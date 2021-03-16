Reuters Copyright: Reuters German leaders have postponed a key summit on the next steps in their vaccination campaign Image caption: German leaders have postponed a key summit on the next steps in their vaccination campaign

With vaccinations of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hold in much of Europe, European eyes are now on the EU’s medicines regulator EMA, which has so far insisted it’s safe and should still be used. EMA safety experts are reviewing latest information today and will update their advice on Thursday. Latvia, Slovenia and Cyprus have become the latest to suspend use of the jab.

A German vaccination summit of federal and state leaders planned for tomorrow has been postponed until the EMA updates its advice. Meanwhile, Germany’s public health agency has warned that infections there are rising exponentially.

France’s health authorities are investigating a new Covid variant at the centre of a cluster of cases in Lannion in Brittany. Several people have shown symptoms of the variant which does not show up in a normal PCR test. President Emmanuel Macron says new measures will be taken in the coming days to fight the spread of Covid.

The Norwegian capital Oslo is closing all middle and high schools and put a two-person limit on visits to people’s homes amid record Covid infections. "We have never before seen such a high level of recorded cases," said mayor Raymond Johansen.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has tested positive for Covid and has begun self-isolating. She said on Facebook she was closely monitoring her health and staying home but still carrying out her duties.

Children’s swimming lessons are being allowed in the Netherlands from this morning for the first time since December. Limited outdoor exercise is also being allowed at sports facilities for adults over 27.