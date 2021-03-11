Actor and singer Ruthie Henshall says she was shocked by the "marked" difference in her mother's condition when she was reunited with her at her care home.

Henshall told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that her mother's Gloria's Alzheimer's symptoms had worsened during her time in isolation and that she had only been able to see her through a window in October.

She says: "She was walking and talking before the first lockdown then they had four months in their room on their own because Covid swept through the home and within that four months she just couldn't walk, couldn't talk after that...I was very, very shocked. There's a grief you can't even describe when you're able to see your loved one."

She says: "One of the horrendous things you walk around with is feeling like you don't know whether they think they've been abandoned

"I put my arms around her and hugged her and she moaned in a way that she was in ecstasy to feel my touch and I found that the most moving."

Henshall says she does a PCR Covid test once a week and a lateral flow test every time she goes to the care home and wears full PPE during her visit.

She says: "The Government need to make this a law it's absolutely crucial that we are not leaving these people albeit in the hands of lovely carers but they're not family they don't know that person the way we do."

Henshall spoke to BBC Breakfast in February about how desperate she was to see her mother.