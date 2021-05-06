Reuters Copyright: Reuters

KPMG has told its 16,000 UK staff they can leave early one day a week as part of its move towards more flexible working after lockdown.

The accountancy giant said staff will work in its offices for four days each fortnight. The rest of their working week will be spent at home and client sites.

Staff will also get an extra 2.5 hours off per week over the summer "to promote wellbeing".

KPMG UK's chief executive Jon Holt said the changes will allow staff to "design their own working week".

Read more about the plans here.