Reuters Copyright: Reuters

There is still a need to be "careful" when fully-vaccinated people meet each another, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.

He told Sky News: "If the vaccines have 85% efficacy and we vaccinate fully 85% of the adult population, that is still only 72% protection - that is quite a sizeable percentage for the virus to go after and infect, which is why we have to be careful."

About one in four adults have had the two doses, Zahawi said, though the number of doses was "accelerating", with April "a big second dose month".

On whether restrictions could be lifted as per the road map, Zahawi said: "The data is looking good and positive but nevertheless we really have to be careful because what we don't want is mutations, for example, to blindside us and then have another spike."