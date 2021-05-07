We’re expecting to find out which countries are on the UK’s “green
list” later – this is where travellers can go on holiday from England without
having to complete a period of quarantine on their return. But they will have
to complete a pre-departure test at their destination and another test within
two days of their arrival home.
Live Reporting
Edited by Tom Spender
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images EPACopyright: EPA
-
Public health experts have recommended a version
of the Indian Covid variant found in the UK be made a "variant of
concern", the BBC has been told
-
Prices for international travel are set to rise
this year due to pent-up demand and fewer aeroplanes in service, a travel boss has warned
-
The UK's largest tour operator has announced that it will subsidise the cost of Covid testing for customers who book its package
holidays
-
Pregnant women are struggling to get the
coronavirus vaccine because clinics are unable to guarantee they will have the
right type of jab available, Labour MP Stella Creasy has said
-
Poor pupils have fallen further behind in maths
as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to research
-
Australia will resume repatriation flights for some citizens in India after a controversial ban on arrivals from the country
ends on 15 May
Tui to subsidise Covid tests for package holiday customers
The UK's largest tour operator has announced that it will subsidise the cost of Covid testing for customers who book its package holidays.
Tui Group is offering test packages for between £20 and £90, to make holidays more affordable.
Other holiday companies are also offering testing deals, including EasyJet, Jet2 and British Airways.
However, consumer group Which? is concerned there may not be enough capacity to fulfil tests.
Read our story here
England's 'green' travel list due to be announced
We’re expecting to find out which countries are on the UK’s “green list” later – this is where travellers can go on holiday from England without having to complete a period of quarantine on their return. But they will have to complete a pre-departure test at their destination and another test within two days of their arrival home.
Read more: When can I go on holiday?
Good morning
Welcome to our coronavirus live page. Here are the main headlines this morning: