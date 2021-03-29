The big lockdown news is mainly in England today, as millions of people can now see loved-ones again. But what’s happening in the other nations of the UK?

In Wales, Saturday was an important day when lockdown was partially eased. The “stay local” rule was lifted, meaning people can travel anywhere in Wales, and holidays are back on for members of the same household – as long as they remain within Wales.

Six people from two different households can meet outside and in private gardens. And organised outdoor activities and sports for children can resume.

Meanwhile in Scotland, outdoor mixing between four people from up to two households is already allowed.

The next lockdown easing date in Scotland is Friday, when “stay local” will be lifted – and then three days later on 5 April, hairdressers and barbers can reopen.

And in Northern Ireland, from 1 April - this Thursday - groups of six people from two households can meet outside in a private garden, and people can meet for exercise in groups of up to 10 from two households.

We’ve got more details in our round-up.