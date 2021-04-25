Younger people urged to get vaccine when turn comes

India has registered a new world record for daily\ncoronavirus infections for the fourth day in a row, placing more strain on its\ncrisis-hit hospitals. It recorded a further 349,691 cases on Sunday, while the number of deaths across India rose by 2,767 in the 24\nhours to Sunday. Overcrowded hospitals are struggling to secure enough\noxygen, leading to patients being turned away. The situation is particularly\nacute in the capital Delhi, where people have been dying in hospitals because\nof lack of oxygen. Delhi has extended its lockdown for a second week. In a radio address this morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise caution and get vaccinated, saying "this storm has shaken the nation".
A new campaign is being launched in the UK to encourage younger people to get the vaccine when their turn comes. The Department of Health has released a series of photos documenting the NHS's largest-ever vaccination programme alongside the campaign urging under-50s to get the jab
Covid 'storm' has shaken India - Modi
India has registered a new world record for daily coronavirus infections for the fourth day in a row, placing more strain on its crisis-hit hospitals.
It recorded a further 349,691 cases on Sunday, while the number of deaths across India rose by 2,767 in the 24 hours to Sunday.
Overcrowded hospitals are struggling to secure enough oxygen, leading to patients being turned away.
The situation is particularly acute in the capital Delhi, where people have been dying in hospitals because of lack of oxygen.
Delhi has extended its lockdown for a second week.
In a radio address this morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise caution and get vaccinated, saying "this storm has shaken the nation".
Covid patients caught in deadly Baghdad fire
At least 23 people have been killed in a fire at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad.
Dozens of others were injured in the blaze, which erupted at the Ibn Khatib hospital on Saturday night.
Reports say an accident had caused an oxygen tank to explode, sparking the blaze.
Videos on social media show firefighters scrambling to extinguish the flames as people flee the building.
Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, called for an immediate investigation into the causes of what he called a "tragic accident".
'Battle not over' amid jab campaign for under-50s
A new campaign is being launched in the UK to encourage younger people to get the Covid vaccine when their turn comes, as the rollout continues down the age ranges.
The Department of Health has released a series of photos documenting the NHS's largest-ever vaccination programme.
They show vaccines given in care homes, cathedrals, museums and stadiums.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 45.5 million doses had been administered so far, but "the battle is not yet over".
The latest campaign aims to encourage under-50s to take the vaccine, following research that suggests younger people are more likely to be hesitant.
Alice Tooley, 25, who was vaccinated early in the rollout because of her frontline work with vulnerable adults, said she hoped young people would "jump at" the chance to get the jab as she did.
