A government scheme to house rough sleepers during the pandemic "exposed the scale" of the issue, MPs say
Plans to help school pupils catch-up with lessons lost due to the pandemic may not be reaching the most disadvantaged children, a report says
Former US President Donald Trump is urging his Republican supporters to be vaccinated against Covid-19, saying he would recommend it
A new United Nations report says interrupted health services caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in South Asia
Our health and science correspondent James Gallagher explains the side effects he felt after receiving a first dose of the Oxford jab
My vaccine side effects and what they mean
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
I was over the moon to get vaccinated. I've covered the coronavirus pandemic, including the race to develop a vaccine, since only a handful of people were infected in Wuhan.
So when it was my turn to roll up my sleeve at the GP surgery, it really felt like a moment.
But I'm going to be open and honest with you: the vaccine floored me.
Let's be clear, even with hindsight I'd do it all again. But it's fair to say I was moaning "Why me?" from my sick bed.
Trump tells Republican supporters to get vaccinated
Former US President Donald Trump has urged his Republican supporters to be vaccinated against Covid-19, saying he would recommend it.
In a TV interview, he said the vaccine was "safe" and "something that works".
Mr Trump's conservative fan base has been one of the main groups resistant to the vaccine programme.
The former president himself was criticised during his time in office for playing down the seriousness of the pandemic.
As the vaccination programme has been rolled out across the US, all other living ex-presidents have spoken out, urging Americans to get the jab.
However, Mr Trump has remained largely quiet on the subject.
He and his wife, Melania, were vaccinated at the White House in secret in January.
Kwarteng: Conversations over vaccine passports ongoing
UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed discussions are taking place about vaccine passports to allow those who are vaccinated more freedom.
“We are having conversations all the time about what the best steps should be,” he told BBC Breakfast. “What we are focussed on at the moment is making sure that we hit those dates and that we can reopen [the economy].”
“Once we’ve reopened the economy I’m sure we’ll be looking at other measures to keep people safe,” he added.
It comes after P&O Cruises became the latest leisure company to confirm a requirement for passengers to prove they had received both vaccine doses before travelling this year.
Blood clot concerns 'overblown', UK vaccine adviser says
Prof Jeremy Brown, a member of the UK government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said concerns about blood clots were "overblown" as they were unlikely to be linked to the jab.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "By stopping the rolling out of the vaccine they will cause more illness and more deaths by this week or two hiatus in using the vaccine than they’ll ever prevent by the unlikely situation that there’s an increased risk of a very rare event occurring as a consequence of the vaccine.”
Meanwhile, Dr Jess Harvey, a GP in Shropshire, said her "fears were confirmed" on Tuesday when she had three calls before 09:00 GMT from patients who were concerned about the possibility of blood clots linked to the vaccine.
She said she had not had any appointments cancelled yet but was worried about possible no-shows. “There’s a lot of worry out there in the general public," she told Today.
Ex-regulator chief says AstraZeneca jab has ‘strong safety record’
Sir Kent Woods, a former chief executive of the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency has been telling BBC Breakfast he fears there has been a “denting of public confidence” in the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.
The ex-chairman of the European Medicines Agency said: "I think the vaccine has a very strong safety record and they [people] shouldn’t hesitate to get the vaccine."
“There will have been a denting of public confidence because of this disorderly situation in Europe where individual countries have done different things for different reasons,” he added.
“A disruption of the vaccination of their populations is a very unfortunate event.”
“Although it is tempting to say that the regulators in those countries are being safe, I think they’re doing the opposite. I think they’re actually increasing the risk to the population in the face of a very major pandemic.”
UK’s Hancock insists Oxford jab is safe
More on our top story this morning as the UK’s health secretary urges the public to take up the offer of an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine when their turn comes.
Matt Hancock responded to concerns raised after more than a dozen European nations paused use of the vaccine over safety fears.
The EU's medicines regulator has reiterated that there was "no indication" the vaccine causes blood clots. The UK's regulator, the MHRA, has also said there is no evidence to support concerns.
About 17 million people across the EU and the UK have received a dose of the vaccine, with fewer than 40 cases of blood clots reported as of last week, the manufacturer AstraZeneca said.
It said the number of cases of blood clots reported was lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population.
"We keep the effects of these vaccines under review all the time and we know that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is saving lives in the UK right now so if you get the call, get the jab," Hancock said.
Paris hospital strain and EU vaccine passport: Latest across Europe
There’s increasing strain on hospitals in the greater Paris region and French Prime Minister Jean Castex says it’s time for new measures. He says the situation is “highly precarious”. The options being considered today are either weekend curfews such as those around Calais and Dunkirk in the north and the French Riviera in the south, or a seven-day lockdown with schools staying open.
Mr Castex has made clear he’ll get vaccinated “very quickly” with the Oxford-AstraZeneca drug as soon as it is confirmed as safe tomorrow by the EU’s medicines agency. A number of countries have suspended its use while they await the regulator’s green light – it’s already made clear the benefits outweigh the risks after a small number of reports of blood clots.
The European Commission will announce plans for green digital Covid vaccination certificates that enable travel across all 27 member states. The certificate will be forgery proof but it has already raised several issues, such as how to prevent discrimination between people who have been vaccinated and those who haven’t.
Iceland already allows entry to visitors across the EU’s passport-free Schengen area as long as they have proof of vaccination against Covid. Now anyone will be let in as long as they have a vaccination certificate such as the World Health Organization's "yellow card".
Ukraine has registered a record daily number of 289 Covid-related deaths. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says among almost 12,000 new infections are 609 children and 388 health workers.
Serbia has tightened emergency restrictions until next Monday amid a surge in infections. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says "everything will be closed, except for food stores, pharmacies and gas stations."
Latest headlines
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged people to trust the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, after more than a dozen European countries paused its use citing safety concerns. Both the UK and EU's medicines regulators have said that the vaccine is safe.
In other developments:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus developments this Wednesday morning. We'll keep you updated with the main stories of the day.