President Joe Biden is urging businesses in the United States to give their staff time off to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

All Americans over 16 will be eligible for a jab from Monday, but Biden says some are deterred because they can't afford to miss work.

“No working American should lose a single dollar from their pay check because they chose to fulfil their patriotic duty of getting vaccinated,” the president says.

He says his government will deliver early on its pledge to administer 200 million vaccinations in his first 100 days as president but warns there is still a long way to go.

Biden says a new tax credit will offset the cost to smaller businesses of providing paid leave for employees to get their jab.