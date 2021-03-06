The papers: Easter 'travel permits' and 'slap for carers'
The government is coming under further pressure to
reconsider its proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff in England, with unions including the British
Medical Association joining the backlash
-
A mystery person in the UK infected with the Covid variant
of concern first found in Brazil has now been traced
-
Rapid Covid testing is now available to all workplaces in
England, including those with fewer than 50 employees, the government has announced
-
England's pubs have been deluged by people eager to book
space from when beer gardens reopen on 12 April, industry group UKHospitality has said
-
Pope Francis holds a symbolic meeting with one of the most powerful figures in Shia Islam in Iraq,
as part of his first international trip since the start of the pandemic
-
Disneyland and other theme parks and stadiums in the US
state of California can accept visitors next month under plans to relax
some Covid restrictions
-
Police in Paraguay have used tear gas and rubber bullets
against protesters who gathered in the capital of Asuncion to condemn the
government's response to the pandemic, following a rise in coronavirus cases
which has left hospitals close to collapse
The papers: Easter 'travel permits' and 'slap for carers'
A number of front pages continue to focus on the row over NHS pay, including the Daily Express, which highlights the threat of strike action by nurses in England upset about their proposed 1% wage increase.
The Daily Mirror has the headline: "Boris' Slap For Carers."
The Daily Star accuses the prime minister of betraying what it calls the "NHS heroes" who saved his life when he fell ill with Covid last year.
New international travel permits which must be used by people leaving the UK from Monday are highlighted in the Daily Telegraph, which says the move is to stop Easter holidays abroad.
"There is concern in Whitehall over increasing levels of rule-breaking", the paper reports, "particularly among the 40% of adults who have now been vaccinated".
