Real couples used as kissing doubles on TV's Coronation Street
When Tyrone and Alina stole a kiss in last night's Coronation Street (for overseas readers - a very popular UK TV soap opera), many viewers will have been rightly left wondering how they filmed it following social distancing guidelines.
The UK is in a good position to avoid the third wave of Covid infections affecting millions of people in Europe, a leading professor of infectious disease modelling has said.
Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of a group which provides evidence to government advisers Sage, said many European countries relaxed restrictions when case levels were still quite high "particularly compared with where ours are now".
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the UK already had "pretty high levels of vaccination, adding: "As we start to open up... it's not necessarily the case that we will see a big rise...
"We may see a rise in cases, but actually my hope is that hospital admissions and deaths stay low because of high levels of protection in the older age groups."
Dr Tidesley said the threat of new variants was more of a concern.
He also acknowledged there were potential issues with vaccine supplies, saying the UK was on a "knife edge... in terms of making sure that we open up at a rate the vaccination can keep pace with".
France and Poland increase lockdown measures
There were busy scenes at railway stations in Paris on Friday evening ahead of a partial lockdown taking effect in France from midnight.
Trains leaving Paris for parts of the country where restrictions do not apply, such as Brittany and Lyon, were reportedly fully booked hours before the measures were due to come into effect.
Traffic jams were also reported on several roads leaving the capital.
Some 21 million people in 16 areas of France, including the capital Paris, are affected as the country fears a third wave.
The new restrictions are not be as strict as the previous lockdown, with people allowed to exercise outdoors. Non-essential businesses are shut, but schools remain open, along with hairdressers if they follow a "particular sanitary protocol".
In Poland, non-essential shops, hotels, cultural and sporting facilities are closed for three weeks.
Coronavirus cases are also rising exponentially in Germany, with Chancellor Angela Merkel warning it is likely that the country will now need to re-impose lockdown measures.
- France and Poland have reintroduced partial lockdowns as they battle a sharp rise in Covid infections in recent weeks
- Wealthy countries are blocking proposals to help developing nations increase their vaccine manufacturing capabilities, according to World Health Organization documents leaked to the BBC
A group of MPs and peers have written to the home secretary calling for a change in England's Covid legislation to allow protests to take place
All coastal towns in England will be eligible for help from a £56m fund to help them reopen as restrictions are eased, under new plans set out by ministers.
Ministers say the money will also "spruce up" high streets and help councils welcome visitors back safely
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and has urged the public to do the same, saying he "did not feel a thing"
And after Wales became the first UK nation to reopen its hairdressers, police revealed a motorist they stopped for speeding at 122mph told officers that he had travelled there for a haircut
Funding to 'spruce up' coastal areas in England
All coastal towns in England will be eligible for government funding to help them reopen as restrictions are eased, under new plans set out by ministers.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the £56m fund would also "spruce up" high streets and help councils welcome visitors back safely.
Pubs can put up marquees in their gardens for longer and there will be a crackdown on "cowboy parking firms".
Labour said it was a "drop in the ocean" in terms of what areas needed.
Read more here.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of coronavirus pandemic developments this Saturday. We'll keep you updated with the main stories of the day.