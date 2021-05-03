France
is joining a number of European countries in loosening its coronavirus restrictions. From
today, a domestic travel ban is no longer in force, and middle and
high school pupils are allowed to return to in-person teaching
Bars
and restaurants are also reopening in Greece for the first time since a lockdown
began in November. Customer numbers will be limited but the country's overnight curfew has been shortened by an hour to accommodate evening diners. Greece’s prime
minister has previously said he hopes the country will be able to open later next week for tourists who have been
vaccinated or tested negative
On
Saturday, Portugal ended its state of emergency to allow the reopening of
land borders with Spain and extended opening hours in shops and
restaurants. However, the government has extended travel restrictions for countries
with high levels of infections until 16 May
Mini-festival is 'just like old times'
Ian Youngs
Entertainment and Arts Reporter, BBC News
EPA
It's a sight that has existed only in fond, fading memories for the past 13 months, and has sometimes seemed destined to be consigned to the carefree pre-Covid age - 5,000 closely-packed music fans dancing and jumping, and singing in unison at the top of their lungs.
No masks. No social distancing. No rule of six. No risk of fines.
Just having a good time with your mates, drinking beer from cardboard pint pots, queuing up for Portaloos, getting rained on - and listening to live music in a melee of strangers who are hearing, seeing and feeling the same things as you.
Just like old times. And hopefully like times still to come.
Sunday's mini-festival in Liverpool's Sefton Park was one of the government's official trial events to research how large gatherings can safely take place again.
All ticket holders had to take a supervised lateral flow test at one of four testing centres in the city the day before, and were only allowed in if the test was negative.
They were also strongly encouraged to take more sensitive PCR tests on the day of the show and to do so again five days later, on Friday. That will be crucial to working out whether there was any spread of the virus.
The government is set to reveal which countries will be on the UK's green list of countries - places you can travel without having to quarantine on your return home.
Simon Calder, travel editor of The Independent, says three places likely to be on the list are:
Gibraltar
Iceland
Israel
However, he warns "it takes two to Tango" and those countries also have to be open to travellers. Gibraltar is currently open for essential travel only and Israel says it is not yet ready for tourists, while Iceland has said it is open for fully-vaccinated travellers.
It is an "extraordinary jigsaw of many moving parts" when deciding which countries can be on the green list, including their vaccination rate and if they have any variants of concern, added Calder.
He warned travel at the moment is for the "bold or the desperate" because of the potential restrictions in place - but added there are those who want to see their loved ones abroad, having not seen them for more than a year.
Calder said the picture should have changed by July, however, when more people would be looking to travel abroad.
Read more here on what the rules for green and red list countries would be.
'People are ready to come back to fitness classes'
The Yoga Hub
As we were hearing, the easing of some restrictions in Wales means gyms and swimming pools can open and fitness classes can start again.
One yoga teacher has been explaining why she's so excited to teach face-to-face again.
Wales rugby player and yoga teacher Alecs Donovan set up Yoga Hub in Cardiff just weeks before the first lockdown, and had to move all her classes online.
"We are really looking forward to it, it feels like this last lockdown was really long, it has been really hard for so many people," she said.
While only 15 people can attend indoor classes under Covid rules, Ms Donovan said she was limiting classes to nine, to make sure people felt safe and could "ease back in" after months of being unable to practise with others in person.
"I feel people might be a bit anxious going back to classes because of the lack of socialising over the last few months," she said, "but with the anxiousness comes excitement as well."
"All the classes are fully booked, with five or so on the waiting list, it shows people are ready to come back," said Ms Donovan, who said she would continue teaching online at the same time for those who could not attend.
"It doesn't seem real in a way, I'm so excited to open, I just hope we don't have to close again."
Restrictions on foreign holidays should be kept in place to protect the UK from Covid-19 variants, a group of MPs have warned.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on coronavirus is urging the government to discourage all international leisure travel, saying if new variants came into the UK, this could lead to more lockdowns and ultimately more deaths.
Lib Dem MP Layla Moran, who chairs the group, told BBC Radio 4: "The biggest threat to our recovery is the importation of new variants, particularly ones that could be more transmissible or indeed escape the vaccine immunity.
"We are urging the government to discourage international leisure travel until we have seen improvement in some key areas."
She said the first is in arrival halls, saying the mixing of passengers could lead to the creation of "breeding grounds" for the virus in airports. There are also problems with test, trace and isolate and concerns about fake Covid tests - altogether, this makes it "too risky", she said.
The ban on foreign holidays is expected to be lifted for people in England from 17 May as part of the next easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Alan French, chief executive of travel group Thomas Cook, said work still needs to be done to get things ready. He said 17 May is a great first step, but is not the time "every Brit goes on holiday".
The government says robust border controls are in place to prevent the spread of Covid.
Welcome to Monday's coronavirus coverage
Good morning and welcome to Monday's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the main stories from the UK and across the world on this Bank Holiday.
Reuters
-
Wales is seeing the relaxation of some coronavirus restrictions today. Two households, plus another living on their own, can now form a "bubble" to meet and have contact indoors
-
Gyms, swimming pools and community centres can also reopen, as can organised children's indoor activities like parent and baby classes
-
In England, the limit on numbers of funeral mourners is set to be removed by the government on 17 May
-
Any number will be allowed as long as they can safely socially distance
-
Weddings in England will be limited to 30 guests from the same date - up from the current limit of 15 - with unlimited numbers allowed from June
-
Hospitals in Delhi continued to send desperate messages for emergency oxygen supplies through the night on Sunday, warning that patients are at risk
-
A pilot concert in Liverpool has seen 5,000 people - with no masks on and not socially distanced - attend a mini-festival
-
Millions of Muslims around the world are currently observing Ramadan but some mosques in the UK not allowing women inside to pray this month. Most say it is because of coronavirus restrictions
What's the latest from around Europe?
Read more from Ian here.
Read more here.
