Philippines Covid surge throws country into disarray

A second surge in Covid-19 cases is putting renewed pressure on the healthcare system in the Philippines.

The country currently has the second highest number of cases in South East Asia behind Indonesia, with around 7,000 cases recorded daily.

But critics say data is unreliable.

A hard lockdown has been in place since 29 March, as hospitals and crematoriums struggle to cope.

But the lockdown has plunged the economy into recession, people are going hungry and vaccination is slow.