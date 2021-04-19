Indian variant should be 'watched carefully' - scientist
UK health officials are investigating whether a Covid variant first found in India spreads more easily and evades vaccines.
Jeff Barrett, director of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, says the variant has a couple of mutations that they need to "watch carefully".
But, he says, it is not a "top tier of mutations" like the so-called Kent variant or South African variant, which generate the most concern.
"In terms of spread, clearly this variant
has increased in frequency in India around the same time as their tragic recent
wave, but I just don’t think we know yet if there is a cause and effect
relationship," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"Is this variant driving that spread? Or is it happening at the
same time perhaps due to a coincidence?"
Barrett says India has had about four million cases in the current wave, but only 1,000 genome sequences have been published, so it is a "very tiny window into which sequences are more common".
He says there was some evidence of this variant from the end of last year, so if it's causal than it's a
slow "fuse".
More than 70 cases of this variant have so far been identified in England and Scotland.
Delhi announces week-long lockdown after record spike in cases
Indian capital Delhi is beginning a week-long lockdown after a record spike in cases overwhelmed the city's healthcare system.
Government offices and essential services, such as hospitals, pharmacies and grocers, will be open during the lockdown.
The city had imposed a weekend curfew but it reported its highest single-day spike so far on Sunday - 24,462 cases.
India is reeling from a deadly second wave since the start of April.
"I have always been against lockdowns, but this one will help us amplify the number of hospital beds in Delhi," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says.
He's also appealing to the city's migrant workers not to leave, after last year's national lockdown saw millions of them heading back to their villages after they found themselves unemployed and running out of money.
Challenge trial aims to understand immune response to coronavirus - scientist
As we’ve heard, healthy volunteers in the UK who have
previously had Covid-19 are going to be deliberately exposed to again in a
new study.
Helen McShane, a professor of vaccinology at the
University of Oxford, is leading the so-called human challenge trial and says it will aim to understand how
the immune response to an infection protects people against a second infection.
“One of the things we can determine with this
study is how long that protection lasts,” she tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“We can then use that info to develop vaccines more quickly.”
The trial will recruit volunteers aged 18-30, who are “very
healthy” and who are “at the lowest possible risk of any serious consequences”.
They will be given the “lowest possible dose of the virus”,
McShane says, in quarantine, where they will be watched for two weeks.
There will be multiple follow-ups with the volunteers during the
following year.
She says another study at Imperial College London started a few
weeks ago deliberately infecting people who have never
had an infection.
Australia opens travel bubble with New Zealand
There have been tearful
reunions at Auckland airport as residents from Australia were able to travel freely to New Zealand for the first time in more than a year.
The
long-awaited Australia-New Zealand travel bubble means visitors no longer need
to quarantine on arrival.
Thousands
of passengers were booked to fly between the two nations on the first day.
Both
countries have contained Covid outbreaks and kept infection rates low, largely
due to tight restrictions.
The month-long anonymous survey starts today, with children in schools,
youth groups, charities and other children's organisations and services asked questions which are tailored to their different age groups.
They will be asked how happy they are about different aspects of their lives, and what they
think stops children achieving what they want to achieve when they grow up.
UK study to deliberately re-expose volunteers to Covid-19
Healthy volunteers who have previously
had Covid-19 will be deliberately infected with the virus for a second time to
see how the immune system reacts in a new study.
Known as a human challenge
trial, it aims to
determine what dose of virus is needed to re-infect after natural infection,
how the immune system responds, and what this may mean for developing
protective immunity against the disease.
The study, funded by the
Wellcome Trust, will use people aged 18 to 30.
A similar trial is ongoing in the UK
where volunteers are being infected with coronavirus to test vaccines and
treatments.
Live Reporting
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
UK health officials are investigating whether a Covid variant first found in India spreads more easily and evades vaccines.
Jeff Barrett, director of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, says the variant has a couple of mutations that they need to "watch carefully".
But, he says, it is not a "top tier of mutations" like the so-called Kent variant or South African variant, which generate the most concern.
"In terms of spread, clearly this variant has increased in frequency in India around the same time as their tragic recent wave, but I just don’t think we know yet if there is a cause and effect relationship," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"Is this variant driving that spread? Or is it happening at the same time perhaps due to a coincidence?"
Barrett says India has had about four million cases in the current wave, but only 1,000 genome sequences have been published, so it is a "very tiny window into which sequences are more common".
He says there was some evidence of this variant from the end of last year, so if it's causal than it's a slow "fuse".
More than 70 cases of this variant have so far been identified in England and Scotland.
Delhi announces week-long lockdown after record spike in cases
Indian capital Delhi is beginning a week-long lockdown after a record spike in cases overwhelmed the city's healthcare system.
Government offices and essential services, such as hospitals, pharmacies and grocers, will be open during the lockdown.
The city had imposed a weekend curfew but it reported its highest single-day spike so far on Sunday - 24,462 cases.
India is reeling from a deadly second wave since the start of April.
"I have always been against lockdowns, but this one will help us amplify the number of hospital beds in Delhi," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says.
He's also appealing to the city's migrant workers not to leave, after last year's national lockdown saw millions of them heading back to their villages after they found themselves unemployed and running out of money.
Challenge trial aims to understand immune response to coronavirus - scientist
As we’ve heard, healthy volunteers in the UK who have previously had Covid-19 are going to be deliberately exposed to again in a new study.
Helen McShane, a professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, is leading the so-called human challenge trial and says it will aim to understand how the immune response to an infection protects people against a second infection.
“One of the things we can determine with this study is how long that protection lasts,” she tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“We can then use that info to develop vaccines more quickly.”
The trial will recruit volunteers aged 18-30, who are “very healthy” and who are “at the lowest possible risk of any serious consequences”.
They will be given the “lowest possible dose of the virus”, McShane says, in quarantine, where they will be watched for two weeks.
There will be multiple follow-ups with the volunteers during the following year.
She says another study at Imperial College London started a few weeks ago deliberately infecting people who have never had an infection.
Australia opens travel bubble with New Zealand
There have been tearful reunions at Auckland airport as residents from Australia were able to travel freely to New Zealand for the first time in more than a year.
The long-awaited Australia-New Zealand travel bubble means visitors no longer need to quarantine on arrival.
Thousands of passengers were booked to fly between the two nations on the first day.
Both countries have contained Covid outbreaks and kept infection rates low, largely due to tight restrictions.
Children in England asked their hopes for post-Covid future
Millions of children across England are being asked to contribute to a survey about their hopes for the future.
Children's Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza says the results will inform a review aimed at tackling "generational problems that have held back too many children for decades".
The Big Ask will be introduced with an online assembly by footballer Marcus Rashford.
The month-long anonymous survey starts today, with children in schools, youth groups, charities and other children's organisations and services asked questions which are tailored to their different age groups.
They will be asked how happy they are about different aspects of their lives, and what they think stops children achieving what they want to achieve when they grow up.
UK study to deliberately re-expose volunteers to Covid-19
Healthy volunteers who have previously had Covid-19 will be deliberately infected with the virus for a second time to see how the immune system reacts in a new study.
Known as a human challenge trial, it aims to determine what dose of virus is needed to re-infect after natural infection, how the immune system responds, and what this may mean for developing protective immunity against the disease.
The study, funded by the Wellcome Trust, will use people aged 18 to 30.
A similar trial is ongoing in the UK where volunteers are being infected with coronavirus to test vaccines and treatments.
