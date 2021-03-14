Sharps in boxes
Live

Call for people with health conditions to have jab

preview
3,732
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Claire Heald and Jennifer Meierhans

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Policing of large events difficult at best of times'

    Victoria Atkins
    Copyright: Sky

    The Metropolitan Police will explain what happened at the vigil for Sarah Everard in a report to the home secretary, the minister for safeguarding has said.

    Victoria Atkins MP was asked about a photograph of police handcuffing a woman on the ground after officers moved in to break up gathering on Clapham Common.

    An official vigil had been called off earlier in the day due to coronavirus restrictions which ban more than two people meeting outdoors.

    Atkins told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: "Any policing of large events is difficult at the best of times but we are in the middle of a pandemic with all of the rules that flow from that.

    "Of course last night people were very, very upset; there was a great deal of emotion, completely understandably.

    "The police will have to explain (their operational actions) to the home secretary in their report."

  2. London's police criticised over Everard vigil policing

    The Metropolitan Police's handling of a vigil in south London to mourn Sarah Everard has been widely criticised across the political spectrum.

    Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked the Met for a report on what happened.

    And London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "urgently seeking an explanation" from the force's leader - Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.

    Officers were seen handcuffing and leading women away from the bandstand in Clapham where they had gathered.

    Police said four arrests were made to "protect people's safety".

    Several hundred people gathered on Clapham Common on Saturday evening to pay tribute to the 33-year-old - whose death has prompted a public debate over women's safety - despite Covid restrictions.

    The official vigil, which was being organised by Reclaim These Streets, had been called off earlier in the day due to police warnings over coronavirus restrictions.

    Here's a video on what happened and the full story is here.

    Video content

    Video caption: Sarah Everard: Police detain women at Clapham vigil

  3. Today's front pages: 'Police clashes tarnish vigil'

    The Sunday Times and the Sunday Mirror's front pages
    Copyright: BBC

    Most front pages cover the clash between police and women who had gathered on Clapham Common to mourn Sarah Everard despite Covid restrictions.

    Under a headline: "Met chief faces calls to quit", the Sunday Telegraph says Dame Cressida Dick is facing cross-party fury.

    The paper speaks of violence erupting as police officers pulled women from the crowd, and of many people calling the force's approach to what had begun as a peaceful event heavy-handed.

    According to the Sunday Times, there is "outrage" that the vigil descended into "mayhem" and "chaos".

    The Sun describes the scenes as "ugly" and "shocking".

    The Observer reports that other vigils took place in towns and cities across Britain.

    Most front pages carry a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge paying her respects to Ms Everard at the bandstand memorial on the south London common.

    Read the full newspaper review here.

  4. Take up your jab, health charities urge

    A medical professional prepares to administer a vaccine dose
    Copyright: PA Media

    Millions of vulnerable people with underlying health conditions are being urged by charities to book their Covid jabs.

    Cancer Research UK, Mencap and the Terrence Higgins Trust are among those who have written an open letter to those in priority group six to reassure people that vaccines are safe and effective.

    The Department of Health said more than half of the seven million people in that group have had their first dose.

    Priority group six includes those aged 16 to 64 with an underlying health condition, their carers, and people with learning disabilities.

    Underlying health conditions include chronic respiratory, heart, kidney and liver disease and neurological conditions, immunosuppression, asplenia, diabetes, morbid obesity and severe mental illness.

  5. Latest developments in the UK

    People walk past shuttered high street shops
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Here’s a quick look at some of the main headlines:

  6. Good morning

    Welcome to our live coverage the coronavirus pandemic.

    We will be bringing you the latest updates throughout the day.

Back to top