Pink tulips, yellow roses and unopened lilies are propped up in the sunshine against Buckingham Palace’s black and gold fence.

A bank of photographers and cameramen are lined-up around the growing number of tributes.

Buckingham Palace has asked people not to gather due to coronavirus restrictions, but many people are already down here.

Rhea Varma, from Pimlico, pulls up on her bike to lay flowers and a note saying Rest in Peace Duke.

“It’s just super sad. I think it might be the beginning of big change in our country. Without him, the Queen might not reign much longer.”

To her, the duke was “the kind of stability that’s so old-fashioned it’s difficult to comprehend. He was a rock who brought integrity.”