BBC Copyright: BBC

While the front pages are dominated by the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview, coronavirus news also features in the papers this morning.

The Guardian highlights Boris Johnson's warning that the reopening of schools could delay the end of lockdown - after the prime minister said the return of children to classrooms would "inevitably" increase the risk of transmission.

The Daily Mirror says the return to school “went well” but predicts trouble ahead, while the Times reports that Mr Johnson rejected calls for an earlier easing of the rules despite the latest figures - which show coronavirus cases and deaths have dropped to their lowest levels for five months.

You can read more here.