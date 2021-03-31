Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Today is the last day of shielding for millions of the most clinically vulnerable across England and Wales.

About four million people had been advised to take extra care to avoid contracting Covid because they were considered more at risk of getting seriously ill with the virus.

Letters have been sent out to those in the group over the past few weeks, telling them that they do not have to stay at home from 1 April.

But they are still advised to keep social contacts at low levels, work from home where possible, and keep their distance from other people.

Those in the shielding group were prioritised for the coronavirus vaccine.

According to NHS Digital, there are 3.8 million shielded patients in England and 130,000 in Wales.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to lift their restrictions later in April.