Legislative Assembly of Ontario Copyright: Legislative Assembly of Ontario HRH Prince Philip enjoying a humorous moment with Ontario Lt.Gov. David Onley and an officer of the Royal Canadian Regiment Image caption: HRH Prince Philip enjoying a humorous moment with Ontario Lt.Gov. David Onley and an officer of the Royal Canadian Regiment

In a special programme on BBC Sounds people from across the UK and beyond remember their meetings with The Duke of Edinburgh.

Stories range from those linked to his work with many charities, his support for young people through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme and his wit and sense of humour.

Among those reflecting on those meetings are Falklands War veteran Simon Weston, Ex Cabinet Minister Lord Paul Boateng and former Buckingham Palace Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter.

Ruth Sims talks about introducing the Duke to children living with HIV and Aids in Uganda, we find out how Prince Philip helped to popularise a new type of tea grown in Cornwall and journalist and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth remembers the Duke's "hands on" approach to charity work when he first met him in the 1970s.

Jeff Edwards, who was one of the child survivors of the 1966 Aberfan disaster, recalls meeting Prince Philip and reflects on the close links between the Welsh town and the Duke.

Meanwhile former ITV News Royal correspondent Romilley Weeks remembers the moment she was surprised by the Prince on TV.

The Day I Met Prince Philip is a Made in Manchester Production for BBC Radio 5 Live.