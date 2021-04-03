BBC Copyright: BBC

"Foreign holidays for vaccinated" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph , which looks ahead to Boris Johnson's travel announcement on Monday.

The paper understands that people who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus could require fewer tests if they want to holiday in countries deemed to be low-risk and may not have to quarantine when they return from countries classed as medium risk, including popular Mediterranean resorts.

The Daily Mail thinks families could end up paying thousands for Covid tests if they travel abroad, even if their destination is on an approved list.

The Daily Mirror predicts a "staycation stampede", saying there has been a surge in bookings for UK breaks.

