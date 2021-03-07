The reopening of schools is the first stage on the roadmap for England leaving lockdown, with stage two - allowing outdoor gatherings of six people or two households - expected on 29 March.
But secondary schools have been told that year groups can return on different days over the first week to allow for Covid testing of pupils.
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates on the pandemic in the UK and around the world throughout the day. Here’s a look at this morning’s main headlines to get started:
The vaccine rollout in England has been officially extended to the 56 to 59 age group, with letters inviting them for their appointment starting to arrive. Nearly 21.4 million people in the UK have had at least one dose and one million have had both.
Nurses are calling on the government to update guidelines on protective equipment, saying they are based on out of date evidence. The Royal College of Nursing says they need higher-grade masks to take account of the risk of Covid spreading through the air
The US has passed a $1.9tn (£1.4tn) Covid relief bill, giving payments of $1,400 (£1,012) to most Americans along with unemployment support and funds to help schools reopen safely. But plans to introduce a $15 minimum wage were rejected.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country is beginning to move “closer to a sense of normality” as the first stage of his roadmap for reopening approaches. Schools in England reopen to all pupils from Monday, but Mr Johnson urged people to be careful and “not to undo the progress we have made so far”.
A majority of parents are happy to send their children back to the classroom, but two-thirds are concerned about catching up on lost learning, a survey suggests. Some parents told the Institute for Fiscal Studies survey they fear they may never catch up.
The vaccine rollout in England has been officially extended to the 56 to 59 age group, with letters inviting them for their appointment starting to arrive. Nearly 21.4 million people in the UK have had at least one dose and one million have had both.
Nurses are calling on the government to update guidelines on protective equipment, saying they are based on out of date evidence. The Royal College of Nursing says they need higher-grade masks to take account of the risk of Covid spreading through the air
The US has passed a $1.9tn (£1.4tn) Covid relief bill, giving payments of $1,400 (£1,012) to most Americans along with unemployment support and funds to help schools reopen safely. But plans to introduce a $15 minimum wage were rejected.
And the Dalai Lama has received his first dose of the vaccine. The Tibetan spiritual leader urged others to “take this injection” as he received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at a facility in India.
Marr to quiz education secretary on schools return
At 09:00 GMT, we'll be covering the guests appearing on the Andrew Marr Show on BBC One.
We're expecting to hear from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on the plans for pupils to return to school in England on Monday.
Jonathan Ashworth, Labour's shadow health secretary, will also be on the show, as will Dr Susan Hopkins, deputy director of Public Health England.
Parents concerned over about lost learning
The reopening of schools to all pupils is a step that is being welcomed by parents, 90% of whom told a survey they would send their children back to classes even if it was not compulsory.
Parents are more confident about the return than they were last summer, the Institute for Fiscal Studies survey found.
But two-thirds of parents also said they were worried about the learning lost and some feared children would never catch up.
The survey suggests parents want policies to promote children's wellbeing as well as their academic learning.
The youngest pupils have already begun to return in Scotland and Wales as part of a phased reopening, while some primary pupils in Northern Ireland are also due to return to the classroom on Monday.
Let’s not undo our progress, says PM ahead of school return
With a day to go before all of England’s school pupils are due back in the classroom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the nation was beginning to move “closer to a sense of normality”.
But he stressed the need to be careful “so that we do not undo the progress we have made so far” and urged people to take up the vaccine and get tested where necessary.
