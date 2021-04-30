Police hunt nine men after violence at anti-lockdown protest
Police are searching for nine men after violence at anti-lockdown protests in London last Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police said 14 officers were injured as they attempted to disperse a crowd of about 100 people who remained at the end of the protest.
Police said the crowd was listening to music and gathered closely together in breach of coronavirus regulations. But when police asked the crowd to leave, they said they came under "sustained and violent attack".
Det Ch Insp Nat Norris described the violence against officers as "some of the worst I have seen in recent years", with missiles thrown at police.
Five of the officers required medical attention, the Met said.
“These officers were simply trying to do their job and it can never be acceptable for them to be attacked in this way," Det Ch Insp Norris said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Glastonbury to open as a family campsite
If you've ever thought that the Glastonbury Festival would be perfect if it wasn't for all those noisy bands, 2021 could be your lucky year.
Organisers Michael and Emily Eavis are aiming for a family-friendly atmosphere and warned the site would not be a "party venue", with both live music and sound systems banned.
The Pyramid field, usually home to the festival's main stage, will be open for picnics and bike rides.
Two installations aimed at children, The Kidz' Field Pink Castle and Green Kids Cadmus Ship, will also be open for use.
A statement on the festival website invites campers to "experience the farm in a way you've never been able to before" and to expect "nature, fresh air, calm and tranquillity".
What's the latest across Europe?
Portugal lifts lockdown restrictions imposed in
January at midnight on all but eight municipalities, after seeing infection
rates fall to the lowest level in the European Union. The border with Spain
will reopen for essential travel after several months, sport will be allowed without spectators and
from tomorrow restaurants can stay open until 22:30.
France begins its four-phase reopening from Monday,
President Emmanuel Macron has told local newspapers. From Monday you can travel
without restriction beyond the 10km (6 mile) current limit. Then from 19 May
museums, cinemas and theatres will reopen and people can eat
outdoors. On 9 June you can eat indoors, sport resumes outdoors with a health
pass, the curfew is put back to 23:00, and foreign visitors can return with a health
pass. The remainder of restrictions are set to be lifted on 30 June.
Ireland is also bringing in a phased reopening over
six weeks from 10 May, when hairdressers and click-and-collect shopping can
resume. Travel will be allowed outside your own county for the first time since
Christmas and up to 50 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals.
Ukraine is barring entry to foreign nationals
travelling from India from midnight tomorrow. It has recorded another 10,000
infections in 24 hours.
The Dutch government has decided to allow 3,500 people in to
watch all the rehearsals of the Eurovision Song Contest next month as
well as all three TV shows. That’s 20% capacity of the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam,
but tickets will only be available with a negative test and a face mask for
people who bought them for last year’s cancelled contest. The big days are the
semi-finals on 18 and 20 May and the final on 22 May.
A hospital in the Romanian capital Bucharest is
organising a vaccination marathon for four days from next Thursday for anyone
without an appointment. The western city of Timisoara held one last week and
vaccinated 6,700 people.
Northern Ireland’s shops, gyms and outdoor hospitality reopen
About 22 million people live in areas which did not report any deaths, compared to just 50,000 people in January’s peak.
Fewer than 600 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been reported so far this month, compared with more than 30,000 in the first four weeks of January.
"This is really good news," said Dr Mike Tildesley, an expert in the spread on infectious diseases. "It's a really good sign and we've seen several parts of the country where prevalence is really, really low. So, I think it gives us confidence."
But he echoed another expert who urged caution.
Prof Graham Medley, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, warned that we have seen before “when things go wrong, they can go wrong quickly”.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day, but here’s a quick summary of the headlines:
Live Reporting
Edited by Vanessa Barford
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
About 22 million people in the UK are living in areas which saw zero reported Covid deaths in April, BBC analysis shows. This “give us confidence” as the country carefully eases restrictions, one expert said.
-
All people aged 40 and over in England are being invited to book their Covid vaccinations. It comes as NHS England said 90% of people over-45 have had at least one jab.
-
Shops and gyms are reopening in Northern Ireland, while pubs, restaurants and cafes will be able to serve outside from today.
-
But across the UK, bar and restaurant owners say they are struggling to recruit staff for reopening, with many hospitality workers having left the industry or moved out of the UK.
-
Amazon has reported a huge rise in sales and a tripling of profits in the first three months of the year, as the online retailer continues to benefit from the home delivery boom during the pandemic.
-
Police in Delhi have asked local authorities to identify more sites for cremation as India tackles its Covid surge. The nation reported the world’s biggest one-day rise in infections on Thursday, with 386,452 recorded.
-
And deaths in Brazil from Covid-19 have passed 400,000 as the country struggled with its vaccine rollout. Congress has opened an inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.
Police hunt nine men after violence at anti-lockdown protest
Police are searching for nine men after violence at anti-lockdown protests in London last Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police said 14 officers were injured as they attempted to disperse a crowd of about 100 people who remained at the end of the protest.
Police said the crowd was listening to music and gathered closely together in breach of coronavirus regulations. But when police asked the crowd to leave, they said they came under "sustained and violent attack".
Det Ch Insp Nat Norris described the violence against officers as "some of the worst I have seen in recent years", with missiles thrown at police.
Five of the officers required medical attention, the Met said.
“These officers were simply trying to do their job and it can never be acceptable for them to be attacked in this way," Det Ch Insp Norris said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Glastonbury to open as a family campsite
If you've ever thought that the Glastonbury Festival would be perfect if it wasn't for all those noisy bands, 2021 could be your lucky year.
With the festival cancelled for the second year running due to the pandemic, Worthy Farm is being opened to campers this summer, with fields featuring local food traders, a bar and village store.
Organisers Michael and Emily Eavis are aiming for a family-friendly atmosphere and warned the site would not be a "party venue", with both live music and sound systems banned.
The Pyramid field, usually home to the festival's main stage, will be open for picnics and bike rides.
Two installations aimed at children, The Kidz' Field Pink Castle and Green Kids Cadmus Ship, will also be open for use.
A statement on the festival website invites campers to "experience the farm in a way you've never been able to before" and to expect "nature, fresh air, calm and tranquillity".
What's the latest across Europe?
Portugal lifts lockdown restrictions imposed in January at midnight on all but eight municipalities, after seeing infection rates fall to the lowest level in the European Union. The border with Spain will reopen for essential travel after several months, sport will be allowed without spectators and from tomorrow restaurants can stay open until 22:30.
France begins its four-phase reopening from Monday, President Emmanuel Macron has told local newspapers. From Monday you can travel without restriction beyond the 10km (6 mile) current limit. Then from 19 May museums, cinemas and theatres will reopen and people can eat outdoors. On 9 June you can eat indoors, sport resumes outdoors with a health pass, the curfew is put back to 23:00, and foreign visitors can return with a health pass. The remainder of restrictions are set to be lifted on 30 June.
Ireland is also bringing in a phased reopening over six weeks from 10 May, when hairdressers and click-and-collect shopping can resume. Travel will be allowed outside your own county for the first time since Christmas and up to 50 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals.
Ukraine is barring entry to foreign nationals travelling from India from midnight tomorrow. It has recorded another 10,000 infections in 24 hours.
The Dutch government has decided to allow 3,500 people in to watch all the rehearsals of the Eurovision Song Contest next month as well as all three TV shows. That’s 20% capacity of the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, but tickets will only be available with a negative test and a face mask for people who bought them for last year’s cancelled contest. The big days are the semi-finals on 18 and 20 May and the final on 22 May.
A hospital in the Romanian capital Bucharest is organising a vaccination marathon for four days from next Thursday for anyone without an appointment. The western city of Timisoara held one last week and vaccinated 6,700 people.
Northern Ireland’s shops, gyms and outdoor hospitality reopen
After four months of lockdown, shops, gyms, pubs, restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland can reopen today.
Hospitality businesses can only operate outdoors, however, with table service and only six people from two households at a table.
Gyms and swimming pools, including those based in leisure centres, can only open for individual training or for one-to-one coaching with a personal trainer.
Restrictions on meeting up outside have also been slightly further eased, with 15 people from three households allowed to meet in a private garden.
Earlier closing times for takeaway businesses and off-licences, imposed at the onset of the lockdown in December, have also been removed.
Captain Tom’s family take up his walking challenge
On what would have been the NHS fundraiser’s 101st birthday, the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore are taking up his walking challenge - and urging others to create their own challenges.
His family will follow in his footsteps with 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden, the feat which captured the hearts of a nation and raised almost £33m for NHS charities.
They are asking other people to devise their own “100 challenges” with David Beckham pledging to do 100 keepy-uppies and Dame Mary Berry baking 100 cakes.
Captain Sir Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore said repeating his walking challenge would be a reflective time for the family.
"It's tinged with a little sadness but mostly absolutely about hope for the future and ensuring that his lasting legacy of hope lives on," she said.
Vaccination in England opens to all over 40s
Text messages are being sent out urging people aged 40 and 41 to book their vaccine appointments, as the rollout extends to all over-40s in England.
The extension of the rollout comes just days after vaccinations were opened to 42-year-olds in England.
NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said nearly 750,000 appointments were made in those two days.
And 90% of over-45s have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, he said.
Since the vaccination programme began in December, about 34 million people have had at least one dose in the UK - nearly two-thirds of the adult population.
Meanwhile, more than 14 million people have now had two Covid jabs.
Millions in UK living in areas with zero Covid deaths
There were zero recorded Covid-19 deaths in Iarge parts of the UK during April, a BBC analysis suggests.
About 22 million people live in areas which did not report any deaths, compared to just 50,000 people in January’s peak.
Fewer than 600 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been reported so far this month, compared with more than 30,000 in the first four weeks of January.
"This is really good news," said Dr Mike Tildesley, an expert in the spread on infectious diseases. "It's a really good sign and we've seen several parts of the country where prevalence is really, really low. So, I think it gives us confidence."
But he echoed another expert who urged caution.
Prof Graham Medley, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, warned that we have seen before “when things go wrong, they can go wrong quickly”.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day, but here’s a quick summary of the headlines: