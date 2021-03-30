Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been speaking to the BBC following the call by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other world leaders for a global treaty to help prepare for future pandemics.

Challenged on whether such a treaty should be happening now to ensure poorer countries get access to vaccines sooner, Kwarteng tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Our job as government ministers is to make sure that first and foremost the people in this country are safe, and the way to do that, we found, is to roll out the vaccine and that's been successful."

Asked about comments by Sir Jeremy Farrar of the Wellcome Trust that a course needs to be plotted to ensure other parts of the world - including Europe and countries where infection rates are high - are vaccinated, Mr Kwarteng says that is the "absolutely right approach" which could happen once the UK has a "surplus" of vaccine.

He says the UK does not currently have a surplus of vaccine, and there is "still a way to go" in the current vaccine rollout - which has seen more than 30 million people receive a first dose of a vaccine so far.

"Obviously we do want to work in a spirit of co-operation...and when we do have surpluses we will be looking to export those," he adds.