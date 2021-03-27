Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images People can now go on holiday within Wales with their own household Image caption: People can now go on holiday within Wales with their own household

It's a big day for millions of people in Wales today as lockdown begins to ease.

From today, people can travel anywhere else in Wales - rather than being told to "stay local".

Six people from two households are now allowed to meet up outside, an increase from the current four-person limit.

Also, organised outdoor activities and sports for under-18s can resume.

People can now go on holiday - as long as they stay within Wales. Self-contained tourist accommodation - including many hotels and cottages - will be able to reopen from 27 March, providing a potential boost to the tourism industry ahead of Easter.

But non-essential travel to and from other UK nations will be banned for at least two weeks.

