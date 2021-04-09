Industry criticises government 'traffic light' travel plan

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

As we’ve heard, the UK government has set out some more detail for the return of foreign travel from England.

Passengers will have to take Covid tests before leaving and on returning - including a PCR test, even from low-risk green countries.

John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of London Heathrow airport, tells BBC Breakfast the proposed traffic light system is a “good step forward”.

But he questions why fully-vaccinated travellers, returning from low-risk countries, have to take another “expensive” coronavirus test on arrival as well as on departure.

“Why do you still need to take a £150 PCR test after you’ve arrived, I think for most people that wouldn’t make sense," he says.

“This is where we need to make sure that travel becomes something everyone can do and is not just something for the wealthy.”

Holland-Kaye says he understands there will be three points when the travel system will be reviewed – at the end of June, in September and in October.