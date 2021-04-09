Industry criticises government 'traffic light' travel plan

Here's how the UK government's international travel system will work:
Green: Passengers will not need to quarantine on return from 'green-listed' countries which have a high level of vaccination, but must take a pre-departure test (the type is unspecified), as well as a PCR test on or before day two of their return to the UK
Amber: Travellers will need to quarantine for 10 days, as well as taking a pre-departure test and two PCR tests on day two and day eight of their return - with the option of getting another test on day 5 to end isolation early as part of the existing Test and Release system
Red: Passengers will have to pay for a 10-day stay in a managed quarantine hotel, as well as a pre-departure test and two PCR tests
A "green watch list" will also be created, of countries that could move from green to amber, in order to give passengers warning about changes.
The government has not yet said which countries will be green, amber or red - but said it would do by early May.
Heathrow boss concerned about cost of tests in travel plan
As we’ve heard, the UK government has set out some more
detail for the return of foreign travel from England.
Passengers will have to take Covid tests before leaving and on returning - including a PCR test, even from low-risk green countries.
John Holland-Kaye, chief
executive of London Heathrow airport, tells BBC Breakfast
the proposed traffic light system is a “good step forward”.
But he questions why fully-vaccinated travellers,
returning from low-risk countries, have to take another “expensive” coronavirus
test on arrival as well as on departure.
“Why do you still need to take a £150
PCR test after you’ve arrived, I think for most people that wouldn’t make sense," he says.
“This is where we need to make sure that travel becomes
something everyone can do and is not just something for the wealthy.”
Holland-Kaye says he understands there will be three
points when the travel system will be reviewed – at the end of June, in
September and in October.
Good morning
Welcome to our coronavirus live page. This morning the
government has revealed further details of its plans to reopen international
travel from England.
But it says it can't yet confirm whether foreign holidays can
go ahead on 17 May as set out in the government’s road map.
A
traffic light system will be used to categorise countries based on risk, and
travellers will need to pay for tests when departing and returning to the UK.
The plans have been met with widespread frustration by the travel industry - we will bring you all the latest reaction here.
