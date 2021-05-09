Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove was asked on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday how concerned he was after Public Health England this week said an Indian coronavirus variant had been elevated to a "variant of concern".

Gove said he was "genuinely worried" about variants of concern, "as everyone should be".

But he said there's "no indication at the moment" that it will slow down the roadmap for easing Covid restrictions in England.

He adds: "I anticipate that the prime minister tomorrow will signal that we can enter the next stage of relaxation in England on 17 May, and as the transport secretary indicated yesterday, that means also that some of the rules on international travel are changing as well."