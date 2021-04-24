Indian hospitals' oxygen plea as cases hit new highs

EPA Copyright: EPA

US health regulators have lifted an 11-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 jab, but will add a warning label about the potential for extremely rare blood clots.

Fifteen vaccine recipients suffered from a dangerous blood clot - out of nearly eight million people who were given the jab.

A panel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded the risks were very low.

This week, Europe's drug regulator also ended restrictions on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The UK has pre-ordered 30-million doses of the jab but it hasn't approved it for use yet.

Read more