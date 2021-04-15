Residents in some parts of Southwark and Barnet have become the latest to be targeted, with those in certain areas within the SE16 postcode in Southwark and N3 postcode in Barnet being urged to get tested.
They join two other London boroughs - Wandsworth and Lambeth, where 44 confirmed and 30 probable cases were identified.
People aged 11 and over in the four boroughs are being urged to take a PCR test even if they have no symptoms.
Latest across Europe: German intensive care fears and Swiss reopening
Germany’s rising infection number – 29,426 in the past 24
hours – has prompted intensive care doctors to appeal for urgent
action. Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing for a nationwide emergency brake
including a night-time curfew and school closures where incidence rates are high –
but legal experts have raised concerns, particularly about the curfew. Leading
emergency medicine specialist Christian Karagiannidis says there’s no time to
wait.
The Swiss will be able to return to cafes and restaurants outdoors from Monday, and cinemas and theatres will start allowing audiences of 50 people. Football stadiums, concerts and other outdoor events will be allowed to admit 100 people if they wear masks.
France will become the third country in Western Europe,
probably this evening, to surpass 100,000 Covid deaths after the UK and Italy.
There is no let-up in the country's third wave with almost 6,000 people in intensive
care - the highest number since mid-April last year. President Emmanuel Macron
will chair a cabinet
meeting this evening on a plan to reopen outdoor catering and eventually culture venues.
Italy reported another 469 deaths yesterday evening, bringing the death
toll to 115,557. But hospital numbers are falling – with 3,490 in intensive
care. Italian health officials have secured another seven million Pfizer-BioNTech
doses by the end of June – it’s becoming the most important vaccine for much of
Europe.
The Italian consignment is among 50 million extra doses that the European
Union has secured from Pfizer for the second quarter of 2021. The agreement
fills a gap created by delays because of the suspended Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the limits imposed on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Meanwhile, Serbia has started production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus
vaccine. Russia's sovereign wealth fund says it may be exported to other countries in the region.
82% of positive rapid tests 'were correct'
Jim Reed
Health reporter, BBC News
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Most positive rapid coronavirus tests taken since 8 March appear to have returned a correct result, according to data seen by the BBC.
Analysis of data from Public Health England shows 82% sent off for a confirmatory PCR test returned the same positive result.
All secondary school pupils in England have been asked to carry out two tests a week since schools reopened.
There had been concerns that many would have to self-isolate needlessly.
But this data suggests these fears may be unfounded.
Introducing Covid status
certificates to help reopen society risks discriminating against some groups,
the UK equality watchdog has warned. The Equality and Human
Rights Commission says certificates to prove who is vaccinated could create a
"two-tier society whereby only certain groups are able to fully enjoy
their rights"
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Harrison
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Surge testing for coronavirus is taking place in four London boroughs - Wandsworth, Lambeth and some parts of Southwark and Barnet - after cases of the South African variant were found
-
Most positive rapid coronavirus tests taken since 8 March seem
to have given a correct result, according to data seen by the BBC
-
Introducing Covid status
certificates to help reopen society risks discriminating against some groups,
the UK equality watchdog has warned. The Equality and Human
Rights Commission says certificates to prove who is vaccinated could create a
"two-tier society whereby only certain groups are able to fully enjoy
their rights"
-
More than 32.3 million people in the UK have now had their first vaccine dose, and more than 8.1 million have had their second, according to the latest government figures
London surge testing extended over South African variant
Surge testing is taking place in four London boroughs after cases of the Covid-19 South African variant were found.
Residents in some parts of Southwark and Barnet have become the latest to be targeted, with those in certain areas within the SE16 postcode in Southwark and N3 postcode in Barnet being urged to get tested.
They join two other London boroughs - Wandsworth and Lambeth, where 44 confirmed and 30 probable cases were identified.
People aged 11 and over in the four boroughs are being urged to take a PCR test even if they have no symptoms.
Find out more about why experts are concerned about the South Africa variant.
Latest across Europe: German intensive care fears and Swiss reopening
Germany’s rising infection number – 29,426 in the past 24 hours – has prompted intensive care doctors to appeal for urgent action. Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing for a nationwide emergency brake including a night-time curfew and school closures where incidence rates are high – but legal experts have raised concerns, particularly about the curfew. Leading emergency medicine specialist Christian Karagiannidis says there’s no time to wait.
The Swiss will be able to return to cafes and restaurants outdoors from Monday, and cinemas and theatres will start allowing audiences of 50 people. Football stadiums, concerts and other outdoor events will be allowed to admit 100 people if they wear masks.
France will become the third country in Western Europe, probably this evening, to surpass 100,000 Covid deaths after the UK and Italy. There is no let-up in the country's third wave with almost 6,000 people in intensive care - the highest number since mid-April last year. President Emmanuel Macron will chair a cabinet meeting this evening on a plan to reopen outdoor catering and eventually culture venues.
Italy reported another 469 deaths yesterday evening, bringing the death toll to 115,557. But hospital numbers are falling – with 3,490 in intensive care. Italian health officials have secured another seven million Pfizer-BioNTech doses by the end of June – it’s becoming the most important vaccine for much of Europe.
The Italian consignment is among 50 million extra doses that the European Union has secured from Pfizer for the second quarter of 2021. The agreement fills a gap created by delays because of the suspended Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the limits imposed on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Meanwhile, Serbia has started production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Russia's sovereign wealth fund says it may be exported to other countries in the region.
82% of positive rapid tests 'were correct'
Jim Reed
Health reporter, BBC News
Most positive rapid coronavirus tests taken since 8 March appear to have returned a correct result, according to data seen by the BBC.
Analysis of data from Public Health England shows 82% sent off for a confirmatory PCR test returned the same positive result.
All secondary school pupils in England have been asked to carry out two tests a week since schools reopened.
There had been concerns that many would have to self-isolate needlessly.
But this data suggests these fears may be unfounded.
Read more here
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to our daily live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the globe.
We’ll bring you the latest updates throughout the day.
Here are the main headlines this morning: