UK-EU vaccine supplies row shows no sign of easing

It is "not very helpful" to speculate about whether the government would take retaliatory action against the EU in the row over a vaccine exports, a health minister says.

European leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss a ban on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK amid the slow pace of the jab rollout across the continent.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Helen Whately says the prime minister has made it clear he expects the EU to stand by a commitment to allow companies to fulfil their contractual obligations.

Whately says: "What is helpful is for countries - ourselves and the EU - to support the companies supplying and producing the vaccines... and to support the efforts in the UK and elsewhere to deploy the vaccine and get the jabs into people's arms. That's what matters."

She adds: "No country should follow vaccine nationalism or vaccine protectionism. We all do better by collaborating, and supporting the vaccine manufacturers to produce the maximum supply."