Hitting the government's target of vaccinating all over-50s and those in high-risk groups in the UK is "great news" but "we're only halfway up the hill", a vaccine adviser says.

On reaching the milestone, Prof Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, tells BBC Breakfast: "It's obviously great news, but we're only halfway up the hill.

"We mustn't take our eye off the task and we've got to keep working to get to the top."

Prof Finn says people over 50 who have not been invited for a first dose of the vaccine should make a "gentle enquiry" with their GP.

He also says the Moderna vaccine, which begins rollout in the UK today, is "enormously important" and will enable the country to begin phase two of the vaccination programme.

Asked about the use of beer gardens, which is allowed again in England since yesterday, Prof Finn says people should view the easing of Covid restrictions "in relative terms".

"It's not like it's over and we can all go back to normal, because otherwise there will be risks," he says.