Romanian oxygen tragedy and Belgian threats inquiry: Latest across Europe
Three
elderly Covid patients have died in Romania after a malfunction in a mobile
intensive care unit’s oxygen supply. The
ventilators stopped working because oxygen levels rose too high, officials in
Bucharest said.
Belgian prosecutors have launched an investigation
into threats made against virologist Marc van Ranst,who fronts Belgium’s
anti-Covid campaign. Mr van Ranst says he’s fed up with constant death threats – the
latest is allegedly from a dance manager. The virologist has had to have police
protection for months.
Italian rugby will today pay its final respects to Massimo
Cuttitta, a national rugby hero who played 70 times for his country and has died
of Covid aged 54, days after his mother.
Cuttitta also played in England for Harlequins. His twin brother said Massimo had recently come back to Italy to spend more time with his mother after his father died.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex is expected to tell parliament today that regional elections will take place on two weekends running in the second half of June. The government asked 35,000 local mayors what they thought and most of them agreed they should go ahead.
The German government is set to agree changes to the country’s infections control law that hand more powers to the central government. Berlin has struggled to implement Covid measures on the 16 states and this change would enable imposing curfews and school closures.
Moderna vaccine rollout begins in England
England has begun giving out its first doses of the Moderna jab.
It will be available at 21 sites, including the Madejski Stadium in Reading and the Sheffield Arena, and is the third Covid-19 vaccine in the nation's rollout.
Along with the Pfizer jab, it offers an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for under-30s, after concerns about a possible link to very rare blood clots.
Prof Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, says having "a third jab in our armoury" marks another "milestone" in the vaccine programme.
He says more sites will offer the Moderna vaccine as further supplies arrive.
And he is urging people to come forward for vaccination when they are invited, saying the vaccines are "our hope at the end of a year like no other".
England 'buzzing' after first night out in 97 days
"It's full everywhere, It feels like a celebration, basically," one drinker tells the BBC.
"Honestly it feels so good, it feels like we're out of prison. We're celebrating a birthday, so it's the best gift, I guess," says another.
These were some of the responses from drinkers on their first night out in 97 days as England reopened outdoor hospitality yesterday.
Outdoor drinking and dining resumed for the first time since England's lockdown began on 5 January - although for millions of people who lived under tier 4 restrictions in December, the wait had been even longer.
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- Read how they enjoyed their night
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
All over-50s and those in high-risk groups in the UK have now been offered a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the government has announced
-
It means ministers have met their target of offering a first dose to the top nine priority groups by 15 April
-
England is giving out its first doses of the Moderna jab, the third Covid-19 vaccine in the nation's rollout
- Wales and Scotland began using the Moderna vaccine last week
-
The UK economy "showed some improvement" in February after growing by 0.4%, according to official figures
-
"Exciting", "slightly scary" and "buzzing" were some of the verdicts from drinkers enjoying their first night out in months as England reopened outdoor hospitality on Monday
-
Shops, hairdressers, gyms and zoos were among the other businesses reopening in England, while Northern Ireland's "stay-at-home" order was lifted and some rules were eased in Scotland and Wales
- Surge testing has been implemented in two areas of south London, after a "significant" cluster of the South African Covid-19 variant was found
-
And Children's Laureate Cressida Cowell has published an open letter asking the prime minister to ringfence £100m a year to help primary school libraries post-pandemic.
'Only halfway up the hill' in vaccine rollout
BBC Breakfast
Hitting the government's target of vaccinating all over-50s and those in high-risk groups in the UK is "great news" but "we're only halfway up the hill", a vaccine adviser says.
On reaching the milestone, Prof Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, tells BBC Breakfast: "It's obviously great news, but we're only halfway up the hill.
"We mustn't take our eye off the task and we've got to keep working to get to the top."
Prof Finn says people over 50 who have not been invited for a first dose of the vaccine should make a "gentle enquiry" with their GP.
He also says the Moderna vaccine, which begins rollout in the UK today, is "enormously important" and will enable the country to begin phase two of the vaccination programme.
Asked about the use of beer gardens, which is allowed again in England since yesterday, Prof Finn says people should view the easing of Covid restrictions "in relative terms".
"It's not like it's over and we can all go back to normal, because otherwise there will be risks," he says.
NHS website crashes as people over 45 can now book vaccine
The NHS website for vaccination appointments has crashed after it updated to say those aged over 45 could book their jab.
A message on the website says: "The NHS website is currently experiencing technical difficulties.
"We are working to resolve these issues. Thank you for your patience."
Other users reported being placed in a queue, with a holding screen which read: "You are in a queue. Lots of people trying to book an appointment."
When will I get the vaccine?
As we have mentioned, all over-50s and those in high-risk groups in the UK have now been offered a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The government says it is on track to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July, with those in their late 40s expected to be next in England.
More than 32 million people in the UK have had their first dose.
So when will you get the jab?
Romanian oxygen tragedy and Belgian threats inquiry: Latest across Europe
Three elderly Covid patients have died in Romania after a malfunction in a mobile intensive care unit’s oxygen supply. The ventilators stopped working because oxygen levels rose too high, officials in Bucharest said.
Belgian prosecutors have launched an investigation into threats made against virologist Marc van Ranst,who fronts Belgium’s anti-Covid campaign. Mr van Ranst says he’s fed up with constant death threats – the latest is allegedly from a dance manager. The virologist has had to have police protection for months.
Italian rugby will today pay its final respects to Massimo Cuttitta, a national rugby hero who played 70 times for his country and has died of Covid aged 54, days after his mother.
Cuttitta also played in England for Harlequins. His twin brother said Massimo had recently come back to Italy to spend more time with his mother after his father died.
Ireland has become the latest European country to limit the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca drug to over 60s. Extremely rare blood clots have been linked to the drug but the EU’s medical regulator say the benefits outweigh any risk.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex is expected to tell parliament today that regional elections will take place on two weekends running in the second half of June. The government asked 35,000 local mayors what they thought and most of them agreed they should go ahead.
The German government is set to agree changes to the country’s infections control law that hand more powers to the central government. Berlin has struggled to implement Covid measures on the 16 states and this change would enable imposing curfews and school closures.
Moderna vaccine rollout begins in England
England has begun giving out its first doses of the Moderna jab.
It will be available at 21 sites, including the Madejski Stadium in Reading and the Sheffield Arena, and is the third Covid-19 vaccine in the nation's rollout.
Along with the Pfizer jab, it offers an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for under-30s, after concerns about a possible link to very rare blood clots.
Prof Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, says having "a third jab in our armoury" marks another "milestone" in the vaccine programme.
He says more sites will offer the Moderna vaccine as further supplies arrive.
And he is urging people to come forward for vaccination when they are invited, saying the vaccines are "our hope at the end of a year like no other".
Wales and Scotland began using the Moderna vaccine last week.
England 'buzzing' after first night out in 97 days
"It's full everywhere, It feels like a celebration, basically," one drinker tells the BBC.
"Honestly it feels so good, it feels like we're out of prison. We're celebrating a birthday, so it's the best gift, I guess," says another.
These were some of the responses from drinkers on their first night out in 97 days as England reopened outdoor hospitality yesterday.
Outdoor drinking and dining resumed for the first time since England's lockdown began on 5 January - although for millions of people who lived under tier 4 restrictions in December, the wait had been even longer.
Shops, hairdressers, gyms and zoos were among the other businesses reopening in England, while Northern Ireland's "stay-at-home" order was lifted and some rules were eased in Scotland and Wales.
Despite flurries of snow in parts of the country, people flocked to pubs and restaurants to celebrate the return of some of their freedoms.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the latest headlines in the UK: