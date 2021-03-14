Sky Copyright: Sky

The Metropolitan Police will explain what happened at the vigil for Sarah Everard in a report to the home secretary, the minister for safeguarding has said.

Victoria Atkins MP was asked about a photograph of police handcuffing a woman on the ground after officers moved in to break up gathering on Clapham Common.

An official vigil had been called off earlier in the day due to coronavirus restrictions which ban more than two people meeting outdoors.

Atkins told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: "Any policing of large events is difficult at the best of times but we are in the middle of a pandemic with all of the rules that flow from that.

"Of course last night people were very, very upset; there was a great deal of emotion, completely understandably.

"The police will have to explain (their operational actions) to the home secretary in their report."