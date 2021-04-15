Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Surge testing is taking place in four London boroughs after cases of the Covid-19 South African variant were found.

Residents in some parts of Southwark and Barnet have become the latest to be targeted, with those in certain areas within the SE16 postcode in Southwark and N3 postcode in Barnet being urged to get tested.

They join two other London boroughs - Wandsworth and Lambeth, where 44 confirmed and 30 probable cases were identified.

People aged 11 and over in the four boroughs are being urged to take a PCR test even if they have no symptoms.

