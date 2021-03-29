What’s the latest on lockdown elsewhere in the UK?
The big lockdown news is mainly in England today, as millions
of people can now see loved-ones again. But what’s happening in the other
nations of the UK?
In Wales, Saturday was an important day when lockdown
was partially eased. The “stay local” rule was lifted, meaning people can
travel anywhere in Wales, and holidays are back on for members of the same
household – as long as they remain within Wales.
Six people from two different households can meet outside
and in private gardens. And organised outdoor activities and sports for
children can resume.
Meanwhile in Scotland, outdoor mixing between four
people from up to two households is already allowed.
The next lockdown easing date in Scotland is Friday, when “stay
local” will be lifted – and then three days later on 5 April, hairdressers and
barbers can reopen.
And in Northern Ireland, from 1 April - this Thursday - groups of six
people from two households can meet outside in a private garden, and people can
meet for exercise in groups of up to 10 from two households.
-
Two households or groups of up to six can now
meet outside, including in private gardens – although with social distancing
-
The “stay at home” rule is ending, although
people are being urged to stay local
-
Outdoor sport facilities are reopening,
including golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, and outdoor swimming
areas
-
Formally-organised outdoor sports can restart
-
And weddings can now take place again – although
no larger than six people.
The Papers: ‘Happy Monday’ as lockdown eased in England
The easing of lockdown restrictions in England features on many of the UK’s front pages today.
"Jabby Monday" is Metro's headline, as the paper notes the "huge strides" taken - 30 million people have now received the first injection.
The Daily Mail and the Daily Express go for “Happy Monday”, but the i strikes a more cautious tone, focusing on the potential impact coronavirus variants could still have on infection rates.
The Sun predicts millions of workers are ready to call in sick to celebrate today's "moment of freedom" and ditch the Covid shackles to meet friends and family in the glorious sunshine.
The Times says a public information campaign will urge people to resist pressure to break the rules. "Embrace your new freedoms, but don't hug" is the message, according to the paper's headline.
What’s happening today in England?
It’s a big day for the millions of people living in England. The next part of the government’s lockdown easing plan comes into effect today. It means that:
Good morning
Thanks for joining us.
We’ll be bringing you updates on the coronavirus pandemic from the UK and around the world throughout the day.