It's a sight that has existed only in fond, fading memories for the past 13 months, and has sometimes seemed destined to be consigned to the carefree pre-Covid age - 5,000 closely-packed music fans dancing and jumping, and singing in unison at the top of their lungs.

No masks. No social distancing. No rule of six. No risk of fines.

Just having a good time with your mates, drinking beer from cardboard pint pots, queuing up for Portaloos, getting rained on - and listening to live music in a melee of strangers who are hearing, seeing and feeling the same things as you.

Just like old times. And hopefully like times still to come.

Sunday's mini-festival in Liverpool's Sefton Park was one of the government's official trial events to research how large gatherings can safely take place again.

All ticket holders had to take a supervised lateral flow test at one of four testing centres in the city the day before, and were only allowed in if the test was negative.

They were also strongly encouraged to take more sensitive PCR tests on the day of the show and to do so again five days later, on Friday. That will be crucial to working out whether there was any spread of the virus.

