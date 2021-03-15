PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Women regard the streets as "lawless" when it comes to male behaviour, the Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales says.

Dame Vera Baird QC says the vigil held over the weekend in memory of Sarah Everard highlighted what many women feared could happen to them.

Dame Vera told BBC Breakfast: "Why is it that this number of women, when this awful event has occurred, have started to talk about their appalling experiences?

"They regard, quite clearly, the streets as lawless for women when it comes to male behaviour. Men it seems, they tell us, they can do what they want and say what they want, and nobody will take action.

"As we know, it doesn't seem to many people worth it to make a complaint to the police because if someone complains of rape, 98% of the 55,000 people who have complained of rape do not even get a charge."

Crown Prosecution Service and Home Office figures show there were 55,130 complaints of rape reported to police in the 12 months to March last year, but only 2,102 prosecutions and 1,439 convictions in England and Wales in 2019-20.

Dame Vera said the Met's response to Saturday's vigil would have a "dreadful" impact on the public's confidence towards policing in general.