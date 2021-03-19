Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine
EU countries restart AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

  1. PM to have AstraZeneca jab

    Boris Johnson at a vaccination centre
    Copyright: PA Media

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to receive his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine later today after reassuring the public it was "safe".

    Johnson, 56, told a Downing Street conference yesterday the AstraZeneca jab is safe but "the thing that isn't safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes".

    The prime minister was himself treated in hospital for Covid-19 in April 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

    "The way to ensure this [lockdown easing] happens is to get that jab when your turn comes, so let's get the jab done," he said.

    Prof Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said there were "anecdotal reports" of small numbers of people not turning up for vaccine appointments following the controversy over the AstraZeneca jab in Europe.

    But he said he expected many of those would decide to get the jab after "a pause for thought", adding Covid was still a "very dangerous disease".

  2. 'Really important' to keep South Africa variant out of UK

    People arriving at the UK/France border
    Copyright: Reuters

    The rising infection levels in countries such as France are “mostly being driven” by the UK variant that originated in Kent, according to a scientist advising the UK government.

    Prof Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist and member of the government’s SPI-M modelling group, tells Radio 4’s Today programme that of “more concern for the UK” is some countries including France are seeing the South Africa variant in a significant number - 5 to 10% - of their cases.

    He says that is the variant “we really do want to keep out of the UK” because of its possible resistance to vaccines.

    The longer the UK can keep it out – or at least at low levels – “the more time we have to vaccinate the whole adult population and to update vaccines to be able to cope with that variant”, he adds.

    He says there is a lot of essential business travel between the UK and France but the risk could be reduced by introducing measures such as testing people coming into the country.

  3. Vaccinations resume and Paris lockdown: Latest across Europe

    Gioconda Baravelli, 90, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at her home, during home visits to carry out vaccinations, in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2021
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Italy has continued Pfizer jabs this week, and from this afternoon the AstraZeneca jab will resume too

    Several EU countries will start using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine again today after the EU medicines agency said it was “safe and effective”. France, Germany, Italy, mainland Portugal, Lithuania and Latvia are among the countries resuming today.

    French PM Jean Castex will get the jab today. In Germany, national and state leaders will hold a vaccine summit with the aim of getting family doctors involved in the national vaccine campaign from next month.

    The Netherlands will resume next week – it says 110,000 jabs have been missed because of the one-week break. Spain will start jabs again next Wednesday and Denmark will decide today. Sweden is holding off for the moment so it can analyse data with its experts. Non-EU Norway is also waiting.

    Twenty-one million people in 16 areas of France will go under a limited four-week lockdown from late tonight, to fight off a “third wave” of infection. Greater Paris is affected along with the Hauts-de-France regions in the north-east, part of Normandy and the south-east. Non-essential shops will shut, but schools and hairdressers will stay open and outdoor exercise will be allowed within 10km (6.2 miles) of your home.

    Criminal offences fell 11.3% in Austria last year, down to 433,811, the lowest number for years because of the pandemic. But cybercrime soared by 26% and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer summed it up by saying “crime has changed”.

  4. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day from the UK and around the world. Here are the main headlines this morning:

