'Without action, world won’t be vaccinated until well into 2022’
Dr
David Nabarro, a special envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organization, tells BBC Radio 4's
Today programme that without "some kind of special action, the world as a
whole will not be vaccinated until well into 2022".
"During
that time all sorts of problems with variants will emerge, and so all that
leaders are saying is 'this problem is so huge we've got to work together to
deal with it'," he says.
UK will export vaccines when it has a surplus - minister
Challenged on whether such a treaty should be happening now to ensure poorer countries get access to vaccines sooner, Kwarteng tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Our job as government ministers is to make sure that first and foremost the people in this country are safe, and the way to do that, we found, is to roll out the vaccine and that's been successful."
Asked about comments by Sir Jeremy Farrar of the Wellcome Trust that a course needs to be plotted to ensure other parts of the world - including Europe and countries where infection rates are high - are vaccinated, Mr Kwarteng says that is the "absolutely right approach" which could happen once the UK has a "surplus" of vaccine.
"Obviously we do want to work in a spirit of co-operation...and when we do have surpluses we will be looking to export those," he adds.
Hard to predict how Covid and variants will evolve – scientist
Prof Peter Openshaw, a member of
the government's New
and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), says it is difficult to predict what will happen next with
the evolution of coronavirus and new variants.
He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "What
we really find hard to anticipate is in what way it's going to evolve over the
next few months, and particularly over the next winter, and how secure we're
going to be in terms of the level of immunity that's been built up not only
through vaccination, but also through natural infection in different parts of
the world."
Asked whether the worst-case scenario could potentially involve
vaccinated people becoming ill from Covid-19 again due to the variants,
Prof Openshaw says the evidence scientists had showed vaccines or immunity
from previous infection was “very efficient at protecting against severe
disease”.
However, he says there is “some concern” certain variants
could be able to “replicate
and
pass from person to person" in those who have been vaccinated with the original vaccines developed to combat the strain first identified in Wuhan.
He adds: "So we need to move with all speed with the next
generation of vaccines, which are now based on what is now proven technology but
are using the new sequences of the viruses that are emerging, which are of
concern."
Slovakia changes PM and French hospital numbers: Latest around Europe
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova will appoint Finance
Minister Eduard Heger as PM in an attempt to end a government crisis
surrounding outgoing PM Igor Matovic's secret acquisition of two million doses
of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Half the cabinet have resigned over the purchase.
The EU’s medical regulator hasn’t approved the vaccine yet, and Slovakia’s
health authority hasn’t either – but it can be given on a voluntary basis.
The number of people in intensive care in French
hospitals has reached 4,974, higher than during the second wave last November. Meanwhile, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is coming under
pressure to close French schools as the number of children affected rises to more than 20,000. At the moment classes go online as soon as a positive case is
confirmed.
Sweden’s vaccines coordinator Richard Bergstrom has told Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet that EU exports of AstraZeneca vaccines have virtually stopped. EU leaders backed export controls at the end of last week but emphasised the importance of global supply chains.
The Irish government is planning to use the pandemic
to reinvigorate rural Ireland. It aims to transform disused derelict buildings
and pubs into remote working hubs.
A Dutch church’s front door has been slightly damaged
in an apparent firework attack, linked to tensions involving continuing church
services in the pandemic. Under Dutch rules worshippers are limited to 30 for
services but the church at Krimpen aan de Ijssel has defied
the restrictions. A reporter was harassed outside the church on Sunday.
Italian PM Mario Draghi says the goal of half a million
vaccinations appears not to be far off. He says Italians need to get out of “this
situation of inactivity”. Meanwhile the north-western province of Liguria
has barred Italians from visiting their second homes or boats over the Easter holiday to
limit the spread of infection.
The papers: England reopening 'on track' and pandemic treaty plea
BBCCopyright: BBC
Many of the UK’s front pages today carry photographs of people
enjoying the first major easing of England’s lockdown on Monday.
"After a long, hard winter of isolation, people in England
were yesterday finally free", says the Daily Mirror.
Like other papers, it carries images from across the country:
Tennis players in Lincolnshire and swimmers in the Serpentine in central
London.
"Doesn't freedom taste good!", says the Daily Express, while the Daily Star says
"never has a Monday had more of a Friday feeling".
The Times says everything is on track to reopen shops and pubs next
month - but it also quotes a note of caution from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
He urged people to abide by the rules and "stay
humble" in the face of nature.
We will be bringing you the latest developments on the coronavirus
pandemic from the UK and around the world throughout the day.
Here’s a quick round-up of the main headlines in the UK this
Tuesday morning:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined more than
20 world leaders in calling for a new global settlement to help the world prepare for future pandemics. In an
article for newspapers around the world, leaders including President Macron of
France and German chancellor Angela Merkel say coronavirus has posed the
biggest challenge since World War Two. The 24 leaders argue a
treaty similar to that reached in the wake of World War Two is needed to build
cross-border cooperation
Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry has written an open letter urging black Britons to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it is
offered to them. He says people should "trust the
facts" and guard against misinformation. The letter has been signed by
other high-profile figures such as actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, YouTube star KSI and
actress Thandie Newton
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined more than
20 world leaders in calling for a new global settlement to help the world prepare for future pandemics. In an
article for newspapers around the world, leaders including President Macron of
France and German chancellor Angela Merkel say coronavirus has posed the
biggest challenge since World War Two. The 24 leaders argue a
treaty similar to that reached in the wake of World War Two is needed to build
cross-border cooperation
-
Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry has written an open letter urging black Britons to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it is
offered to them. He says people should "trust the
facts" and guard against misinformation. The letter has been signed by
other high-profile figures such as actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, YouTube star KSI and
actress Thandie Newton
-
Secret filming at one of the biggest UK Covid testing labs has
found evidence of potential contamination, discarded tests and pressure to hit targets. An undercover BBC reporter, working as a lab technician, filmed
staff cutting corners and processing samples in a way that could cause
contamination. The lab said it had followed all necessary rules and regulations.
'Without action, world won’t be vaccinated until well into 2022’
Dr David Nabarro, a special envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organization, tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that without "some kind of special action, the world as a whole will not be vaccinated until well into 2022".
"During that time all sorts of problems with variants will emerge, and so all that leaders are saying is 'this problem is so huge we've got to work together to deal with it'," he says.
UK will export vaccines when it has a surplus - minister
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been speaking to the BBC following the call by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other world leaders for a global treaty to help prepare for future pandemics.
Challenged on whether such a treaty should be happening now to ensure poorer countries get access to vaccines sooner, Kwarteng tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Our job as government ministers is to make sure that first and foremost the people in this country are safe, and the way to do that, we found, is to roll out the vaccine and that's been successful."
Asked about comments by Sir Jeremy Farrar of the Wellcome Trust that a course needs to be plotted to ensure other parts of the world - including Europe and countries where infection rates are high - are vaccinated, Mr Kwarteng says that is the "absolutely right approach" which could happen once the UK has a "surplus" of vaccine.
He says the UK does not currently have a surplus of vaccine, and there is "still a way to go" in the current vaccine rollout - which has seen more than 30 million people receive a first dose of a vaccine so far.
"Obviously we do want to work in a spirit of co-operation...and when we do have surpluses we will be looking to export those," he adds.
Hard to predict how Covid and variants will evolve – scientist
Prof Peter Openshaw, a member of the government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), says it is difficult to predict what will happen next with the evolution of coronavirus and new variants.
He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "What we really find hard to anticipate is in what way it's going to evolve over the next few months, and particularly over the next winter, and how secure we're going to be in terms of the level of immunity that's been built up not only through vaccination, but also through natural infection in different parts of the world."
Asked whether the worst-case scenario could potentially involve vaccinated people becoming ill from Covid-19 again due to the variants, Prof Openshaw says the evidence scientists had showed vaccines or immunity from previous infection was “very efficient at protecting against severe disease”.
However, he says there is “some concern” certain variants could be able to “replicate and pass from person to person" in those who have been vaccinated with the original vaccines developed to combat the strain first identified in Wuhan.
He adds: "So we need to move with all speed with the next generation of vaccines, which are now based on what is now proven technology but are using the new sequences of the viruses that are emerging, which are of concern."
Slovakia changes PM and French hospital numbers: Latest around Europe
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova will appoint Finance Minister Eduard Heger as PM in an attempt to end a government crisis surrounding outgoing PM Igor Matovic's secret acquisition of two million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Half the cabinet have resigned over the purchase. The EU’s medical regulator hasn’t approved the vaccine yet, and Slovakia’s health authority hasn’t either – but it can be given on a voluntary basis.
The number of people in intensive care in French hospitals has reached 4,974, higher than during the second wave last November. Meanwhile, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is coming under pressure to close French schools as the number of children affected rises to more than 20,000. At the moment classes go online as soon as a positive case is confirmed.
Sweden’s vaccines coordinator Richard Bergstrom has told Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet that EU exports of AstraZeneca vaccines have virtually stopped. EU leaders backed export controls at the end of last week but emphasised the importance of global supply chains.
The Irish government is planning to use the pandemic to reinvigorate rural Ireland. It aims to transform disused derelict buildings and pubs into remote working hubs.
A Dutch church’s front door has been slightly damaged in an apparent firework attack, linked to tensions involving continuing church services in the pandemic. Under Dutch rules worshippers are limited to 30 for services but the church at Krimpen aan de Ijssel has defied the restrictions. A reporter was harassed outside the church on Sunday.
Italian PM Mario Draghi says the goal of half a million vaccinations appears not to be far off. He says Italians need to get out of “this situation of inactivity”. Meanwhile the north-western province of Liguria has barred Italians from visiting their second homes or boats over the Easter holiday to limit the spread of infection.
The papers: England reopening 'on track' and pandemic treaty plea
Many of the UK’s front pages today carry photographs of people enjoying the first major easing of England’s lockdown on Monday.
"After a long, hard winter of isolation, people in England were yesterday finally free", says the Daily Mirror.
Like other papers, it carries images from across the country: Tennis players in Lincolnshire and swimmers in the Serpentine in central London.
"Doesn't freedom taste good!", says the Daily Express, while the Daily Star says "never has a Monday had more of a Friday feeling".
The Times says everything is on track to reopen shops and pubs next month - but it also quotes a note of caution from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
He urged people to abide by the rules and "stay humble" in the face of nature.
You can read the full paper review here.
Welcome
Good morning and thank you for joining us.
We will be bringing you the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic from the UK and around the world throughout the day.
Here’s a quick round-up of the main headlines in the UK this Tuesday morning: