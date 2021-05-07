Passengers at Heathrow
England travel 'green list' due to be revealed

Edited by Tom Spender

  Tui to subsidise Covid tests for package holiday customers

    Woman on a plane
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The UK's largest tour operator has announced that it will subsidise the cost of Covid testing for customers who book its package holidays.

    Tui Group is offering test packages for between £20 and £90, to make holidays more affordable.

    Other holiday companies are also offering testing deals, including EasyJet, Jet2 and British Airways.

    However, consumer group Which? is concerned there may not be enough capacity to fulfil tests.

    Read our story here

  England's 'green' travel list due to be announced

    heathrow
    Copyright: EPA

    We’re expecting to find out which countries are on the UK’s “green list” later – this is where travellers can go on holiday from England without having to complete a period of quarantine on their return. But they will have to complete a pre-departure test at their destination and another test within two days of their arrival home.

    Read more: When can I go on holiday?

  Good morning

    Welcome to our coronavirus live page. Here are the main headlines this morning:

