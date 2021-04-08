PA Media Copyright: PA Media

For most people currently being offered the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the benefits clearly outweigh the risks.

But the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended that - because of an "extremely small" number of cases of blood clots in some who have had the jab - people under 30 should be offered other vaccines.

Everyone's choice is different - weighing up the risk of potential side effects against the chance of contracting coronavirus and perhaps becoming seriously ill, or even dying.

We don't know enough to be able to plug the data into a calculator and get a simple, exact answer tailored to you.

But here's the best information we currently have on the possible risks and benefits.

