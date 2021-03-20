BBC Copyright: BBC

All coastal towns in England will be eligible for government funding to help them reopen as restrictions are eased, under new plans set out by ministers.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the £56m fund would also "spruce up" high streets and help councils welcome visitors back safely.

Pubs can put up marquees in their gardens for longer and there will be a crackdown on "cowboy parking firms".

Labour said it was a "drop in the ocean" in terms of what areas needed.

