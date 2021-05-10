The government will urge people to be cautious and use their
judgement over physical contact with others when the guidance in England is relaxed later. There are worries that worries that the public could go too far.
It's a concern shared by Dr Mike Tildesley, a scientist on a UK government advisory group, who said people should "act responsibly" as restrictions are lifted as "we're still a few steps away from normality".
"We have really, really high levels of vaccination but of course vaccines are not 100% protective so we need to be a little bit careful," Dr Tildesley, who sits on the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, told BBC Breakfast.
It was "important for mental health and wellbeing that we can hug our loved ones, but to me the key message is, if and when this comes in, we need to remember that the pandemic hasn't gone away," he said.
"So, again, do it responsibly - if people have symptoms, if you have particularly vulnerable relatives, maybe do this with caution."
Non-Saudis to be allowed to perform Hajj this year
Saudi officials say they're going to allow some foreign citizens to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage this July.
Normally about three million Muslims from around the world make the journey to Mecca, one of the most significant moments in the Muslim religious calendar.
But last year, because of the pandemic, only 10,000 Saudi nationals were able to attend. Although more people will be able to do the pilgrimage this year, Covid restrictions are still going to be in place.
Officials say they'll announce more details at a later date.
Making the pilgrimage at least once is one of the Five Pillars of Islam - the five obligations that every Muslim, who is in good health and can afford it, must satisfy in order to live a good and responsible life, according to Islam.
A guide to what's changing on 17 May
Indoor pints. Foreign travel. Hugs. As we've been saying, we're expecting to hear more later about what's going to change in England from next Monday. But it's not the only place with changes happening then.
In Scotland, from 17 May:
Up to four people from no more than two households can socialise indoors in a private home
Up to six adults from three households can meet in an indoor public place (such as a bar)
Up to eight adults from eight households can meet anywhere outdoors
Hospitality venues return to "greater normality", possibly serving alcohol indoors until 22:30 - customers may be asked to book two-hour slots
Outdoor adult contact sport and indoor group exercise to restart
Cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls to reopen
And in Wales, subject to government approval, from 17 May:
Japan has been dealt yet another blow to its plans to hold the Olympics this summer. The head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, was supposed to travel to the country next week to take part in a torch relay event, and to meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
However, with cases of Covid-19 surging in many parts of Japan, Bach has postponed the trip. It's now thought the visit will take place in June.
Last Friday, the Japanese government extended a coronavirus state of emergency in several major regions. And a local poll published today has shown that about 60% of people now think the government should cancel the Olympics altogether.
The Olympics were originally supposed to be held in Tokyo last summer, but were postponed for a year because of the pandemic.
It's the start of the phased relaxation of rules in the country, which has been at Level Five, its highest level of restrictions, since Christmas.
People will also be able to travel outside their own county for the first time in more than four months, while sports training can resume. Libraries, museums, galleries and other cultural attractions are also opening.
The next stage in the easing will take place on 2 June, when hotels, guest houses and self-catering accommodation will be permitted to trade.
'We've all missed hugs'
The next stage of lockdown easing in England will permit new freedoms but people must continue following the rules still in place, Health Minister Nadine Dorries has said.
Asked about the widely reported speculation the guidance would be relaxed to allow hugging between friends and family, she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme "the data is looking extremely positive".
Dorries added: "We've all missed the hugs, we've all missed the close and intimate contact we've had with friends and family and so I'm hopeful that we will be hugging and kissing again indoors".
But she added people should still be cautious to avoid a resurgence of the virus.
Council leaders to chancellor: Social care needs fixing now
Alison Holt
Social affairs correspondent
Council leaders from across the political divide in England are
urging ministers to make good their promise to "fix social care" by
setting out plans in Tuesday's Queen's Speech.
The
government says improving social care "remains a priority". The
promise was made by Boris Johnson on his first day as prime minister.
The pandemic has increased pressure on an already fragile care system, which provides support for older and disabled people in care homes and in their own homes.
Residential and nursing homes saw a particularly high number of deaths in the first wave of Covid-19. The pandemic also highlighted existing problems, such as the low pay and long hours of care staff in a sector that struggles to recruit enough workers.
Ministers
have previously said social care plans will be brought forward
this year and, when quizzed, have maintained that
cross-party agreement on reform will be vital - the LGA's letter
shows that at work.
It
comes amid increasing concern that long-promised reform will only get the
briefest of mentions in the Queen's Speech, where the government sets out its
legislative programme for the coming year.
Restrictions being eased across Europe too
Cyprus is welcoming
fully vaccinated tourists for the first time today. Visitors from around
65 countries who have received two jabs will be able to travel to the
country without having to provide a negative Covid test or quarantine upon
arrival. But as Cyprus is not on the UK government's green list,
travellers will still be required to quarantine upon return to the UK once
foreign holidays are allowed to resume from 17 May
Restrictions in Ireland
are being eased from Monday, meaning that non-essential travel
between counties will be allowed to resume and some limits on indoor and
outdoor meetings will be lifted
Thousands of people
celebrated in the streets of Spain in the early hours of Sunday as a
six-month state of emergency came to an end. The decision means Spaniards
are now allowed to travel between different regions of the country,
while bars and restaurants can remain open until 23:00 albeit with limits
on capacity
The EU has said it is "on track" to launch its digital green certificate to allow international
tourists to enter the bloc by June. On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula
von der Leyen said a political agreement on the
details of the pass scheme should be in place by the end of this month
NI reports five suspected blood clot cases linked to vaccine
Northern Ireland has reported five suspected cases of blood clot cases linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, out of 550,000 people given the jab up to 28 April.
It's a similar proportion to other suspected cases from across the UK including England, which has had 198, Scotland on 18 and Wales on 9. There have been another 12 across the UK where it's not known which nation the affected individual is from.
In a statement, the Department of Health said the AstraZeneca vaccine had already saved thousands of lives in the UK and around the world and that adverse reactions were "extremely rare".
Medicines regulator the MHRA says that "for the vast majority of people, the benefits of preventing serious illness and death far outweigh any risks".
The absolute risk of death by clotting after the AstraZeneca vaccine is about one in a million.
The Department of Health also said that many people are "alive and well today because of the vaccine".
Up to four people from no more than two households can socialise indoors in a private home
-
Up to six adults from three households can meet in an indoor public place (such as a bar)
-
Up to eight adults from eight households can meet anywhere outdoors
-
Hospitality venues return to "greater normality", possibly serving alcohol indoors until 22:30 - customers may be asked to book two-hour slots
-
Outdoor adult contact sport and indoor group exercise to restart
-
Cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls to reopen
- Pubs, restaurants and cafes can open indoors
-
Cinemas, theatres and museums can reopen
- Cyprus is welcoming
fully vaccinated tourists for the first time today. Visitors from around
65 countries who have received two jabs will be able to travel to the
country without having to provide a negative Covid test or quarantine upon
arrival. But as Cyprus is not on the UK government's green list,
travellers will still be required to quarantine upon return to the UK once
foreign holidays are allowed to resume from 17 May
-
Restrictions in Ireland
are being eased from Monday, meaning that non-essential travel
between counties will be allowed to resume and some limits on indoor and
outdoor meetings will be lifted
-
Thousands of people
celebrated in the streets of Spain in the early hours of Sunday as a
six-month state of emergency came to an end. The decision means Spaniards
are now allowed to travel between different regions of the country,
while bars and restaurants can remain open until 23:00 albeit with limits
on capacity
-
The EU has said it is "on track" to launch its digital green certificate to allow international
tourists to enter the bloc by June. On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula
von der Leyen said a political agreement on the
details of the pass scheme should be in place by the end of this month
-
There can be a further relaxation of measures from 17 May, which could include being able to hug friends and family
-
People will be able to meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors, while six people or two households can meet indoors
-
Up to 30 people are to be allowed to attend weddings, receptions and wakes, as well as funerals
-
People will be able to stay overnight with those not in their household or bubble
-
Pubs, bars and restaurants can open indoors
-
Cinemas and soft play areas will reopen
-
Ministers are agreeing on the next steps this morning
-
Indoor hospitality and household mixing is set to return in
England - and so could hugging – from 17 May, when foreign holidays will also
return
-
Boris Johnson will give a news conference from Downing Street
at 17:00 BST and, as usual, we'll bring you the latest developments as they happen
-
In Wales and Scotland indoor hospitality is also
expected to reopen along with other measures from 17 May, while further
restrictions may be lifted in Northern Ireland on 24 May
-
Northern Ireland has had five suspected cases of blood clot cases linked to the
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine - that is from a total of 550,000 people given
the vaccine up to 28 April
-
Restrictions are also being eased across Europe: Cyprus is welcoming fully-vaccinated tourists for the first time today while non-essential travel between
counties in Ireland will be allowed to resume
