Covid-19: First Moderna vaccines given in UK

Hungary reopens and new Turkish peak: Latest across Europe
Hungary is reopening shops and resuming services this
morning as Covid restrictions are eased, even though the hospitals are full and
some 250 people are dying every day. Hungary has a relatively high vaccination
rate so Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he feels a “moral imperative” to open
up.
Turkey has declared a record 49,584 new cases in the past 24 hours and another 211 deaths. It too is moving ahead fast with its vaccination campaign with more than 10 million people receiving a first dose.
The EU’s medicines agency EMA is expected to update its advice later
today on the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of rare
blood clots. The agency has consistently said benefits of the drug
outweigh the risks.
One of the favourites to replace Angela Merkel as Germany’s chancellor,
Markus Söder, has backed a so-called “bridging lockdown” of two to three weeks until
vaccinations help cut the rate of infection.The idea came from the leader of Merkel’s CDU party, Armin Laschet, even though he’s previously resisted calls for
tougher measures. Infections in the past 24 hours are below 10,000, which is
well down on a week ago. Germany’s network of family doctors has begun taking
part in the vaccination campaign.
An overnight curfew in Hanover in northern Germany has been lifted
after a court declared it probably unlawful. The court said existing measures
had not properly been enforced and a curfew should only be seen as a last
resort.
Two Italian police were hurt yesterday in scuffles during a
Rome protest by traders and restaurant owners calling for a reopening of businesses.
Extremist groups reportedly infiltrated the protest.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has blamed the EU
for the slow rollout of vaccinations. Italy blocked 250,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses
last month but Morrison also says EU export controls have meant another 3.1
million doses are still to arrive. However, EU officials reportedly say it’s
the drug’s producer and not them holding things up.
It was approved as safe and effective for use in the UK in
January.
There is no firm indication of when the rest of the UK will start
using the jab but Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland has received its first
doses.
The UK has 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine on order.
What the papers are saying
BBCCopyright: BBC
Wednesday's papers feature plenty of coverage of concerns
about the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
The Guardian leads on quotes from the prime minister urging people to keep getting vaccines,
despite a trial of the jab in children being put on hold.
In the Times' view, any decision to limit the jab's use will not only be a big setback for the
UK's vaccination programme, but also "seriously damage hopes that the
world can bring the pandemic under control this year".
The Daily Telegraph's front page features a suggestion from a member of the government's immunisation
advisory committee that vaccines should be paused for people under the age of
50 until the safety of the Oxford jab can be fully established.
The Sun's editorial pours scorn on Covid
certificates - not, it says, because of concerns over the infringement of
liberties, but because "by the time they are finally introduced they may
be a pointless, disastrous waste of money".
The Daily Mirror's leader urges ministers to provide evidence to back up why such widespread
checks would be needed, to avoid the prospect of a backlash from the public.
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
The first doses of the Moderna vaccine are being given to patients in Wales as the third jab approved for use
in the UK begins to be rolled out
-
People diagnosed with
Covid-19 in the previous six months are more likely to develop depression, dementia, psychosis and stroke, researchers say
- School staff have been giving clothing, food and furnishings to families who have been struggling
financially in the coronavirus pandemic, a teaching union poll shows
-
A trial of the
Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on children has stopped giving out jabs while the UK's medicines regulator investigates a possible link with rare blood clots
in adults
-
The government should create a food security minister to ensure progress made during the pandemic in helping to feed poverty-hit people continues after lockdown, according to MPs.
Hungary reopens and new Turkish peak: Latest across Europe
Hungary is reopening shops and resuming services this morning as Covid restrictions are eased, even though the hospitals are full and some 250 people are dying every day. Hungary has a relatively high vaccination rate so Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he feels a “moral imperative” to open up.
Turkey has declared a record 49,584 new cases in the past 24 hours and another 211 deaths. It too is moving ahead fast with its vaccination campaign with more than 10 million people receiving a first dose.
The EU’s medicines agency EMA is expected to update its advice later today on the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of rare blood clots. The agency has consistently said benefits of the drug outweigh the risks.
One of the favourites to replace Angela Merkel as Germany’s chancellor, Markus Söder, has backed a so-called “bridging lockdown” of two to three weeks until vaccinations help cut the rate of infection.The idea came from the leader of Merkel’s CDU party, Armin Laschet, even though he’s previously resisted calls for tougher measures. Infections in the past 24 hours are below 10,000, which is well down on a week ago. Germany’s network of family doctors has begun taking part in the vaccination campaign.
An overnight curfew in Hanover in northern Germany has been lifted after a court declared it probably unlawful. The court said existing measures had not properly been enforced and a curfew should only be seen as a last resort.
Two Italian police were hurt yesterday in scuffles during a Rome protest by traders and restaurant owners calling for a reopening of businesses. Extremist groups reportedly infiltrated the protest.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has blamed the EU for the slow rollout of vaccinations. Italy blocked 250,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses last month but Morrison also says EU export controls have meant another 3.1 million doses are still to arrive. However, EU officials reportedly say it’s the drug’s producer and not them holding things up.
First UK Moderna jabs given in Wales
The first doses of a third Covid-19 vaccine in the UK are being rolled out, with patients in Camarthenshire, Wales, being the first to benefit from the Moderna jab.
It was approved as safe and effective for use in the UK in January.
There is no firm indication of when the rest of the UK will start using the jab but Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland has received its first doses.
The UK has 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine on order.
What the papers are saying
Wednesday's papers feature plenty of coverage of concerns about the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
The Guardian leads on quotes from the prime minister urging people to keep getting vaccines, despite a trial of the jab in children being put on hold.
In the Times' view, any decision to limit the jab's use will not only be a big setback for the UK's vaccination programme, but also "seriously damage hopes that the world can bring the pandemic under control this year".
The Daily Telegraph's front page features a suggestion from a member of the government's immunisation advisory committee that vaccines should be paused for people under the age of 50 until the safety of the Oxford jab can be fully established.
The Sun's editorial pours scorn on Covid certificates - not, it says, because of concerns over the infringement of liberties, but because "by the time they are finally introduced they may be a pointless, disastrous waste of money".
The Daily Mirror's leader urges ministers to provide evidence to back up why such widespread checks would be needed, to avoid the prospect of a backlash from the public.
Read more here.
Headlines from across the UK
Here is what is happening in the across UK today.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our coronavirus pandemic live coverage.
We will be bringing you updates from around the world throughout the day.