Rangers took the title after Celtic drew 0-0 with Dundee United

Police say arrests were made and fines issued after crowds of fans gathered to celebrate Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership.

Large numbers of supporters made their way to Ibrox Stadium and Glasgow's George Square to mark the achievement despite warnings to stay at home.

Nicola Sturgeon said the crowds were "infuriating and disgraceful" and could delay the end of the Covid lockdown.

Under current guidance, public gatherings are banned and a maximum of two people from two households are allowed to meet outdoors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulated Rangers on the title win, but added: "Gathering in crowds just now risks lives, and could delay exit from lockdown for everyone else."

"If those gathering care at all about the safety of others and the country, they will go home," she said.

In a later tweet she said: "I share folks' anger at this."

She added it was "infuriating and disgraceful" to see the crowds "risk our progress" after everyone complying with lockdown rules has made "so many sacrifices".

