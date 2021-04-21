Medics urge PM to increase investment in NHS staffing
Medics have written a letter to PM Boris Johnson calling on him to massively increase investment in NHS staffing.
Groups and unions representing NHS workers say increased demand for services caused by Covid-19 has led to a "chronic undersupply" in staffing and there are nearly 90,000 vacant posts.
The letter is signed by the NHS Confederation, NHS Providers, the British Medical Association (BMA), the Royal College of Nursing, the Academy of Royal Medical Colleges and Unison, and states "billions of extra funding" is needed.
The NHS reports "high levels of staff stress and burnout as a direct impact of the pandemic" which threatens to further increase vacancies, according to the letter.
It adds results from the biggest survey of NHS staff, published last month, show almost two thirds believe there are not enough people in their organisations to enable them to do their job properly.
More than four in 10 also say they feel unwell as result of their job, according to the letter.
German curfew vote and Denmark reopens restaurants: Latest across Europe
German
MPs vote today on a change to the law that will allow the federal
government of Chancellor Angela Merkel to impose an emergency brake of overnight
curfews and school closures to help curb the pandemic.The 22:00 curfew will
only come in in areas with a seven-day incidence rate of over 100 cases per
100,000 while schools will be shut if it reaches 165. There have been 24,884
new cases in the past 24 hours but the incidence rate has fallen to 160.1.Only the
state of Schleswig-Holstein in the north is below 100 – at 71.9 cases
per 100,000 people.
Denmark
has taken a big step in reopening this morning, allowing customers
inside restaurants, visitors in museums and spectators back in football
stadiums. One museum in Silkeborg in East Jutland even opened last night just after midnight.
Denmark's corona passport is key to the reopening, as it shows on your phone that you’ve been vaccinated, have had a negative test in the past 72 hours or had the infection in the past 180 days. Find out more here.
France will vaccinate some 400,000 people in 20 fields of work over a two-week period from Saturday. The list includes bus drivers, cab drivers and inspectors on public transport as well as refuse collectors, butchers and shop cashiers. Infections have begun to fall in France and almost 25% of the adult population (nearly 13 million) have been inoculated.
Spain’s health service will today start distributing Johnson & Johnson vaccines across the country after the EU’s medicines agency gave the drug its backing while listing the “very rare” side effect of blood clots. The country now has 3.45 million people vaccinated, more than have been infected since the start of the pandemic.
PA Media
-
More than 33 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest government figures
-
A search for simple treatments for Covid that can be taken at home has been launched by Boris Johnson
-
At a Downing Street briefing, the PM said he hoped pills or capsules could be available by the autumn to help fight an anticipated third wave
-
Boris Johnson assured Sir James Dyson his employees would not have to pay extra tax if they came to the UK to make ventilators during the pandemic, according to text messages seen by the BBC
-
Video-streaming giant Netflix has reported a slowdown in subscriber growth, saying the pandemic has affected its production pipeline
