A second surge in\nCovid-19 cases is putting renewed pressure on the healthcare system in the Philippines. The country\ncurrently has the second highest number of cases in South East Asia behind\nIndonesia, with around 7,000 cases recorded daily. But critics say\ndata is unreliable. A hard lockdown has\nbeen in place since 29 March, as hospitals and crematoriums struggle to cope. But the lockdown has\nplunged the economy into recession, people are going hungry and vaccination is slow.
- The travel industry has expressed disappointment
that so few countries are on the UK government's green list, with quarantine-free travel permitted to just 12 countries, from 17 May
India has reported, for the first time, more than 4,000 deaths in one day from the Covid virus. Experts say the actual number of people dying daily is likely to be much higher
The World Health Organization has granted emergency approval for the Covid vaccine made by Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm - the first vaccine
developed by a non-Western country to get WHO backing
- In the Philippines, a second surge in Covid-19 cases is putting renewed pressure on the healthcare system. Fewer than 1% of the
population are fully vaccinated and many people are going hungry amid a tough
lockdown
- Most adults in the UK under the age of 40 will be given an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because of a link to rare blood
clots
WATCH: People in Philippines plead for help
