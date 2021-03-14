The coronavirus pandemic has thrown Britain's high streets into
crisis, yet the full
force of its impact has yet to be felt, according to accountants PwC. More than 17,500
chain stores and other venues closed in Britain last year, according to
new data - an average rate of 48 closures a day
Millions of vulnerable
people with underlying health conditions, such as cancer, diabetes and heart
disease, are being urged by charities including Cancer Research UK, Mencap and the Terrence
Higgins Trust to book their Covid jabs
-
In England, the prime
minister and the Duchess of Cambridge were among those to pay tribute to
Sarah Everard after planned evening vigils were called off because of Covid
restrictions. But hundreds gathered at Clapham Common,leading to confrontation with the
police whose handling of the situation has been widely criticised
In Scotland, a vigil for the 33-year-old planned in Edinburgh was
moved online and in Glasgow ribbons were tied to trees after Scotland's
health secretary Jeane Freeman warned that any vigil in a public place
would go against coronavirus restrictions
'Policing of large events difficult at best of times'
The Metropolitan Police will explain what happened at the vigil for Sarah Everard in a report to the home secretary, the minister for safeguarding has said.
Victoria Atkins MP was asked about a photograph of police handcuffing a woman on the ground after officers moved in to break up gathering on Clapham Common.
An official vigil had been called off earlier in the day due to coronavirus restrictions which ban more than two people meeting outdoors.
Atkins told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: "Any policing of large events is difficult at the best of times but we are in the middle of a pandemic with all of the rules that flow from that.
"Of course last night people were very, very upset; there was a great deal of emotion, completely understandably.
"The police will have to explain (their operational actions) to the home secretary in their report."
London's police criticised over Everard vigil policing
The Metropolitan Police's handling of a vigil in south London to mourn Sarah Everard has been widely criticised across the political spectrum.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked the Met for a report on what happened.
And London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "urgently seeking an explanation" from the force's leader - Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.
Officers were seen handcuffing and leading women away from the bandstand in Clapham where they had gathered.
Police said four arrests were made to "protect people's safety".
Several hundred people gathered on Clapham Common on Saturday evening to pay tribute to the 33-year-old - whose death has prompted a public debate over women's safety - despite Covid restrictions.
The official vigil, which was being organised by Reclaim These Streets, had been called off earlier in the day due to police warnings over coronavirus restrictions.
Here's a video on what happened and the full story is here.
Today's front pages: 'Police clashes tarnish vigil'
Most front pages cover the clash between police and women who had gathered on Clapham Common to mourn Sarah Everard despite Covid restrictions.
Under a headline: "Met chief faces calls to quit", the Sunday Telegraph says Dame Cressida Dick is facing cross-party fury.
The paper speaks of violence erupting as police officers pulled women from the crowd, and of many people calling the force's approach to what had begun as a peaceful event heavy-handed.
According to the Sunday Times, there is "outrage" that the vigil descended into "mayhem" and "chaos".
The Sun describes the scenes as "ugly" and "shocking".
The Observer reports that other vigils took place in towns and cities across Britain.
Most front pages carry a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge paying her respects to Ms Everard at the bandstand memorial on the south London common.
Read the full newspaper review here.
Take up your jab, health charities urge
Millions of vulnerable people with underlying health conditions are being urged by charities to book their Covid jabs.
Cancer Research UK, Mencap and the Terrence Higgins Trust are among those who have written an open letter to those in priority group six to reassure people that vaccines are safe and effective.
The Department of Health said more than half of the seven million people in that group have had their first dose.
Priority group six includes those aged 16 to 64 with an underlying health condition, their carers, and people with learning disabilities.
Underlying health conditions include chronic respiratory, heart, kidney and liver disease and neurological conditions, immunosuppression, asplenia, diabetes, morbid obesity and severe mental illness.
We will be bringing you the latest updates throughout the day.