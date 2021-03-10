BBC Copyright: BBC

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is defending NHS Test and Trace this morning, saying without it “we’d have had a lot more coronavirus”.

He tells BBC Breakfast the system is working as intended by driving cases to isolate and preventing transmission of the virus.

“This idea that not having contacted over nine million people would not have made a difference is complete nonsense,” he says.

“To say it doesn’t make a difference is completely untrue,” he adds.

He also says that while “yes, it’s been expensive”, so have other social and economic measures during the pandemic.

It follows criticism of England’s test-and-trace system by a committee of MPs, who said its impact was unclear.