UK health officials are investigating whether a Covid variant first found in India spreads more easily and evades vaccines.

Jeff Barrett, director of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, says the variant has a couple of mutations that they need to "watch carefully".

But, he says, it is not a "top tier of mutations" like the so-called Kent variant or South African variant, which generate the most concern.

"In terms of spread, clearly this variant has increased in frequency in India around the same time as their tragic recent wave, but I just don’t think we know yet if there is a cause and effect relationship," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"Is this variant driving that spread? Or is it happening at the same time perhaps due to a coincidence?"

Barrett says India has had about four million cases in the current wave, but only 1,000 genome sequences have been published, so it is a "very tiny window into which sequences are more common".

He says there was some evidence of this variant from the end of last year, so if it's causal than it's a slow "fuse".

More than 70 cases of this variant have so far been identified in England and Scotland.