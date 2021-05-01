Care home residents will be able to leave their home for low-risk trips without having to quarantine for 14 days afterwards, the government says.

The rules will be relaxed in England from Tuesday, allowing for outings such as walks or garden visits without self-isolation.

The move follows threats of legal action by the charity John’s Campaign - who said the rule encouraged care homes to act unlawfully by "falsely imprisoning" residents.

"This will be a huge relief to residents, families and care homes who have all been crying out for change,” said lawyer Tessa Gregory, whose firm is representing the charity.

Under the changes in England, residents on trips out must be accompanied by either a member of staff or one of their two nominated visitors and they must follow social distancing throughout.

They cannot meet in groups or go indoors, except for the use of toilets, and public transport should be avoided where possible.

The government says a fall in Covid cases means it is now "much safer" for care home residents to go outside.

