The Papers: PM 'pins hopes' on free twice-weekly Covid tests
Monday's papers are dominated by the news that everyone in England will be able to have two lateral flow Covid tests a week. Boris Johnson is hopeful that widespread testing will stop virus outbreaks "in their tracks", the i reports, with the tests able to produce results within 30 minutes. The mass rapid testing scheme has been revealed as the prime minister gives further details of his plan to loosen restrictions in England.
The government said the increased testing will "help prevent outbreaks and help us reclaim a more normal way of life", the Times says. "PM pins hopes on mass testing," says its headline. Meanwhile, the Times joins several other papers to feature images of the annual Boat Race, which Cambridge rowers won on Sunday.
The tests will be free and can be delivered to people's homes without charge, according to the Daily Telegraph. The tests pave the way for businesses to ask staff or customers to show they have had a negative result, the paper adds.
Labour has 'many reservations' over vaccine passports
Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves says Labour has "many reservations" about the use of vaccine passports in the UK.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We have an amazing take-up of the vaccine, it is being rolled out incredibly successfully by the NHS - it is not totally clear to me that we need a sledgehammer to crack a nut here.
"The big priority has got to be ensuring that everybody is vaccinated so we can get back as quickly as possible to the things we love doing, whether that is going to the pub, the restaurant, the football match or the concert.
"The priority should be ensuring that the vaccine is rolled out, that we have a test-and-trace [system] that works properly but the government does not have a great track record in introducing new IT systems and what we don't want to see is more taxpayers' money wasted, more bureaucracy and red tape for businesses who have already gone through an incredibly tough year.
"So we will see what the government bring forward and their rationale for it - we'll keep an open mind but at the moment we have many reservations around what the government looks like it might be suggesting."
Ferguson: Test everyone from Europe to curb variants
Scientific adviser Prof Neil Ferguson says everyone coming from Europe to the UK should be tested for coronavirus to keep variants of concern under control.
Asked about the risks with opening up to international travel, Ferguson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think the key thing is the risk of importing variants which might undermine our vaccination programme and the one we're particularly concerned about at the moment is the South African variant called B.1.351.
"The concern here... is the proportion of cases reported in a number of European countries which are this variant is now up to anywhere from 4-5% in France and up to 17%, nearly 20% up in Luxembourg.
"So rather than some of the 'red list' countries which are far away, I think where the real policy challenge lies in terms of mitigating risk is around what to do about travel to Europe and back.
"I think that [testing everyone from European countries] would be sensible and reconsidering the exemptions in place at the moment.
"At the moment, there is a very long list of exemptions for jobs and professions - if you're a truck driver or travelling on government business, then you don't have to quarantine and you don't have to even test.
"I think it would be sensible for at least everyone to be tested when they are coming in."
Holiday test rules to be set out by PM later - Argar
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to out more details about testing requirements when he speaks later about new rules for foreign travel, Health Minister for England Edward Argar says.
Argar told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that any changes to rules in England will be made in the context of the risk posed by new variants of the virus.
"I don't want to preempt what the prime minister will say later on this, save to say that the testing regime and how that works will be a key part of the clarity I suspect he will want to be giving both to the industry but also to people... who want to go on holiday," he said.
Asked about the high cost of a "gold-standard" PCR test for travel, Argar says that, currently, these are paid for by the traveller "and that model is likely to continue".
And when asked about a report in the Times newspaper which said around 40% of those arriving into the UK each day at present are tourists, Argar said "that isn't a figure that I recognise or have seen".
The report said Border Force staff observed one tourist from Peru whose tourist visa was approved after saying they wanted to "visit Big Ben".
The UK nations have strict rules on when people can go abroad - with holidays not considered essential travel.
Argar clarifies earlier comments on negative PCR tests
UK government minister Edward Argar has clarified his earlier comments, on BBC Breakfast, about when a person who tests positive using a rapid lateral flow device can leave their self-isolation if they subsequently test negative.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that when a person tests positive through the rapid test, they should isolate and book a confirmatory PCR test, either through the post, or at walk-in or drive-thru centres.
If that PCR test returns a negative result, it over-rules the result of the lateral flow test and the person can leave self-isolation at that point.
Otherwise, the person must self isolate for the full 10-day period.
Argar had previously told Breakfast that those who test positive using a lateral flow device must still isolate even if a subsequent PCR test was negative.
Tui chief: Traffic lights for foreign travel will be ‘clear’
The boss of holiday giant Tui has welcomed the introduction of a "traffic light" system for foreign travel.
Speaking ahead of an announcement by the prime minister, Andrew Flintham told BBC Breakfast: "We are all trying to reopen the UK, the economy, and travel is an intrinsic part of that.
"So we are looking for some really clear guidelines so we welcome the traffic light system. We think it will give us some clear rules to work with and also it will make it obvious what data is driving what decisions."
Mr Flintham said the company was gearing up to restart and added: "All our teams are getting ready for restart, we believe and we hope the 17th [of May] will be possible.
"We think with the amazing vaccine programme and the greater provision of testing, we think we should be able to get going."
He said he was positive about destinations including Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, Spain and the Caribbean.
Social-distancing rules and face masks will continue - Argar
People will continue to follow the rules around social-distancing and wearing face coverings even after free rapid Covid tests are rolled out across England, Edward Argar says.
The health minister told BBC Breakfast he expects the public to follow regulations in workplaces and public spaces even if they test negative for the virus.
“I have great confidence in my fellow citizens to continue doing the right thing until it’s safe to start easing those other restrictions,” he said.
Argar said people who test positive through the rapid flow tests would still need to isolate for 10 days - even if a subsequent, and more accurate, PCR test was negative.
Argar: Free rapid tests will be used by workers
Health Minister for England Edward Argar has been telling BBC Breakfast who he expects will use the new free rapid Covid tests in England.
“I suspect - in the first instance - a lot of them will be used by people who are starting to go back into their workplaces again as the economy starts opening again,” he said.
Argar said the tests will be available from Friday and that the use of the tests in secondary schools has proved the government can meet demand.
Asked about the cost of the testing programme, Argar said there is a budget of £37bn for the entire NHS Test and Trace project over a two-year period.
UK cabinet prepares to meet
Cabinet ministers will meet later this morning to discuss the next step of England’s lockdown easing.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to brief ministers on the latest data as he prepares to set out new details for how foreign travel may be able to resume this year.
We’re expecting to hear from Johnson at a Downing Street news conference at some point later today.
He is expected to confirm countries will be graded under a traffic light system when international leisure travel resumes.
We’ll bring you further details on this as we get them.
Scotland’s hairdressers reopen
People in Scotland will be able to visit hairdressers and garden centres again from today - as covid restrictions are relaxed. Non-essential click-and-collect services are also allowed to resume.
Other businesses reopening include key cutting, mobility equipment, baby equipment and electrical repairs.
It is the latest lockdown measure to be relaxed after the Scottish government lifted its stay-at-home order on Friday.
Our top story
Everyone in England will be able to get regular rapid Covid tests from the end of this week.
From Friday, lateral flow tests - which are carried out at home and provide results in under 30 minutes - are being made available twice a week.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it would help squash any outbreaks as lockdown eases.
But critics of the programme say it risks becoming a "scandalous" waste of money.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coronavirus coverage for Monday 5 April. We’ll bring you all the latest updates as they happen throughout the day.