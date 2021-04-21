EPA Copyright: EPA

Medics have written a letter to PM Boris Johnson calling on him to massively increase investment in NHS staffing.

Groups and unions representing NHS workers say increased demand for services caused by Covid-19 has led to a "chronic undersupply" in staffing and there are nearly 90,000 vacant posts.

The letter is signed by the NHS Confederation, NHS Providers, the British Medical Association (BMA), the Royal College of Nursing, the Academy of Royal Medical Colleges and Unison, and states "billions of extra funding" is needed.

The NHS reports "high levels of staff stress and burnout as a direct impact of the pandemic" which threatens to further increase vacancies, according to the letter.

It adds results from the biggest survey of NHS staff, published last month, show almost two thirds believe there are not enough people in their organisations to enable them to do their job properly.

More than four in 10 also say they feel unwell as result of their job, according to the letter.