Care needed when fully-vaccinated people meet, minister says
There is still a need to be "careful" when fully-vaccinated people meet each another, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.
He told Sky News: "If the vaccines have 85% efficacy and we vaccinate fully 85% of the adult population, that is still only 72% protection - that is quite a sizeable percentage for the virus to go after and infect, which is why we have to be careful."
About one in four adults have had the two doses, Zahawi said, though the number of doses was "accelerating", with April "a big second dose month".
On whether restrictions could be lifted as per the road map, Zahawi said: "The data is looking good and positive but nevertheless we really have to be careful because what we don't want is mutations, for example, to blindside us and then have another spike."
German police protection and Turkish lockdown: Latest across Europe
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is considering improved
police protection for critical locations because of recent
attacks by protesters against Covid measures. The RKI public health institute was targeted by arsonists and journalists have been attacked during
protests. Intelligence officials say they’re now watching some elements of the Querdenker
(lateral thinkers) protest movement.
Turkey goes under its first long lockdown later today, with the highest infection rates in Europe. For the next 17 days intercity travel will be halted without official approval, Turks will be barred from going outdoors for a good reason and alcohol sales will be limited. Read more on the lockdown here.
In France, President Emmanuel Macron will give updated details tomorrow of his plan for a “gradual and phased exit” from lockdown restrictions. Daily cases
numbers have fallen below 30,000 but intensive care cases are still high, at 5,879.
Dutch ministers will decide today if and how they’ll allow an
audience of 3,500 to watch next month’s Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.
There are three televised shows and even more that aren’t televised, and the
ministers have to work out if they can be held safely by letting in the public.
European plane-making giant Airbus has returned to profit in the first
three months of 2021 – up €362m. But Chief Executive Guillaume Faury warns the
pandemic crisis isn’t yet over and the market remains uncertain. German
airline Lufthansa has reported a €1bn loss - but that’s better than the
first quarter of 2020.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to receive his coronavirus jab this morning.
It comes after the vaccination programme was extended to 42-year-olds in England on Wednesday.
Hancock, 42, previously said he was "really looking forward" to receiving his invitation to get the jab.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.
Here are the main stories this morning:
Health Secretary Matt Hancock, 42, is to receive his first coronavirus jab. The vaccination programme is being extended to all 42-year-olds in England
India has reported another all-time high in daily cases and deaths as it struggles with a deadly second wave of the pandemic. The country reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 deaths on Thursday after the official death toll passed 200,000 on Wednesday
Turkey is preparing to enter its first full lockdown of the pandemic later. There has been a spike in infections after the government started to ease the restrictions in March
Children's charity the NSPCC says calls and messages to its helpline have risen to record levels. In the year to March 2021 the helpline was contacted almost 85,000 times, up 23% on the previous year
An extra 60 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been ordered by the UK government. They will be used for a vaccination booster programme in autumn
Turkey prepares for its first full lockdown
Turkey is to to enter its first full lockdown of the pandemic later, to curb a surge in infections and deaths.
This time last year, the country was seen as a success story for its early action against coronavirus, and was praised by the World Health Organization.
But now it is among the countries worst affected by Covid, with the highest infection rate in Europe.
A second wave begun in the country after the government started to ease restrictions in March.
Read more
Indian state elections go ahead as deaths hit record high
People in the Indian state of West Bengal are voting in the final phase of elections, as cases and deaths continue to surpass record levels.
Long queues were seen outside polling booths, raising concerns about the further spread of Covid amid a deadly second wave sweeping the country.
West Bengal has a population of around 90 million.
India reported 379,257 new infections on Thursday - another all-time global high for one country.
It was also the deadliest day so far in India, with 3,645 deaths reported.
Read more
Good morning
Here are the main stories this morning: