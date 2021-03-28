Live
NHS warning as England prepares to ease lockdown
Covid cases around the world | When will I get the vaccine? | Follow BBC News on Twitter
The Papers: Moderna jab here ‘within weeks’
A third Covid-19 jab will be added to the UK's vaccine rollout in the next three weeks, the Mail on Sunday says. The US Moderna jab will be administered for the first time from mid-April, with the arrival of more than 500,000 doses "imminent".
It is set to be the "summer of love" - or so says the headline dominating the front of the Sunday People, which shows images of people enjoying a splash in the pool, groups gathering in gardens and a couple looking forward to their wedding.
The Sunday Express is also hopeful, carrying comments from an "optimistic" Boris Johnson. The prime minister has said there is "nothing in the data" to affect his roadmap out of lockdown, the paper reports, as he toasts "Happy Monday".
Read more in our full paper review here.
'Don't squander the gains'
Our top story this morning is the warning from NHS England’s Prof Stephen Powis.
He says people in England should not “squander the gains” made during the latest Covid lockdown.
And he says progress with the vaccine rollout “does not mean job done”.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Prof Powis said coronavirus could still "wreak more havoc and ill-health on a significant scale" as he cited concerns over variants.
He adds: "We need to hold our nerve and drive for the line, so everyone can get back safely and soon to our normal lives."
In England from Monday, the stay-at-home rule is ending and groups of up to six, or two households, will be allowed to meet outside - including in private gardens.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coronavirus coverage this Sunday morning. We’ll bring you all the latest updates as they happen throughout the day.