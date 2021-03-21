Here are the latest headlines from the UK and around the world.
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
A snapshot of life across most of the UK during the pandemic will be captured today when people fill in the census
The boss of Australian airline Qantas predicts governments are going to insist on vaccines for international travellers
The Indian city of Mumbai is to roll out mandatory tests in crowded places amid rising infections
A critical care nurse who tearfully urged the public to stop panic buying last year says she is considering leaving her job
Half of all UK adults - some 26,853,407 people - have now received a first dose of a vaccine.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of coronavirus pandemic developments this Sunday. We'll keep you updated with the main stories of the day.