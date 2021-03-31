A woman puts her hand up to a window (posed image)
Final day of shielding in England and Wales

Live Reporting

Edited by Sarah Collerton

All times stated are UK

  1. Last day of shielding in England and Wales

    A woman standing at a window, wearing a mask
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Today is the last day of shielding for millions of the most clinically vulnerable across England and Wales.

    About four million people had been advised to take extra care to avoid contracting Covid because they were considered more at risk of getting seriously ill with the virus.

    Letters have been sent out to those in the group over the past few weeks, telling them that they do not have to stay at home from 1 April.

    But they are still advised to keep social contacts at low levels, work from home where possible, and keep their distance from other people.

    Those in the shielding group were prioritised for the coronavirus vaccine.

    According to NHS Digital, there are 3.8 million shielded patients in England and 130,000 in Wales.

    Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to lift their restrictions later in April.

  Welcome

    A health worker preparing a vaccine dose
    Copyright: Reuters

    Good morning and welcome to our live coronavirus coverage.

    Here are the main headlines so far today:

    We'll bring you all the latest, as it happens, this Wednesday.

