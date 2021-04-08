For most people currently being offered the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the benefits clearly outweigh the risks.
But the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended that - because of an "extremely small" number of cases of blood clots in some who have had the jab - people under 30 should be offered other vaccines.
Everyone's choice is different - weighing up the risk of potential side effects against the chance of contracting coronavirus and perhaps becoming seriously ill, or even dying.
We don't know enough to be able to plug the data into a calculator and get a simple, exact answer tailored to you.
But here's the best information we currently have on the possible risks and benefits.
A study has found infections had fallen by roughly two-thirds since February, but have begun to level off.
While the decline in cases has stalled - probably because people are beginning to mix more - deaths did not follow the same pattern.
This was not the case before January, when the vaccine rollout began.
The research, commissioned by the government and run by Imperial College London, is based on swabs taken from 140,000 people selected to represent England's population.
Of that group, who were tested for the virus between 11 and 30 March, 227 had a positive result, giving a rate of 0.2%, or one in 500 people.
Infections were most common in primary and early secondary school-aged children (five to 12-year-olds) and lowest in the over-65s, which the Imperial team said was "consistent with an effect from the vaccination rollout".
UK remains on course to hit vaccination targets - Hancock
Hancock says getting vaccinated is not just about minimising a person's individual risk of becoming sick from Covid but is also to protect loved ones and help the country as a whole.
He adds that despite the change of advice, the UK remains on course to hit its two vaccination targets: To offer vaccines to everyone in the nine most vulnerable groups of people by 15 April and to offer a vaccine to all adults by the end of July.
Risk of AZ blood clots similar to a long-haul flight - Hancock
Hancock is asked what he would say to people under 30 who are thinking of not getting a vaccine after seeing the news about blood clots.
He says the evidence suggests long Covid affects people in their 20s as much as any other age group.
The mental health impacts of Covid are also becoming "increasingly clear", the health secretary says.
Regulators are clear the benefits of vaccination "far outweigh the risks".
He adds the risk of developing blood clots after having the AstraZeneca jab is about the same as on a long-haul flight.
No evidence of blood clots after second doses - Hancock
BBCCopyright: BBC
Hancock says there is "no evidence" of rare blood clots after people have received a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, though regulators "remain vigilant" about the possibility of this.
He says for that reason, unless people have had a blood clot after their first dose they should come forward and have their second dose.
More than enough Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for under-30s
Hancock tells BBC Breakfast there will be "more than enough" Pfizer and Moderna supplies to offer all those who are under 30 one of those vaccines instead of the AstraZeneca jab.
He says there are 10.1 million people aged between 18 and 29 in the UK and 1.6 million of them have already been vaccinated because they’re care workers or clinically vulnerable.
He says the change in guidance will not affect the speed of the rollout.
Change in AZ advice shows safety system is working - Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been speaking about new UK guidance on the use of the AstraZeneca jab for people under the age of 30.
On Wednesday, new advice was released saying under-30s in the UK are to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab because of the evidence linking it to rare blood clots.
Hancock tells BBC Breakfast this shows the UK's safety system is working because the regulators were able to spot an "extremely rare event" that affects about four in a million people.
He says for under-30s it is still safe to have the AstraZeneca jab but, if they want, they can have the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead.
He also reiterates that the UK remains on course to vaccinate all adults by end of July.
Belgium and Spain react to vaccine advice: Latest around Europe
EU countries are to continue following their own rules on which age groups should receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, after
the EU’s medicines agency EMA recommended it should be given to all ages. The agency
said very rare blood clots should be listed as a possible side effect. Belgium will now limit the vaccine to people
over 55, while Spain and Italy will give the drug only to over 60s. France
limits the drug to over 55s and Germany to over 60s.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to change the law to harmonise Covid lockdown
measures across the country and not only state by state, according to Bild
newspaper. She’s been
frustrated by some states’ refusal to tighten rules while infections remain high. In
the past 24 hours there have been 20,407 new infections and 306 deaths.
Three students at Kirschgarten
High School in the Swiss city of Basel have landed their entire class in
quarantine by faking positive tests to avoid school, Blick newspaper
reports. They falsified text messages from the Swiss contact tracing app, which
meant 25 classmates and some teachers had to self-isolate.
A German mayor who got vaccinated before his turn has been suspended from his job in the eastern city of Halle. Bernd Wiegand refused to resign, insisting the dose had been left over and would have just gone to waste.
Prague hospital head
Petr Arenberger has been appointed as the fourth Czech health minister
since the start of the pandemic. He replaces Jan Blatny who has been repeatedly
criticised by President Milos Zeman for refusing to back Russia’s Sputnik V
vaccine.
Norway’s prime minister, Erna Solberg, says Covid restrictions will be
relaxed in four stages that are each three weeks apart. Norway has managed to
limit infections to about 100,000 cases and the
government will decide when it can start loosening measures
imposed on 25 March.
Good morning
Mike KempCopyright: Mike Kemp
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.
Here is a round-up of the main coronavirus stories in the UK this morning.
Unpaid carers looking after terminally ill loved ones during the pandemic have struggled to access pain relief, with some patients dying in unnecessary pain, a survey has found. The survey of 995 unpaid carers by charity Marie Curie also finds people have had difficulties getting personal care and respite nursing for loved ones
Sales at non-essential shops are likely to "bounce back" once they reopen on 12 April, analysts say. Springboard predicts a 48% rise in sales when lockdown restrictions are lifted
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Mike KempCopyright: Mike Kemp
-
The UK's vaccination programme is beginning to break the link between Covid-19 cases and deaths, scientists have said. While a decline in cases has stalled - probably because people are beginning to mix more - deaths have not followed the same pattern, a study has found
-
Unpaid carers looking after terminally ill loved ones during the pandemic have struggled to access pain relief, with some patients dying in unnecessary pain, a survey has found. The survey of 995 unpaid carers by charity Marie Curie also finds people have had difficulties getting personal care and respite nursing for loved ones
-
Sales at non-essential shops are likely to "bounce back" once they reopen on 12 April, analysts say. Springboard predicts a 48% rise in sales when lockdown restrictions are lifted
-
Under-30s in the UK are to be offered an alternative Covid vaccine to the AstraZeneca jab due to the evidence linking it to rare blood clots. The EU's medicines regulator says the blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the jab.
How do you weigh up risks and benefits of AZ jab?
Robert Cuffe
BBC head of statistics
For most people currently being offered the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the benefits clearly outweigh the risks.
But the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended that - because of an "extremely small" number of cases of blood clots in some who have had the jab - people under 30 should be offered other vaccines.
Everyone's choice is different - weighing up the risk of potential side effects against the chance of contracting coronavirus and perhaps becoming seriously ill, or even dying.
We don't know enough to be able to plug the data into a calculator and get a simple, exact answer tailored to you.
But here's the best information we currently have on the possible risks and benefits.
Read more
UK vaccine rollout 'breaking link' between infections and death
The UK's vaccination programme is beginning to break the link between Covid-19 cases and deaths, scientists tracking the epidemic say.
A study has found infections had fallen by roughly two-thirds since February, but have begun to level off.
While the decline in cases has stalled - probably because people are beginning to mix more - deaths did not follow the same pattern.
This was not the case before January, when the vaccine rollout began.
The research, commissioned by the government and run by Imperial College London, is based on swabs taken from 140,000 people selected to represent England's population.
Of that group, who were tested for the virus between 11 and 30 March, 227 had a positive result, giving a rate of 0.2%, or one in 500 people.
Infections were most common in primary and early secondary school-aged children (five to 12-year-olds) and lowest in the over-65s, which the Imperial team said was "consistent with an effect from the vaccination rollout".
Read more
UK remains on course to hit vaccination targets - Hancock
Hancock says getting vaccinated is not just about minimising a person's individual risk of becoming sick from Covid but is also to protect loved ones and help the country as a whole.
He adds that despite the change of advice, the UK remains on course to hit its two vaccination targets: To offer vaccines to everyone in the nine most vulnerable groups of people by 15 April and to offer a vaccine to all adults by the end of July.
Risk of AZ blood clots similar to a long-haul flight - Hancock
Hancock is asked what he would say to people under 30 who are thinking of not getting a vaccine after seeing the news about blood clots.
He says the evidence suggests long Covid affects people in their 20s as much as any other age group.
The mental health impacts of Covid are also becoming "increasingly clear", the health secretary says.
Regulators are clear the benefits of vaccination "far outweigh the risks".
He adds the risk of developing blood clots after having the AstraZeneca jab is about the same as on a long-haul flight.
No evidence of blood clots after second doses - Hancock
Hancock says there is "no evidence" of rare blood clots after people have received a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, though regulators "remain vigilant" about the possibility of this.
He says for that reason, unless people have had a blood clot after their first dose they should come forward and have their second dose.
More than enough Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for under-30s
Hancock tells BBC Breakfast there will be "more than enough" Pfizer and Moderna supplies to offer all those who are under 30 one of those vaccines instead of the AstraZeneca jab.
He says there are 10.1 million people aged between 18 and 29 in the UK and 1.6 million of them have already been vaccinated because they’re care workers or clinically vulnerable.
He says the change in guidance will not affect the speed of the rollout.
Change in AZ advice shows safety system is working - Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been speaking about new UK guidance on the use of the AstraZeneca jab for people under the age of 30.
On Wednesday, new advice was released saying under-30s in the UK are to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab because of the evidence linking it to rare blood clots.
Hancock tells BBC Breakfast this shows the UK's safety system is working because the regulators were able to spot an "extremely rare event" that affects about four in a million people.
He says for under-30s it is still safe to have the AstraZeneca jab but, if they want, they can have the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead.
He also reiterates that the UK remains on course to vaccinate all adults by end of July.
Belgium and Spain react to vaccine advice: Latest around Europe
EU countries are to continue following their own rules on which age groups should receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, after the EU’s medicines agency EMA recommended it should be given to all ages. The agency said very rare blood clots should be listed as a possible side effect. Belgium will now limit the vaccine to people over 55, while Spain and Italy will give the drug only to over 60s. France limits the drug to over 55s and Germany to over 60s.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to change the law to harmonise Covid lockdown measures across the country and not only state by state, according to Bild newspaper. She’s been frustrated by some states’ refusal to tighten rules while infections remain high. In the past 24 hours there have been 20,407 new infections and 306 deaths.
Three students at Kirschgarten High School in the Swiss city of Basel have landed their entire class in quarantine by faking positive tests to avoid school, Blick newspaper reports. They falsified text messages from the Swiss contact tracing app, which meant 25 classmates and some teachers had to self-isolate.
A German mayor who got vaccinated before his turn has been suspended from his job in the eastern city of Halle. Bernd Wiegand refused to resign, insisting the dose had been left over and would have just gone to waste.
Prague hospital head Petr Arenberger has been appointed as the fourth Czech health minister since the start of the pandemic. He replaces Jan Blatny who has been repeatedly criticised by President Milos Zeman for refusing to back Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.
Norway’s prime minister, Erna Solberg, says Covid restrictions will be relaxed in four stages that are each three weeks apart. Norway has managed to limit infections to about 100,000 cases and the government will decide when it can start loosening measures imposed on 25 March.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.
Here is a round-up of the main coronavirus stories in the UK this morning.