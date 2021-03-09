While the front pages are
dominated by the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview, coronavirus news also features in the papers this morning.
The Guardian highlights Boris
Johnson's warning that the reopening of schools could delay the end of lockdown
- after the prime minister said the return of children to classrooms would
"inevitably" increase the risk of transmission.
The Daily Mirror says
the return to school “went well” but predicts trouble ahead, while the Times
reports that Mr Johnson rejected calls for an earlier easing of the rules
despite the latest figures - which show coronavirus cases and deaths have
dropped to their lowest levels for five months.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Covid-19 restrictions in
Scotland are expected to be eased slightly, to allow more people to meet outdoors, when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon updates MSPs later
-
The network of Nightingale hospitals, set up to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, are to be closed from April, the NHS says
-
In the US, new guidance says
that people who are fully vaccinated can meet without masks, this includes meeting with
some of those who are unvaccinated
-
Visitors to Thailand will be
able to spend the required two-week coronavirus quarantine on yachts, the Thai
government says, in a move hoped to boost tourism
What the UK papers say this morning
While the front pages are dominated by the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview, coronavirus news also features in the papers this morning.
The Guardian highlights Boris Johnson's warning that the reopening of schools could delay the end of lockdown - after the prime minister said the return of children to classrooms would "inevitably" increase the risk of transmission.
The Daily Mirror says the return to school “went well” but predicts trouble ahead, while the Times reports that Mr Johnson rejected calls for an earlier easing of the rules despite the latest figures - which show coronavirus cases and deaths have dropped to their lowest levels for five months.
You can read more here.
What's happening around the world?
If you're just joining us, here's what's happening around the world today:
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We'll be bringing you the latest headlines from around the world throughout the day.