Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that from 12 April all school pupils will be back in classrooms and all non-essential retail will reopen across Wales.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that travel restrictions across the border would be lifted on this date, if restrictions in England allow.

Drakeford said that - if the public health situation allows - outdoor hospitality would resume on 26 April. Outdoor activities with up to 30 people from 3 May and gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities from 10 May.

“Every extra little bit of risk we add in, adds up. What we do is take those steps that have the lowest impact on the virus, make sure that it is not leading to the virus circulating again and then move onto the next thing,” he explained.

