The government will urge people to be cautious and use their judgement over physical contact with others when the guidance in England is relaxed later. There are worries that worries that the public could go too far.

It's a concern shared by Dr Mike Tildesley, a scientist on a UK government advisory group, who said people should "act responsibly" as restrictions are lifted as "we're still a few steps away from normality".

"We have really, really high levels of vaccination but of course vaccines are not 100% protective so we need to be a little bit careful," Dr Tildesley, who sits on the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, told BBC Breakfast.

It was "important for mental health and wellbeing that we can hug our loved ones, but to me the key message is, if and when this comes in, we need to remember that the pandemic hasn't gone away," he said.

"So, again, do it responsibly - if people have symptoms, if you have particularly vulnerable relatives, maybe do this with caution."