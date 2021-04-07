Covid-19: First Moderna vaccines given in UK

EPA Copyright: EPA Around a quarter of Hungary's population has been vaccinated Image caption: Around a quarter of Hungary's population has been vaccinated

Hungary is reopening shops and resuming services this morning as Covid restrictions are eased, even though the hospitals are full and some 250 people are dying every day. Hungary has a relatively high vaccination rate so Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he feels a “moral imperative” to open up.

Turkey has declared a record 49,584 new cases in the past 24 hours and another 211 deaths. It too is moving ahead fast with its vaccination campaign with more than 10 million people receiving a first dose.

The EU’s medicines agency EMA is expected to update its advice later today on the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of rare blood clots. The agency has consistently said benefits of the drug outweigh the risks.

One of the favourites to replace Angela Merkel as Germany’s chancellor, Markus Söder, has backed a so-called “bridging lockdown” of two to three weeks until vaccinations help cut the rate of infection.The idea came from the leader of Merkel’s CDU party, Armin Laschet, even though he’s previously resisted calls for tougher measures. Infections in the past 24 hours are below 10,000, which is well down on a week ago. Germany’s network of family doctors has begun taking part in the vaccination campaign.

An overnight curfew in Hanover in northern Germany has been lifted after a court declared it probably unlawful. The court said existing measures had not properly been enforced and a curfew should only be seen as a last resort.

Two Italian police were hurt yesterday in scuffles during a Rome protest by traders and restaurant owners calling for a reopening of businesses. Extremist groups reportedly infiltrated the protest.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has blamed the EU for the slow rollout of vaccinations. Italy blocked 250,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses last month but Morrison also says EU export controls have meant another 3.1 million doses are still to arrive. However, EU officials reportedly say it’s the drug’s producer and not them holding things up.