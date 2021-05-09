Shoppers in Windsor
PM seeks 'cooperative spirit' at pandemic summit

Edited by Thom Poole

  1. Gove expects PM to confirm Covid measures will be eased on 17 May

    Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove was asked on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday how concerned he was after Public Health England this week said an Indian coronavirus variant had been elevated to a "variant of concern".

    Gove said he was "genuinely worried" about variants of concern, "as everyone should be".

    But he said there's "no indication at the moment" that it will slow down the roadmap for easing Covid restrictions in England.

    He adds: "I anticipate that the prime minister tomorrow will signal that we can enter the next stage of relaxation in England on 17 May, and as the transport secretary indicated yesterday, that means also that some of the rules on international travel are changing as well."

  2. Which countries are on England's green list for international travel?

    Holidaymakers on a beach in Spain
    One of the big announcements this week is that from 17 May, people in England will be allowed to take holidays abroad in a small number of countries.

    The government has put 12 destinations on the green travel list, meaning anyone returning will not need to quarantine.

    The 12 are:

    • Portugal
    • Israel
    • Singapore
    • Australia
    • New Zealand
    • Brunei
    • Iceland
    • Gibraltar
    • Falkland Islands
    • Faroe Islands
    • South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands
    • St Helena, Tristan de Cunha and Ascension Island

    However, the government advises that not all the green list destinations are currently open to UK tourists and it is travellers' responsibility to check.

    Read our explainer here on the rules for international travel

  3. UK politicians should be focusing on pandemic recovery, Gove says

    Michael Gove in a face mask
    The priority for politicians across the UK should be recovering from the pandemic, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said.

    He made the comment after being asked if the UK government would grant a second Scottish independence referendum after pro-independence parties won a majority of seats at the Scottish Parliament elections.

    Gove told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "If we get sucked into a conversation about referenda, constitutions and all the rest of it, then we're diverting attention from the issues that are most important to people in Scotland and across the United Kingdom."

  4. Macron calls on US to drop vaccine export bans

    French President Emmanuel Macron
    French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US to drop its restrictions on the export of Covid-19 vaccines and ingredients.

    His words came as a divide emerged between parts of Europe and the US over how best to increase global vaccine production.

    Currently, around 1.25 billion doses have been administered around the world.

    However, less than 1% have been given to the world's 29 poorest countries, according to news agency AFP.

    Read more.

  5. The 'black fungus' maiming Covid patients in India

    Mucor mould
    Image caption: Mucor mould is found in soil, plants, manure and decaying fruits

    Doctors in hard-hit India are reporting cases of a rare infection among recovering and recovered Covid-19 patients.

    Mucormycosis is a rare but dangerous fungal infection which affects the nose, eyes and sometimes the brain.

    Doctors believe the infection, also known as “black fungus”, may be being triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill Covid-19 patients.

    Read more.

  6. Good morning

    Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford
    Image caption: Boris Johnson has invited Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford to a Covid recovery summit

    Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.

    Here are the main stories this morning:

    • Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of the devolved nations to a summit on how "Team UK" can recover from the pandemic. It follows the SNP's fourth Scottish Parliament election win in a row and Labour's win in the Welsh Parliament
    • French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US to drop its restrictions on the export of Covid-19 vaccines and ingredients. His words came as a divide emerged between parts of Europe and the US over how best to increase global vaccine production.
    • Doctors in India are reporting cases of a rare infection in recovering and recovered Covid-19 patients. The country is battling a deadly second wave of the pandemic
    • Prices for international travel are set to rise this year due to pent-up demand caused by the pandemic and fewer aeroplanes in service, a travel boss has warned. Booking.com's chief executive Glenn Fogel told the BBC that holiday "prices are already going up"
    • On Saturday, the UK recorded a further 5 deaths and 2,047 new cases, according to government data
