Covid-19: First Moderna vaccines given in UK

  1. Hungary reopens and new Turkish peak: Latest across Europe

    Resident pulmonologist Tunde Juhasz administers the first dose of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to a patient in the Josa Andras Training Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, 04 April 2021
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Around a quarter of Hungary's population has been vaccinated

    Hungary is reopening shops and resuming services this morning as Covid restrictions are eased, even though the hospitals are full and some 250 people are dying every day. Hungary has a relatively high vaccination rate so Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he feels a “moral imperative” to open up.

    Turkey has declared a record 49,584 new cases in the past 24 hours and another 211 deaths. It too is moving ahead fast with its vaccination campaign with more than 10 million people receiving a first dose.

    The EU’s medicines agency EMA is expected to update its advice later today on the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of rare blood clots. The agency has consistently said benefits of the drug outweigh the risks.

    One of the favourites to replace Angela Merkel as Germany’s chancellor, Markus Söder, has backed a so-called “bridging lockdown” of two to three weeks until vaccinations help cut the rate of infection.The idea came from the leader of Merkel’s CDU party, Armin Laschet, even though he’s previously resisted calls for tougher measures. Infections in the past 24 hours are below 10,000, which is well down on a week ago. Germany’s network of family doctors has begun taking part in the vaccination campaign.

    An overnight curfew in Hanover in northern Germany has been lifted after a court declared it probably unlawful. The court said existing measures had not properly been enforced and a curfew should only be seen as a last resort.

    Two Italian police were hurt yesterday in scuffles during a Rome protest by traders and restaurant owners calling for a reopening of businesses. Extremist groups reportedly infiltrated the protest.

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has blamed the EU for the slow rollout of vaccinations. Italy blocked 250,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses last month but Morrison also says EU export controls have meant another 3.1 million doses are still to arrive. However, EU officials reportedly say it’s the drug’s producer and not them holding things up.

  2. First UK Moderna jabs given in Wales

    Covid-19 vaccine vials
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The first doses of a third Covid-19 vaccine in the UK are being rolled out, with patients in Camarthenshire, Wales, being the first to benefit from the Moderna jab.

    It was approved as safe and effective for use in the UK in January.

    There is no firm indication of when the rest of the UK will start using the jab but Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland has received its first doses.

    The UK has 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine on order.

  3. What the papers are saying

    Daily Telegraph and Guardian
    Copyright: BBC

    Wednesday's papers feature plenty of coverage of concerns about the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

    The Guardian leads on quotes from the prime minister urging people to keep getting vaccines, despite a trial of the jab in children being put on hold.

    In the Times' view, any decision to limit the jab's use will not only be a big setback for the UK's vaccination programme, but also "seriously damage hopes that the world can bring the pandemic under control this year".

    The Daily Telegraph's front page features a suggestion from a member of the government's immunisation advisory committee that vaccines should be paused for people under the age of 50 until the safety of the Oxford jab can be fully established.

    The Sun's editorial pours scorn on Covid certificates - not, it says, because of concerns over the infringement of liberties, but because "by the time they are finally introduced they may be a pointless, disastrous waste of money".

    The Daily Mirror's leader urges ministers to provide evidence to back up why such widespread checks would be needed, to avoid the prospect of a backlash from the public.

  4. Headlines from across the UK

    Moderna vaccine
    Copyright: PA Media

    Here is what is happening in the across UK today.

