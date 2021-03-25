Boris Johnson's suggestion that people may have to prove they have had the coronavirus vaccine before they can visit a pub makes a number of the front pages.
The Times says the prime minister's comments mark a "significant change of approach" - after he appeared to rule out the idea just a month ago.
The Daily Telegraph agrees it is a "stark departure", with ministers previously insisting that vaccine certificates would be "discriminatory", and out of step with British values.
The paper says Mr Johnson's tacit approval has "triggered a backlash" from lockdown-sceptic MPs, who argue that giving landlords the power to demand proof of vaccination would take the UK down a "dangerous path" to a "two-tier" system.
According to the Guardian, vaccine certificates could allow pubs to bypass social-distancing rules, and allow customers to crowd together.
Wednesday's joint statement from the UK and the EU amid the ongoing row over vaccine supplies makes the lead for the Daily Mirror - which claims the two sides have "called a truce", with an agreement "in sight".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells the Financial Times the EU would be "making a serious mistake" if it did stop vaccines reaching the UK.
Referring to the government's contract with the manufacturer, AstraZeneca, Mr Hancock says both sides are looking to resolve the dispute, but it was actually "very straightforward" - "our contract trumps theirs".
MPs will decide whether or not to extend coronavirus legislation for a further six months later. The government is expected to win the vote - with the help of Labour support - but there is expected to be a rebellion by Tory backbenchers.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
- EU leaders are to hold virtual talks to discuss ways of boosting Covid vaccine supplies as coronavirus cases continue to rise across many parts of the continent. The bloc are considering plans for added controls on vaccine exports which could affect supplies in the UK.
-
MPs will decide whether or not to extend coronavirus legislation for a further six months later. The government is expected to win the vote - with the help of Labour support - but there is expected to be a rebellion by Tory backbenchers.
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has floated the possibility of people needing to show proof of vaccination or a negative test before entering a pub. Mr Johnson suggested it "may be up to individual publicans" to decide. Tory MP Steve Baker said it was a "ghastly trap".
- NHS staff in Scotland are to be offered a pay rise of at least 4%, with the rise backdated to December 2020. The average pay of a front line NHS nurse would rise by more than £1,200 a year, recognising the "service and dedication" of staff during the pandemic.
-
The UK's biggest building society Nationwide is to allow 13,000 office staff to choose where they work under a new flexibility scheme. "The last year has taught many of us that 'how' we do our jobs is much more important than 'where' we do them from,” said boss Joe Garner.
What the UK papers say
Boris Johnson's suggestion that people may have to prove they have had the coronavirus vaccine before they can visit a pub makes a number of the front pages.
The Times says the prime minister's comments mark a "significant change of approach" - after he appeared to rule out the idea just a month ago.
The Daily Telegraph agrees it is a "stark departure", with ministers previously insisting that vaccine certificates would be "discriminatory", and out of step with British values.
The paper says Mr Johnson's tacit approval has "triggered a backlash" from lockdown-sceptic MPs, who argue that giving landlords the power to demand proof of vaccination would take the UK down a "dangerous path" to a "two-tier" system.
According to the Guardian, vaccine certificates could allow pubs to bypass social-distancing rules, and allow customers to crowd together.
Wednesday's joint statement from the UK and the EU amid the ongoing row over vaccine supplies makes the lead for the Daily Mirror - which claims the two sides have "called a truce", with an agreement "in sight".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells the Financial Times the EU would be "making a serious mistake" if it did stop vaccines reaching the UK.
Referring to the government's contract with the manufacturer, AstraZeneca, Mr Hancock says both sides are looking to resolve the dispute, but it was actually "very straightforward" - "our contract trumps theirs".
Read more.
Good morning
Welcome to today's live page - bringing you updates on coronavirus throughout the day.
Here are the stories making headlines in the UK this morning: