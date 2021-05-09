Gove expects PM to confirm Covid measures will be eased on 17 May
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove was asked on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday how concerned he was after Public Health England this week said an Indian coronavirus variant had been elevated to a "variant of concern".
Gove said he was "genuinely worried" about variants of concern, "as everyone should be".
But he said there's "no indication at the moment" that it will slow down the roadmap for easing Covid restrictions in England.
He adds: "I anticipate that the prime minister tomorrow will signal that we can enter the next stage of relaxation in England on 17 May, and as the transport secretary indicated yesterday, that means also that some of the rules on international travel are changing as well."
Which countries are on England's green list for international travel?
One of the big announcements this week is that from 17 May, people in England will be allowed to take holidays abroad in a small number of countries.
The government has put 12 destinations on the green travel list, meaning anyone returning will not need to quarantine.
The 12 are:
Portugal
Israel
Singapore
Australia
New Zealand
Brunei
Iceland
Gibraltar
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands
St Helena, Tristan de Cunha and Ascension Island
However, the government advises that not all the green list destinations are currently open to UK tourists and it is travellers' responsibility to check.
UK politicians should be focusing on pandemic recovery, Gove says
The priority for politicians across the UK should be recovering from the pandemic, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said.
He made the comment after being asked if the UK government would grant a second Scottish independence referendum after pro-independence parties won a majority of seats at the Scottish Parliament elections.
Gove told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "If we get sucked into a conversation about referenda, constitutions and all the rest of it, then we're diverting attention from the issues that are most important to people in Scotland and across the United Kingdom."
Macron calls on US to drop vaccine export bans
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US to drop its restrictions on the export of Covid-19 vaccines and ingredients.
His words came as a divide emerged between parts of Europe and the US over how best to increase global vaccine production.
Currently, around 1.25 billion doses have been administered around the world.
However, less than 1% have been given to the world's 29 poorest countries, according to news agency AFP.
Doctors in India are reporting cases of a rare infection in recovering and recovered Covid-19 patients. The country is battling a deadly second wave of the pandemic
Prices for international travel are set to rise this year due to pent-up demand caused by the pandemic and fewer aeroplanes in service, a travel boss has warned. Booking.com's chief executive Glenn Fogel told the BBC that holiday "prices are already going up"
On Saturday, the UK recorded a further 5 deaths and 2,047 new cases, according to government data
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of the devolved nations to a summit on how "Team UK" can recover from the pandemic. It follows the SNP's fourth Scottish Parliament election win in a row and Labour's win in the Welsh Parliament
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US to drop its restrictions on the export of Covid-19 vaccines and ingredients. His words came as a divide emerged between parts of Europe and the US over how best to increase global vaccine production.
Doctors in India are reporting cases of a rare infection in recovering and recovered Covid-19 patients. The country is battling a deadly second wave of the pandemic
Prices for international travel are set to rise this year due to pent-up demand caused by the pandemic and fewer aeroplanes in service, a travel boss has warned. Booking.com's chief executive Glenn Fogel told the BBC that holiday "prices are already going up"
On Saturday, the UK recorded a further 5 deaths and 2,047 new cases, according to government data
The 'black fungus' maiming Covid patients in India
Doctors in hard-hit India are reporting cases of a rare infection among recovering and recovered Covid-19 patients.
Mucormycosis is a rare but dangerous fungal infection which affects the nose, eyes and sometimes the brain.
Doctors believe the infection, also known as “black fungus”, may be being triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill Covid-19 patients.
