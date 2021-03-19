PA Media Copyright: PA Media

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to receive his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine later today after reassuring the public it was "safe".

Johnson, 56, told a Downing Street conference yesterday the AstraZeneca jab is safe but "the thing that isn't safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes".

The prime minister was himself treated in hospital for Covid-19 in April 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

"The way to ensure this [lockdown easing] happens is to get that jab when your turn comes, so let's get the jab done," he said.

Prof Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said there were "anecdotal reports" of small numbers of people not turning up for vaccine appointments following the controversy over the AstraZeneca jab in Europe.

But he said he expected many of those would decide to get the jab after "a pause for thought", adding Covid was still a "very dangerous disease".