Home testing study needs 40,000 people to take part
BBCCopyright: BBC
The head of a new trial asking contacts of positive Covid cases to take daily lateral flow tests instead of self-isolating, has called for 40,000 people to take part.
Professor Isabel Oliver, Public Health England's national infection service director, says: "If this allows us to return to a greater normality then it would be a great step forward."
She tells BBC Breakfast anyone who has been in contact with a positive case will also be given a PCR test at the start and end of the study, and at any point that a rapid test gives a positive result.
If they test positive they have to self-isolate - but if they test negative all week, they can carry on with their lives, she says.
Anybody identified as a contact of a positive case who is over 18, who is not required to quarantine after returning from a high-risk area, and does not have a variant of concern, will be offered the opportunity to take part in the trial - as part of the normal contact tracing process, she says.
She urges people to take part if they are contacted.
"We are grateful for everyone's help with this study, its really important in our fight against this deadly virus."
Home testing instead of quarantine ‘a positive step’
BBC Breakfast
A London GP has backed the trial which will ask those who
have been in close contact with someone with Covid to take daily lateral flow
tests for a week - instead of
quarantining for 10 days.
Dr Ellie Cannon told BBC Breakfast it was “a really positive
step”.
While concerns have been raised around the accuracy of
lateral flow tests – which give a result within 30 minutes but are
considered less sensitive than lab-processed PCR tests – Cannon stressed the tests were “as reliable as we need them to be”
when taken “on a mass scale”.
She pointed out that the tests had so far proved an effective
brake on transmission among secondary school children where “rates are at an
all-time low”.
And she highlighted the difficulties posed by self-isolation for many
people, for whom 10 days of quarantine was “very difficult – and often just not possible”.
She added: “Lots of people
were isolating unnecessarily - which has really stopped life in the UK in the past year - so this is potentially an incredibly positive
move… to get us back to normal life.”
'Eyes on feedback' as 5,000 gather for Liverpool gig
Stockport band Blossoms will perform to a crowd of 5,000 at
an outdoor gig at Sefton Park in Liverpool later on Sunday.
The event is part of the government’s Event Research Programme,
a pilot scheme to help understand the impact of mass gatherings on Covid
transmission and how such events can safely reopen.
All ticket-holders have to provide a negative Covid test
before entry.
Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden says "it's an honour"
to be playing the first live concert in the UK since lockdown.
“I can't actually imagine it, all them people, no masks and
being able to be next to each other. It's quite surreal to be honest,” he told Newsbeat.
Scientists will be monitoring the gig on Sunday, and everyone
who attends will be asked to take a voluntary PCR test afterwards.
The experts are already analysing data from Friday night’s
clubbing gig in the city.
"I
think there'll be a lot of eyes on the feedback," says Ogden.
"But
you'd think with our vaccine programme we're in good shape to do something like
this.
“I'm
quite confident it's going to be a success."
Quarantine for Covid contacts could be scrapped
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Those found to have been in close contact with someone with
Covid may not have to self-isolate for 10 days, if a new trial is successful.
The trial will ask close contacts to take rapid lateral flow tests
for seven consecutive mornings, with no requirement to quarantine providing the tests
are negative and they do not show any symptoms of Covid.
About 40,000 people in England will be invited to take part
in the trial from next week.
A study of the NHS Test and Trace system published
last month revealed many people do not fully self-isolate when asked to do so.
Men, younger people and parents with young children were less
likely to self-isolate - as were those from more working-class backgrounds,
people in financial hardship and key workers.
It is hoped the trial could provide evidence to reduce the
length of time contacts of positive cases need to isolate.
"This study will help to determine whether we can deploy
daily testing for contacts to potentially reduce the need for self-isolation,
while still ensuring that chains of transmission are stopped,” said Professor
Isabel Oliver, Public Health England's national infection service director.
"Contacts of cases are at higher risk of infection so
testing them is a very effective way of preventing further spread."
Live Reporting
Edited by Holly Wallis
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
- Quarantine for Covid contacts could be scrapped as a result of a major new trial looking at whether giving people daily lateral flow tests for seven days could replace the current 10 days of self-isolation.
- Stockport band Blossoms will perform to a crowd of 5,000 at an outdoor gig in Liverpool later on Sunday. It’s part of a pilot scheme to
help understand the impact of mass gatherings on Covid transmission and how
such events can safely reopen.
- India’s vaccine drive continues to face supply shortages as the number of Covid deaths soars. All adults in India
are now eligible for the jab, but several states say they do not have sufficient
doses. Some 3,523 deaths were officially
recorded in the past 24 hours.
- A police officer was knocked unconscious as he responded to a report of underage drinking and Covid rule breaches at a bar in Northern
Ireland. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and the bar issued with a warning and a
£1000 fine.
-
May Day rallies took place across the world on Saturday,
with more than 200 people arrested in Turkey for holding an unauthorised protest in breach of Covid restrictions.
Home testing study needs 40,000 people to take part
The head of a new trial asking contacts of positive Covid cases to take daily lateral flow tests instead of self-isolating, has called for 40,000 people to take part.
Professor Isabel Oliver, Public Health England's national infection service director, says: "If this allows us to return to a greater normality then it would be a great step forward."
She tells BBC Breakfast anyone who has been in contact with a positive case will also be given a PCR test at the start and end of the study, and at any point that a rapid test gives a positive result.
If they test positive they have to self-isolate - but if they test negative all week, they can carry on with their lives, she says.
Anybody identified as a contact of a positive case who is over 18, who is not required to quarantine after returning from a high-risk area, and does not have a variant of concern, will be offered the opportunity to take part in the trial - as part of the normal contact tracing process, she says.
She urges people to take part if they are contacted.
"We are grateful for everyone's help with this study, its really important in our fight against this deadly virus."
You can read more about the study here.
Police officer assaulted during Covid inspection at bar
A police officer was punched and knocked unconscious as he responded to a report of underage drinking and Covid rule breaches at a County Tyrone bar.
A second officer was then punched when he tried to detain the suspect at the premises in Fintona on Friday evening.
Police said there were about 150 people present when they entered the premises at about 18:35 BST.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested for assaulting a police officer and disorderly behaviour.
The bar was issued with a warning and £1,000 fine.
"It is completely unacceptable that two of our colleagues were carrying out their duties when they were assaulted in such a nasty way," said Ch Insp Johnston McDowell.
The officer who was knocked unconscious was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Northern Ireland's Covid-19 lockdown rules were relaxed on Friday, allowing hospitality businesses to operate outdoors, with limited numbers and table service only.
Read more.
Home testing instead of quarantine ‘a positive step’
BBC Breakfast
A London GP has backed the trial which will ask those who have been in close contact with someone with Covid to take daily lateral flow tests for a week - instead of quarantining for 10 days.
Dr Ellie Cannon told BBC Breakfast it was “a really positive step”.
While concerns have been raised around the accuracy of lateral flow tests – which give a result within 30 minutes but are considered less sensitive than lab-processed PCR tests – Cannon stressed the tests were “as reliable as we need them to be” when taken “on a mass scale”.
She pointed out that the tests had so far proved an effective brake on transmission among secondary school children where “rates are at an all-time low”.
And she highlighted the difficulties posed by self-isolation for many people, for whom 10 days of quarantine was “very difficult – and often just not possible”.
She added: “Lots of people were isolating unnecessarily - which has really stopped life in the UK in the past year - so this is potentially an incredibly positive move… to get us back to normal life.”
'Eyes on feedback' as 5,000 gather for Liverpool gig
Stockport band Blossoms will perform to a crowd of 5,000 at an outdoor gig at Sefton Park in Liverpool later on Sunday.
The event is part of the government’s Event Research Programme, a pilot scheme to help understand the impact of mass gatherings on Covid transmission and how such events can safely reopen.
All ticket-holders have to provide a negative Covid test before entry.
Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden says "it's an honour" to be playing the first live concert in the UK since lockdown.
“I can't actually imagine it, all them people, no masks and being able to be next to each other. It's quite surreal to be honest,” he told Newsbeat.
Scientists will be monitoring the gig on Sunday, and everyone who attends will be asked to take a voluntary PCR test afterwards.
The experts are already analysing data from Friday night’s clubbing gig in the city.
"I think there'll be a lot of eyes on the feedback," says Ogden.
"But you'd think with our vaccine programme we're in good shape to do something like this.
“I'm quite confident it's going to be a success."
Quarantine for Covid contacts could be scrapped
Those found to have been in close contact with someone with Covid may not have to self-isolate for 10 days, if a new trial is successful.
The trial will ask close contacts to take rapid lateral flow tests for seven consecutive mornings, with no requirement to quarantine providing the tests are negative and they do not show any symptoms of Covid.
About 40,000 people in England will be invited to take part in the trial from next week.
A study of the NHS Test and Trace system published last month revealed many people do not fully self-isolate when asked to do so.
Men, younger people and parents with young children were less likely to self-isolate - as were those from more working-class backgrounds, people in financial hardship and key workers.
It is hoped the trial could provide evidence to reduce the length of time contacts of positive cases need to isolate.
"This study will help to determine whether we can deploy daily testing for contacts to potentially reduce the need for self-isolation, while still ensuring that chains of transmission are stopped,” said Professor Isabel Oliver, Public Health England's national infection service director.
"Contacts of cases are at higher risk of infection so testing them is a very effective way of preventing further spread."
Read more.
What the papers say
The Mail’s front page claims to have more details of what we can expect from the next steps of our return to normality, as Covid measures are lifted.
It says that the government's list of so-called "green" countries – which holidaymakers can visit without having to quarantine - will be announced this week.
It also suggests the 30-person limit for funerals will be abolished from 17 May and the one-metre social-distancing rule will be scrapped from 21 June.
The Sunday Express reports the UK economy is on course for "lift off" after months of lockdown restrictions.
It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock backs a plan to replace the self-isolation requirements with home testing, to get people “going to work and living their lives”.
Health officials are drawing up plans to offer the Pfizer vaccine to secondary school pupils from September, according to the Sunday Times.
It says documents compiled by NHS officials include the offer of a single dose to children aged 12 and over when the new school year starts.
However, the go-ahead will depend on the assessment of the government's scientific advisers, which is due later this summer.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s coronavirus live page. Here are the main headlines this morning.