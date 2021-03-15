Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford vaccine group which developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, has said "safety is clearly absolutely paramount" and no link had been found between the vaccine and blood clots.

He was speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme after several European countries suspended use of the coronavirus vaccine over concerns about possible side effects.

He said there was "very reassuring evidence that there is no increase in a blood clot phenomenon here in the UK, where most of the doses in Europe been given so far".

Finland has also done a "very careful study" and not found an increased risk, he added.

Prof Pollard warned there were "huge risks" from Covid and "if we have no vaccination and we come out of lockdown in this country, we will expect tens of thousands of more deaths to occur during this year".

He added that a number of countries around Europe are now seeing an increase in cases again.

"It's absolutely critical that we don't have a problem of not vaccinating people and have the balance of a huge risk - a known risk of Covid - against what appears so far from the data that we've got from the regulators - no signal of a problem," he said.