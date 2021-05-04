BBC Copyright: BBC

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says she understands people's frustration about holidays but tells BBC Breakfast it is right that the UK only reopens overseas travel "when we know it's safe" and when the correct procedures are in place.

She says an announcement will be made "fairly shortly" and encourages people to wait until the government announces its plans before booking a holiday.

"We do have to be cautious, we don't want to reimport the virus," she says.

She says she is confident that when travel is allowed the government will be able to minimise disruption but adds that the situation is "unprecedented".

"It will be as streamlined as possible," she says.