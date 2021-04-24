Indian hospitals' oxygen plea as cases hit new highs

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus
pandemic.
We’ll bring you updates throughout the day from the UK and around the
world.
Here are the main headlines this morning:
For the third day in a row, India has registered
the world's highest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with more than
340,000 thousand cases and 2,624 deaths. Hospitals say patients are dying because of a shortage of oxygen as they put out an SOS for urgent supplies
Edited by Alex Therrien
US health regulators have lifted an 11-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 jab, but will add a warning label about the potential for extremely rare blood clots. It comes after Europe's drug regulator also ended restrictions on the J&J jab this week
Israel has recorded no new daily Covid-19 deaths
for the first time in 10 months, as the country pushes ahead with its speedy vaccination drive – it has the highest vaccination rate in the world
The UK prime minister’s former top adviser, Dominic
Cummings, has called for an urgent parliamentary inquiry into the government's conduct over the Covid crisis. He denied leaking details of the second
Covid lockdown in England
Researchers are calling for people struggling to regain their sense of smell after catching Covid-19 to undergo"smell training" rather than being treated with steroids. This
involves sniffing different odours over a period of months to retrain the brain
to recognise different smells
US lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine
US health regulators have lifted an 11-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 jab, but will add a warning label about the potential for extremely rare blood clots.
Fifteen vaccine recipients suffered from a dangerous blood clot - out of nearly eight million people who were given the jab.
A panel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded the risks were very low.
This week, Europe's drug regulator also ended restrictions on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The UK has pre-ordered 30-million doses of the jab but it hasn't approved it for use yet.
Hospitals buckle in India under record surge
India's healthcare system is struggling to cope as a record surge in Covid-19 cases puts pressure on hospital beds and drains oxygen supplies.
Families have been left pleading for their relatives who are desperately ill, with some patients left untreated for hours.
Crematoriums are organising mass funeral pyres.
On Saturday, more than 340,000 new cases were reported – the world’s highest daily rise for a third day in a row. Another 2,624 deaths, a new daily record, were reported in 24 hours.
Dr Atul Gogia, a consultant at the Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi, told the BBC there had been a "huge surge" in patients, leaving no space in the emergency room.
