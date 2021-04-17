In a special programme on BBC Sounds people from across the UK and beyond remember their meetings with The Duke of Edinburgh.
Stories range from those linked to his work with many charities, his support for young people through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme and his wit and sense of humour.
Among those reflecting on those meetings are Falklands War veteran Simon Weston, Ex Cabinet Minister Lord Paul Boateng and former Buckingham Palace Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter.
Ruth Sims talks about introducing the Duke to children living with HIV and Aids in Uganda, we find out how Prince Philip helped to popularise a new type of tea grown in Cornwall and journalist and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth remembers the Duke's "hands on" approach to charity work when he first met him in the 1970s.
Jeff Edwards, who was one of the child survivors of the 1966 Aberfan disaster, recalls meeting Prince Philip and reflects on the close links between the Welsh town and the Duke.
Meanwhile former ITV News Royal correspondent Romilley Weeks remembers the moment she was surprised by the Prince on TV.
Prince Philip funeral 'a profound chance for Queen to say goodbye'
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has called on the British public to pray for the Queen in "what must be an anguished moment", as he prepares to deliver the blessing at the royal funeral for Prince Philip.
He says judging her mood by her external appearance should be avoided, as she will "behave with the extraordinary dignity, extraordinary courage that she always does".
He adds: "And at the same time she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years. I think that must be a very, very profound thing... in anybody's life."
Prince Philip's funeral reduced 'but in no way diminished'
Royal biographer Robert Hardman tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is “reduced but I don’t think it is in any way diminished”.
It will be a service that “very much reflects the man”, he says.
"All the way through it are those echoes of his naval career that really shaped him”.
Hardman says the limit on the number in attendance could make the funeral “even more personal, even more dramatic if you like”.
The historian recalled a documentary he made with Prince Philip in which the duke was asked what his legacy might be.
Hardman says: “He sort of winced - he knew it was coming - he just [said] ‘I don’t want to talk about my legacy’. He actually used the word, he said, it’s indecent to talk about your legacy.
“He said ‘it’s not down to me to decide how I’m remembered, other people can decide that’. But he said what he really wanted to do is make sure that life can go on for those who follow behind.”
How to watch or listen to the funeral service
BBC One will be showing live coverage of the funeral within a special programme from 12:30 BST, presented by Huw Edwards and with Sophie Raworth and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers reporting from Windsor.
It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio Wales and BBC local radio with some variation in start times.
Huw Edwards will reflect on the events for BBC Two in a later programme at 20:10 BST.
And of course we are covering it here on the news website - with live coverage for viewers in the UK and internationally.
Public asked not to attend events
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The public are being asked not to travel to or gather outside Windsor or other royal residences because of coronavirus restrictions - and urged not to attend any events associated with Prince Philip's funeral.
The government said, though, that it "understands that this is a difficult and sad time for many, and that members of the public will wish to pay their respects".
It has suggested instead that people could:
Participate in the national minute's silence at 15:00 BST
Having said that, a large number of floral tributes have been laid outside Windsor and Buckingham Palace in London.
A note with one of the bouquets left outside Buckingham Palace read: "HRH A True Gentleman.
"Thank you for your devoted service to our country. We shall miss you."
The order of service
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh's "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen and "courage, fortitude and faith" will be hailed by the dean.
No sermon will be delivered, in keeping with Philip's wishes.
His love of the sea and long association with the Royal Navy permeates the Order of Service.
Music chosen by the duke includes the hymn "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" - traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.
The Buglers of the Royal Marines will sound the Last Post, and the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry will sound Reveille - traditionally used to wake the military at sunrise - before the Buglers of the Royal Marines sound Action Stations, which is sounded on naval warships to signal all hands must go to battle stations.
At the end of the service the duke's coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault in the chapel, and the national anthem will be sung.
It is described as a "ceremonial royal funeral" and will start with a ceremonial procession in the grounds of Windsor Castle at 14:40 BST.
Nine members of the Royal Family, including the duke's four children and his grandchildren Princes William and Harry, will walk in procession behind the duke's coffin, which is being carried on a purpose-built Land Rover, which the duke helped design, to the chapel.
The 30 mourners also include other members of the Royal Family, and other friends and relatives of Prince Philip.
The congregation will wear masks and be socially distanced, and there will be a choir of just four.
The service - which starts after the minute's silence - will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby pronouncing the blessing, and is expected to last about 50 minutes.
Many more details of the service are detailed here. And you can read more about the special Land Rover here.
The Funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
BBCCopyright: BBC
Good morning. Welcome to our coverage of the funeral of Prince Philip, the Queen's husband for more than 70 years, who died last Friday at the age of 99.
The service is taking place at 15:00 BST this afternoon at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The funeral itself will be comparatively small. There will only be 30 mourners, in line with coronavirus restrictions.
The service itself has been created in line with the duke's wishes, and Buckingham Palace says it will reflect his personal interests and family connections.
The event will start with a national minute's silence at 15:00.
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Participate in the national minute's silence at 15:00 BST
-
Sign the book of condolence at royal.uk/condolence
-
Watch coverage of the funeral on television.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
The day I met Prince Philip
In a special programme on BBC Sounds people from across the UK and beyond remember their meetings with The Duke of Edinburgh.
Stories range from those linked to his work with many charities, his support for young people through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme and his wit and sense of humour.
Among those reflecting on those meetings are Falklands War veteran Simon Weston, Ex Cabinet Minister Lord Paul Boateng and former Buckingham Palace Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter.
Ruth Sims talks about introducing the Duke to children living with HIV and Aids in Uganda, we find out how Prince Philip helped to popularise a new type of tea grown in Cornwall and journalist and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth remembers the Duke's "hands on" approach to charity work when he first met him in the 1970s.
Jeff Edwards, who was one of the child survivors of the 1966 Aberfan disaster, recalls meeting Prince Philip and reflects on the close links between the Welsh town and the Duke.
Meanwhile former ITV News Royal correspondent Romilley Weeks remembers the moment she was surprised by the Prince on TV.
The Day I Met Prince Philip is a Made in Manchester Production for BBC Radio 5 Live.
Prince Philip funeral 'a profound chance for Queen to say goodbye'
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has called on the British public to pray for the Queen in "what must be an anguished moment", as he prepares to deliver the blessing at the royal funeral for Prince Philip.
He says judging her mood by her external appearance should be avoided, as she will "behave with the extraordinary dignity, extraordinary courage that she always does".
He adds: "And at the same time she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years. I think that must be a very, very profound thing... in anybody's life."
Prince Philip's funeral reduced 'but in no way diminished'
Royal biographer Robert Hardman tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is “reduced but I don’t think it is in any way diminished”.
It will be a service that “very much reflects the man”, he says.
"All the way through it are those echoes of his naval career that really shaped him”.
Hardman says the limit on the number in attendance could make the funeral “even more personal, even more dramatic if you like”.
The historian recalled a documentary he made with Prince Philip in which the duke was asked what his legacy might be.
Hardman says: “He sort of winced - he knew it was coming - he just [said] ‘I don’t want to talk about my legacy’. He actually used the word, he said, it’s indecent to talk about your legacy.
“He said ‘it’s not down to me to decide how I’m remembered, other people can decide that’. But he said what he really wanted to do is make sure that life can go on for those who follow behind.”
How to watch or listen to the funeral service
BBC One will be showing live coverage of the funeral within a special programme from 12:30 BST, presented by Huw Edwards and with Sophie Raworth and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers reporting from Windsor.
The programme will also be broadcast on the BBC News Channel and iPlayer.
The funeral will also be covered from 14:00 BST to 16:10 BST on BBC Radio 4 and Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service English, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio Ulster.
It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio Wales and BBC local radio with some variation in start times.
Huw Edwards will reflect on the events for BBC Two in a later programme at 20:10 BST. And of course we are covering it here on the news website - with live coverage for viewers in the UK and internationally.
Public asked not to attend events
The public are being asked not to travel to or gather outside Windsor or other royal residences because of coronavirus restrictions - and urged not to attend any events associated with Prince Philip's funeral.
The government said, though, that it "understands that this is a difficult and sad time for many, and that members of the public will wish to pay their respects".
It has suggested instead that people could:
Having said that, a large number of floral tributes have been laid outside Windsor and Buckingham Palace in London. A note with one of the bouquets left outside Buckingham Palace read: "HRH A True Gentleman. "Thank you for your devoted service to our country. We shall miss you."
The order of service
The Duke of Edinburgh's "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen and "courage, fortitude and faith" will be hailed by the dean.
No sermon will be delivered, in keeping with Philip's wishes.
His love of the sea and long association with the Royal Navy permeates the Order of Service.
Music chosen by the duke includes the hymn "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" - traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.
The Buglers of the Royal Marines will sound the Last Post, and the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry will sound Reveille - traditionally used to wake the military at sunrise - before the Buglers of the Royal Marines sound Action Stations, which is sounded on naval warships to signal all hands must go to battle stations.
At the end of the service the duke's coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault in the chapel, and the national anthem will be sung.
You can read more of the order of service here.
What should we expect from the funeral service?
It is described as a "ceremonial royal funeral" and will start with a ceremonial procession in the grounds of Windsor Castle at 14:40 BST.
Nine members of the Royal Family, including the duke's four children and his grandchildren Princes William and Harry, will walk in procession behind the duke's coffin, which is being carried on a purpose-built Land Rover, which the duke helped design, to the chapel.
The 30 mourners also include other members of the Royal Family, and other friends and relatives of Prince Philip. The congregation will wear masks and be socially distanced, and there will be a choir of just four.
The service - which starts after the minute's silence - will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby pronouncing the blessing, and is expected to last about 50 minutes.
Many more details of the service are detailed here. And you can read more about the special Land Rover here.
The Funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Good morning. Welcome to our coverage of the funeral of Prince Philip, the Queen's husband for more than 70 years, who died last Friday at the age of 99.
The service is taking place at 15:00 BST this afternoon at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The funeral itself will be comparatively small. There will only be 30 mourners, in line with coronavirus restrictions.
The service itself has been created in line with the duke's wishes, and Buckingham Palace says it will reflect his personal interests and family connections.
The event will start with a national minute's silence at 15:00.