A third Covid-19 jab will be added to the UK's vaccine rollout in the next three weeks, the Mail on Sunday says. The US Moderna jab will be administered for the first time from mid-April, with the arrival of more than 500,000 doses "imminent".

It is set to be the "summer of love" - or so says the headline dominating the front of the Sunday People, which shows images of people enjoying a splash in the pool, groups gathering in gardens and a couple looking forward to their wedding.

The Sunday Express is also hopeful, carrying comments from an "optimistic" Boris Johnson. The prime minister has said there is "nothing in the data" to affect his roadmap out of lockdown, the paper reports, as he toasts "Happy Monday".

