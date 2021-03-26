Live
Wales to lift 'stay-local' rule as Covid curbs ease
Covid cases around the world | When will I get the vaccine? | Follow BBC News on Twitter
Q&A: What are Wales' lockdown rules?
From 27 March, the five-mile "stay-local" rule will be lifted and unrestricted travel within Wales will be allowed.
It means Wales will be the first UK nation to scrap travel restrictions within country boundaries since the winter.
But some things remain off-limits. Outdoor hospitality will be considered for reopening on 22 April.
And while the UK government plans to fully reopen foreign travel across the UK from 17 May, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was urging ministers to "think very carefully".
No immediate plans for Covid passports - Jenrick
Jenrick has also been discussing the issue of vaccine passports on the airwaves this morning, saying there is no "immediate plan" to make an announcement on their use.
"We're looking into the practical issues, the ethical concerns and we're being guided by the best medical and scientific opinion and we will be bringing forward the outcome of that work in the coming weeks," the communities secretary tells Times Radio.
"Our focus at the moment is the vaccine rollout - that has to be our priority."
On the question of the use of vaccine passports internationally, he says: "It is a complex issue... On the international stage, vaccine certification is not entirely within our control and if our citizens want to travel abroad, we'll need to ensure that they are able to do so."
We're still talking to EU about vaccines - Jenrick
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says it is "unhelpful" to discuss whether the UK would get into a tit-for-tat with the European Union if it opts to block cross-Channel vaccine exports.
"We are continuing to talk to our partners in the European Union," he tells Sky News.
"None of us want to see any harm to international supply chains, we've got to work together and co-operate to ensure we can get the vaccine and have a win-win situation both in the UK and the European Union."
On the question of whether the UK had exported any vaccines to the EU, Jenrick says: "Vaccines are based on complex international supply chains. There are elements of the vaccines being produced in the UK, there are elements being produced in parts of the European Union and indeed all over the world - we are working with the Serum Institute, for example, in India.
"So it is critical for all countries that there is the free flow of medical products, including vaccines, across international borders, and it would be very damaging if countries started to pull up drawbridges and prevent vaccines, medicines or elements of them from crossing international borders and the UK strongly opposes that."
Strictest lockdown curbs to lift in England and Wales
It’s the final weekend of the toughest lockdown restrictions across England and Wales. In Wales, a stay-local rule lifts, allowing people to travel anywhere within the country’s borders. In England, two households or up to six people can mix outdoors from Monday.
Conny Wollbrant, of the Behavioural Science Centre at the University of Stirling, has been telling BBC Radio 5 Live people may start to stretch the rules where they live as curbs ease elsewhere.
“It’s quite likely that many people will look at what’s happening elsewhere and they will feel conflicted about what to do and on the basis of this difference they begin to convince themselves about breaking rules,” he says.
Richard Leaf, chief executive of the Lake District National Park, says he thinks people in England will continue to observe lockdown but, from Monday, he predicts more people will travel to the outdoors.
"We haven't really seen much breaking of the lockdown over the past few weeks," he says, adding that people should "plan ahead" for when rules permit visits in England.
Why a third wave, if so many have been vaccinated?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
Lockdown is slowly beginning to ease across the UK. Next week, the stay-at-home order will be lifted in England and people can start mixing in small groups outdoors.
But with infection rates rising in Europe, the British public is also being warned of the risk of a third wave.
The prime minister himself says it is only a matter of time before the wave from Europe washes up on our shores.
While the outbreaks in Europe have been portrayed as the threat, we should not forget the virus is still lurking here.
EU vaccine push amid infection surge: Latest around Europe
European Union leaders were promised last night by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that vaccines would be distributed much faster in the coming months and that 70% of adults would be inoculated by the end of June. The row over AstraZeneca dominated the summit. In theory the EU can now impose controversial plans for tougher export restrictions to countries such as the UK and US, but the Dutch, Belgian and German leaders have made it clear they want to avoid them. France's Emmanuel Macron backs the controls, calling for "an end to naivety".
Another important issue for the summit was a complaint by Austria and five other smaller states including Latvia and Bulgaria that they had suffered from the EU’s vaccine distribution system. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he was happy that an additional 10 million doses would be used to ensure fairer delivery in the next three months.
Meanwhile, a number of European states are seeing very high infection rates. Romania has imposed weekend curfews for towns where cases are high, and Ukraine has recorded a daily record in the past 24 hours with 18,132 cases.
Germany has been recording daily infection rates over 20,000 this week and is imposing new rules for anyone flying in from abroad to require a negative test before departure from Sunday.
France reported over 45,000 daily infections late on Thursday and the rising number of patients in intensive care, now 4,709, is almost as high as the last peak in November.
Friday's papers: UK 'plans October booster jab' and pub passport 'fury'
Coronavirus continues to dominate the newspaper front pages, and Friday's are no different.
The UK is planning to offer a booster jab in October to protect against newer strains of Covid, reports the i newspaper. It also says drive-through centres will be created for under-50s next month to improve uptake among younger people.
The Guardian says some government insiders believe making Covid certificates compulsory for entry into pubs could help tackle vaccine hesitancy among young people. The paper says one senior source predicted a "stark" fall in uptake when the jab is offered to lower age groups.
Online retail sales keep growing
In the past hour, retail sales figures have shown the pandemic has continued to boost online sales - as they climb to an all-time record.
Some 36.1% of all retail sales in February were made online - up from 20% in the same month a year ago.
The Office for National Statistics reported that retail sales volumes remain 3.7% down on a year ago.
It said overall volumes were up 2.1% in February - after falling 8.2% in January when national restrictions were imposed in England.
'Stay-local' rule in Wales to end from Saturday
Wales will become the first UK nation to ease local travel restrictions since lockdowns were re-imposed in winter.
From Saturday, people will be able to go anywhere in Wales - but they will still be unable to travel to other parts of the UK.
Self-contained tourist accommodation - including many hotels and cottages - will also be able to open tomorrow.
The move by the Welsh government will also see rules on the number of people who can meet outdoors - including in private gardens - eased.
