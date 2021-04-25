Younger people urged to get vaccine when turn comes

BBC Copyright: BBC

India has registered a new world record for daily coronavirus infections for the fourth day in a row, placing more strain on its crisis-hit hospitals.

It recorded a further 349,691 cases on Sunday, while the number of deaths across India rose by 2,767 in the 24 hours to Sunday.

Overcrowded hospitals are struggling to secure enough oxygen, leading to patients being turned away.

The situation is particularly acute in the capital Delhi, where people have been dying in hospitals because of lack of oxygen.

Delhi has extended its lockdown for a second week.

In a radio address this morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise caution and get vaccinated, saying "this storm has shaken the nation".