Wales to end 'stay at home' as Scottish rules ease

  1. Welcome

    Retailers in Wales will have to wait a little longer to reopen, it is expected

    Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates on the pandemic throughout the day. Here’s a quick look at some of the main headlines to get you started:

    • Wales is due to set out plans for a phased end to lockdown later today, starting with a relaxation on outdoor socialising. But the reopening of non-essential retail - expected to be part of the early stages of easing the rules - is now not due until 12 April
    • Scotland has relaxed its rules on socialising outdoors, with four adults from two households now able to meet outside in public places and in gardens
    • Organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard, who is believed to have been murdered as she walked home in South London, have launched a legal action to allow the event to go ahead. They are challenging the police interpretation of coronavirus regulations after being told they could face fines of £10,000
    • US President Joe Biden has set 4 July as a target date for “independence” from the virus as he announced he would order states to make vaccines available to all adults by 1 May
    • Car insurance claims plummeted last year by 19% as people stayed home in the pandemic, figures show. But the average price paid by consumers for insurance has dropped by just 1%, with insurers saying claims are just one of the costs they face in supporting customers
    • Increased social isolation during the pandemic has driven 3.2 million households to acquire a pet, the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association said. Young people are the main drivers of the trend, but there are concerns about animal welfare
    • Thailand has become the latest country to delay the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots - although the European Medicines Agency says there is no evidence the vaccine is the cause
