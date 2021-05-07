Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The UK's largest tour operator has announced that it will subsidise the cost of Covid testing for customers who book its package holidays.

Tui Group is offering test packages for between £20 and £90, to make holidays more affordable.

Other holiday companies are also offering testing deals, including EasyJet, Jet2 and British Airways.

However, consumer group Which? is concerned there may not be enough capacity to fulfil tests.

Read our story here