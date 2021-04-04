Sunday’s papers: 'Passport to freedom', and trips abroad 'on track'

BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
UK government plans for a Covid passport scheme will start
to be trialled this month in England at a series of pilot events. Ministers are hoping
passes will allow the safe return of sports matches, conferences and night
clubs
-
Cardiff Bay landmarks have been fenced off and police have stepped up patrols
in parts of Wales in a bid to stop crowds breaking Covid rules, after thousands gathered on the Senedd steps on Friday night
-
France has entered its third
national lockdown as it battles a surge in cases that threatens
to overwhelm the country's hospitals. All schools and non-essential shops will shut for four weeks
-
Eastern Europe largely escaped the worst of the coronavirus
pandemic in 2020, but the picture has changed dramatically with several countries
experiencing record infections and deaths
Sunday’s papers: 'Passport to freedom', and trips abroad 'on track'
"Passport to Freedom" is the headline on the front of the Sunday Mirror, which claims a phone app to prove whether someone has received their coronavirus vaccine, or has recently tested negative for the disease, could start being rolled out nationally in June.
But the Sunday Telegraph says the technology may not be ready until the autumn as senior government sources believe it will take "months, not weeks" to develop.
Writing in the paper, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove admits that a "host of practical and ethical questions" still need to be answered - including how to treat fairly people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.
In an article for the Sunday Express, the healthcare law professor, Sir Jonathan Montgomery, hopes that trials at major events will "shed light" on whether the certificates can easily be forged.
He also questions whether they could increase the risk of infection by giving their holders a "false sense of security", making them less inclined to practice social distancing and thorough hand washing.
