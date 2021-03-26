PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says it is "unhelpful" to discuss whether the UK would get into a tit-for-tat with the European Union if it opts to block cross-Channel vaccine exports.

"We are continuing to talk to our partners in the European Union," he tells Sky News.

"None of us want to see any harm to international supply chains, we've got to work together and co-operate to ensure we can get the vaccine and have a win-win situation both in the UK and the European Union."

On the question of whether the UK had exported any vaccines to the EU, Jenrick says: "Vaccines are based on complex international supply chains. There are elements of the vaccines being produced in the UK, there are elements being produced in parts of the European Union and indeed all over the world - we are working with the Serum Institute, for example, in India.

"So it is critical for all countries that there is the free flow of medical products, including vaccines, across international borders, and it would be very damaging if countries started to pull up drawbridges and prevent vaccines, medicines or elements of them from crossing international borders and the UK strongly opposes that."