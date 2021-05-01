Care home residents will be able to leave their home for low-risk\ntrips without having to quarantine for 14 days afterwards, the government\nsays. The\nrules will be relaxed in England from Tuesday, allowing for outings such as walks or garden\nvisits without self-isolation. The\nmove follows threats of legal action by the charity John’s Campaign - who said the rule\nencouraged care homes to act unlawfully by "falsely imprisoning"\nresidents. "This will be a huge relief to residents, families and\ncare homes who have all been crying out for change,” said lawyer Tessa Gregory,\nwhose firm is representing the charity. Under the changes in England, residents on trips out must be\naccompanied by either a member of staff or one of their two nominated visitors\nand they must follow social distancing throughout. They cannot meet in groups or go indoors, except for the use\nof toilets, and public transport should be avoided where possible. The government says a fall in Covid cases means it is now "much safer" for care home residents to go outside. Read more.
- Care home residents in England will be able to leave their home for low-risk trips without having to self-isolate for 14 days afterwards,
after the government announced it would relax measures from next Tuesday
- People from a South Asian background were at greater risk of infection, hospitalisation and death in the second wave of Covid than
the first, compared with other ethnic groups, a study has concluded
- India is due to begin vaccinating all adults over the age of 18 amid a deadly second wave of infections, with
more than 300,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths being reported daily. But
many states are reporting a shortage of doses
- Australian citizens returning home from India could face up to five years in jail and fines after the government made the journey temporarily
illegal
- A campaign is being launched to raise £2.3m to build a memorial inside London’s St Paul's Cathedral, to remember those who have died as a result
of the Covid-19 pandemic
