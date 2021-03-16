German summit on hold before vaccine update: Latest in Europe
With vaccinations of the Oxford-AstraZeneca
vaccine on hold in much of Europe, European eyes are now on the EU’s medicines
regulator EMA, which has so far insisted it’s safe and should still be used. EMA safety experts are
reviewing latest information today and will update their advice on Thursday. Latvia,
Slovenia and Cyprus have become the latest to suspend use of the jab.
A German vaccination summit of federal and state leaders planned
for tomorrow has been postponed until the EMA updates its advice. Meanwhile, Germany’s public health agency has warned that infections there are rising exponentially.
France’s health authorities are investigating a new Covid variant at the centre of a cluster of cases in Lannion in Brittany. Several people have shown symptoms of the variant which does not show up in a normal PCR test. President Emmanuel Macron says new measures will be taken in the coming days to fight the spread of Covid.
The Norwegian capital Oslo is
closing all middle and high schools and put a two-person limit on visits to
people’s homes amid record Covid infections. "We have never before seen
such a high level of recorded cases," said mayor Raymond Johansen.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja
Kallas has tested positive for Covid
and has begun self-isolating. She said on Facebook she was closely monitoring
her health and staying home but still carrying out her duties.
Children’s swimming lessons are
being allowed in the Netherlands from this morning for the first time
since December. Limited outdoor exercise is also being allowed at sports
facilities for adults over 27.
Vaccine safety
experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) are meeting to review the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, after several European countries halted their
roll-outs.
-
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is also meeting
and is expected to issue its decision on the continued use of the vaccination
on Thursday.
- Scotland’s First Nicola Sturgeon is to set out dates for the end of the "stay at home" rule and the reopening of shops and hospitality later.
- Portugal will be removed from England's the "red list" of countries on Friday, meaning travellers arriving from there will be able to quarantine at home rather than in a hotel.
-
In Thailand,
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has become the first person in the country to
receive the AstraZeneca inoculation.
-
The UK's cancer death rate is predicted to rise for the first time in decades because of the impact of the
pandemic.
