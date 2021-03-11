Live
One year since WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic
Cancer patients 'lack same protection' | Brazil surge reaches critical new peak
Cancer patients are much
less protected against Covid-19 than other people after one dose of the Pfizer
vaccine, a study suggests
-
A 12-week wait for the
second dose could leave them vulnerable, says the King's College London
and Francis Crick Institute research team
-
The Northern Ireland
Executive meets later to discuss when all children should return to school,
with Education Minister Peter Weir wanting all pupils in classrooms by 12 April
-
Meanwhile in Wales shop owners
say they are being "treated like children" with a lack of detailabout when non-essential retailers can reopen
-
Brazil has exceeded 2,000 Covid-related deaths in a single day for the first time, as infection rates
soar, with experts warning of more contagious variants
-
Supporting Covid vaccination rollouts is expected to top the agenda at a meeting of the leaders of US, Japan, Australia and India
More than 116m Covid cases confirmed since pandemic began
As we told you earlier today marks a year since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic.
Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, and there have been more than 116 million confirmed cases and 2.5 million deaths across nearly 200 countries.
You can find more on the pandemic in data here.
Actor tells of 'shocking' care home reunion with her mother
Actor and singer Ruthie Henshall says she was shocked by the "marked" difference in her mother's condition when she was reunited with her at her care home.
Henshall told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that her mother's Gloria's Alzheimer's symptoms had worsened during her time in isolation and that she had only been able to see her through a window in October.
She says: "She was walking and talking before the first lockdown then they had four months in their room on their own because Covid swept through the home and within that four months she just couldn't walk, couldn't talk after that...I was very, very shocked. There's a grief you can't even describe when you're able to see your loved one."
She says: "One of the horrendous things you walk around with is feeling like you don't know whether they think they've been abandoned
"I put my arms around her and hugged her and she moaned in a way that she was in ecstasy to feel my touch and I found that the most moving."
Henshall says she does a PCR Covid test once a week and a lateral flow test every time she goes to the care home and wears full PPE during her visit.
She says: "The Government need to make this a law it's absolutely crucial that we are not leaving these people albeit in the hands of lovely carers but they're not family they don't know that person the way we do."
Henshall spoke to BBC Breakfast in February about how desperate she was to see her mother.
John Lewis warns of further store closures after lockdown
Retail giant John Lewis is warning of further store closures as it reports huge losses due to Covid-related shop closures.
The company says it "does not expect" all of its department stores to reopen once lockdown restrictions ease.
Previously the chain was reported to be considering closing up to eight more stores to cut costs.
Any further closures will be in addition to the eight closures already announced in 2020.
Third wave in Germany and Estonian lockdown: Latest around Europe
Germany’s third wave of Covid has already begun, according to RKI public health agency head Lothar Wieler, and he says he’s very worried. Infections are up on last week - 14,356 in the past 24 hours – and Mr Wieler says there’s a race to get people vaccinated with the finish line is in sight.
Estonia begins a new month-long lockdown today with schools largely moving online. Non-essential stores are shut and a new 2+2 rule has come into force, allowing up to two people to move around together at a distance of two metres from others.
The EU’s medicines agency EMA is set to approve a fourth vaccine today across all 27 states. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.
There’s bad news for music fans in Germany and Switzerland where promoter Eventim Live says seven big music festivals will not take place this summer, including Rock am Ring at Nürburgring. Meanwhile, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says she’s speechless that one of the country’s biggest bands, Crvena Jabuka (Red Apple), have held two gigs in Belgrade. She says it was “against all rules and measures”.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has asked for the country’s state of emergency to be extended until 31 March as ministers prepare to approve plans for a gradual lifting of lockdown. The lockdown has been in place since mid-January but daycare and nurseries could start reopening next week.
Weekend lockdowns have been extended in France’s northern city of Dunkirk and in the Alpes-Maritimes and Nice areas on the south coast because of a continuing spike in infections.
Today marks a year since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic. Since then there have been more than 116 million cases and more than 2.5 million deaths across the globe, but there is also some good news with 150 million vaccine doses being given.
Here are some of the headlines from the UK and around the world today:
