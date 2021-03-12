Wales to end 'stay at home' as Scottish rules ease

Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates on the pandemic throughout the day. Here’s a quick look at some of the main headlines to get you started:
Wales is due to set out plans for a phased end to lockdown later today, starting with a relaxation on outdoor socialising. But the reopening of non-essential retail - expected to be part of the early stages of easing the rules - is now not due until 12 April
Organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard, who is believed to have been murdered as she walked home in South London, have launched a legal action to allow the event to go ahead. They are challenging the police interpretation of coronavirus regulations after being told they could face fines of £10,000
Increased social isolation during the pandemic has driven 3.2 million households to acquire a pet, the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association said. Young people are the main drivers of the trend, but there are concerns about animal welfare
Scotland has relaxed its rules on socialising outdoors, with four adults from two households now able to meet outside in public places and in gardens
US President Joe Biden has set 4 July as a target date for “independence” from the virus as he announced he would order states to make vaccines available to all adults by 1 May
Car insurance claims plummeted last year by 19% as people stayed home in the pandemic, figures show. But the average price paid by consumers for insurance has dropped by just 1%, with insurers saying claims are just one of the costs they face in supporting customers
Thailand has become the latest country to delay the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots - although the European Medicines Agency says there is no evidence the vaccine is the cause
