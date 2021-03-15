Oxford vaccine group director: 'No increase in blood clot phenomenon in UK'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford vaccine group which developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, has said "safety is clearly absolutely paramount" and no link had been found between the vaccine and blood clots.
He was speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme after several European countries suspended use of the coronavirus vaccine over concerns about possible side effects.
He said there was "very reassuring evidence that there is no increase in a blood clot phenomenon here in the UK, where most of the doses in Europe been given so far".
Finland has also done a "very careful study" and not found an increased risk, he added.
Prof Pollard warned there were "huge risks" from Covid and "if we have no vaccination and we come out of lockdown in this country, we will expect tens of thousands of more deaths to occur during this year".
He added that a number of countries around Europe are now seeing an increase in cases again.
"It's absolutely critical that we don't have a problem of not vaccinating people and have the balance of a huge risk - a known risk of Covid - against what appears so far from the data that we've got from the regulators - no signal of a problem," he said.
All over-50s to be vaccinated 'in next few weeks'
BBC Breakfast
Prof Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the JCVI, says all over-50s will be vaccinated within the next few weeks.
He told BBC Breakfast: "In primary care, we're still vaccinating cohort six - all with underlying illness - and some of seven.
"But, throughout the country, we're going down to cohort nine.
"Most people over the age of 50 will be vaccinated really within the next few weeks - so it is tremendously successful.
"Those first nine priority groups included 99% of all hospitalisations and deaths, certainly in wave one of the pandemic, so we're feeling very optimistic.
"We're seeing a very sharp reduction in the deaths and hospitalisations throughout the country."
AstraZeneca concerns and other global developments
Looking beyond the UK, here are the coronavirus stories that are making headlines across the world today.
Coronavirus restrictions were reimposed across much of Italy on Monday, after rising infections caused concern despite the gathering pace of vaccinations
The Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea is facing a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections, which neighbouring Australia and aid groups fear could overwhelm the country's small and overstretched health system
UK vaccines expert: 'I would not be using jab if wasn't safe'
BBC Breakfast
Prof Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), says all the current evidence shows the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab is safe.
If there were any concerns about it, the public would be informed "straight away", he told BBC Breakfast.
He said the European regulator of medicines, the British regulator - the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the World Health Organisation and AstraZeneca have "all said this vaccine is safe".
"At the moment, the message is absolutely clear - go and get your vaccine when offered," he said.
"I spent all yesterday in our practice vaccinating with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine - I would not be immunising my own patients unless I felt it was safe."
He said there was "no demonstrable difference" in the number of blood clots seen between the general population and the 11 million who have received the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab to date.
"We have to remember that there are 3,000 blood clots a month on average in the general population and because we're immunising so many people, we are bound to see blood clots at the same time as the vaccination, and that's not because they are due to the vaccination," he said. "That's because they occur naturally in the population."
He added "the risks of not having the Covid vaccination far outweigh the risks from the vaccinations".
AstraZeneca has offered reassurance on the safety of its Covid-19 vaccine, after several countries suspended its use over concerns about possible side effects
In the US, the country’s infectious disease expert says it would be "a game-changer" if former President Donald Trump encouraged Republicans to get the coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus restrictions were reimposed across much of Italy on Monday, after rising infections caused concern despite the gathering pace of vaccinations
The Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea is facing a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections, which neighbouring Australia and aid groups fear could overwhelm the country's small and overstretched health system
The Netherlands has suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution, after concerns about reports of blood clotting. The World Health Organization says it is safe
More pupils in Wales and Scotland are returning to schools from today
Hairdressers and barbers are reopening in Wales
Two of the biggest names in hospitality have threatened to take the government to court over its plans to release England from lockdown
Netherlands suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine
The Netherlands is the latest country to suspend use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, over concerns about reports of blood clotting.
It will be suspended until at least 29 March as a precaution, the Dutch government said.
The Republic of Ireland has also made a similar decision after reports from Denmark and Norway about possible side effects.
But the World Health Organization says there is no link between the coronavirus vaccine and an increased risk of developing a blood clot.
Manufacturer AstraZeneca also says there is no evidence of a link.
The European Medicines Agency is carrying out a review but says the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh any risks.
And in the UK, medicines regulator the MHRA has urged people to still get their vaccine, and that evidence “does not suggest” the jab causes clots.
Welcome to Monday's coronavirus live page
Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage as we bring you the latest on coronavirus news from the UK and around the world.
Here are some of the main headlines this morning.
Join us for the latest on these and other stories.