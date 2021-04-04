BBC Copyright: BBC

"Passport to Freedom" is the headline on the front of the Sunday Mirror , which claims a phone app to prove whether someone has received their coronavirus vaccine, or has recently tested negative for the disease, could start being rolled out nationally in June.

But the Sunday Telegraph says the technology may not be ready until the autumn as senior government sources believe it will take "months, not weeks" to develop.

Writing in the paper , Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove admits that a "host of practical and ethical questions" still need to be answered - including how to treat fairly people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

In an article for the Sunday Express, the healthcare law professor, Sir Jonathan Montgomery, hopes that trials at major events will "shed light" on whether the certificates can easily be forged.

He also questions whether they could increase the risk of infection by giving their holders a "false sense of security", making them less inclined to practice social distancing and thorough hand washing.

